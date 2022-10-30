UN Given 310 Pages of Evidence to Support Claims of US/Ukraine’s Violation of Biological Weapons Convention

At a Formal Consultative Meeting of Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (“BTWC”) in September, UK Ambassador Aidan Liddle said, “no evidence has been presented that demonstrates any non-compliance with the Convention by Ukraine.”

Well, now it seems it may have been in the form of a 310-page document delivered to the United Nations Security Council (“UNSC”) members which laid out the evidence of Russia’s claims that Ukraine and its western backers had been working on bioweapons. The document was sent to UNSC members ahead of a Security Council meeting held last Thursday, 27 October 2022, at the request of Moscow.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

In early March Russia accused Ukrainian authorities of destroying pathogens studied at Pentagon-linked laboratories. The Russian Defence Ministry said pathogens that were destroyed include the plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, and other deadly diseases. The Russian military said it uncovered 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine linked to the Pentagon’s Defence Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”). China called on the US to release the details of the Pentagon’s biological research programs in Ukraine.

Further reading:

The Western corporate media have largely ignored Russia’s repeated pleas to the UN about the US Biological Network in Ukraine. It appears something changed, wrote Clandestine, The Hill found themselves unable to avoid reporting on the growing calls for the enactment of Article VI of the Biological Weapons Convention:

A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press states that under Article VI of the convention Russia has filed an official complaint alleging that banned biological activities are taking place in Ukraine. Russia seeks UN probe of claims on Ukraine biological labs, The Hill, 25 October 2022

On Wednesday, the day before the UNSC met to consider Russia’s complaint under Article VI of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia gave informal comments to the media. When asked what the point of sending a 310-page document to the members of the UNSC was, Nebenzia responded: “that’s the whole the whole body of evidence that we have on our claims on the violation of the Biological Convention.”

Russia on Ukraine/legality of investigation – Security Council Media Stakeout, 26 October 2022

On Thursday, at the UNSC meeting Nebenzia said:

Russia requested to convene this meeting of the Security Council on the basis of Article 6 of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) in order for the Council to consider a complaint lodged on 24 October 2022 that contains evidence of violations of the BTWC by Ukraine and the United States in the context of activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine. In the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Federation obtained a variety of documents and evidence that disclosed the true nature of military biological activities of the US DoD and its contractors with Ukraine in the military biological area. A final report upon review of the microorganism strain collection at the I. Mechnikov Anti-Plague Scientific and Research Institute in Odessa gives a most vivid insight [into] the scale and focus of these military and biological activities on the territory of Ukraine. According to this document, the Institute had 422 cholera storage units and 32 anthrax storage units. Notable is a large number of test tubes that contained the same strains of different passages. The documents obtained contain the descriptions of UP-4, Flu-Flyway and P-781 projects to study the possibility to spread dangerous infections through migratory birds (including highly pathogenic influenza and Newcastle disease) and bats (including pathogens of plague, leptospirosis, brucellosis as well as coronaviruses and filoviruses that are potentially infectious to humans) that can be considered as means of delivery. [emphasis our own] Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at the UNSC meeting considering the complaint by the Russian Federation under Article 6 of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, 27 October 2022

Final Draft on US Biological Activity in Ukraine Presented to UNSC

By Clandestine

MASSIVE statements from the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN pertaining to the US Biolabs in Ukraine. It appears that a formal investigation is inevitable.

Today United Nations Security Council (UNSC) carried out a debate on the possible enactment of Article VI of the Biological Weapons Convention, which would be an investigation into the United States and their Biolabs in Ukraine.

Russia presented their final draft to the UNSC today, covering all of the evidence compiled in its dossier, and it is currently being reviewed by experts from various nations. The contents of the dossier include the evidence presented over the course of the past 8 months.

I highly recommend everyone read the full statement HERE. These allegations are historic. Hunter Biden’s Metabiota, Black and Veatch, negligence of deadly pathogens, drones equipped with aerosol canisters to disperse airborne water particles containing pathogens, aerial release of infected mosquito armies, all of it.

All of the allegations brought forth over the past 8 months via the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are in the draft. These allegations are not new for those who have been paying attention, this is just an accumulation of all the evidence being presented at once. It’s a great review and complete with the exact crimes alleged.

However, something that is new, is the timeline. Russia had some interesting comments pertaining to when they expect some progress via a “relevant report” from the UNSC and their commission “no later than November 30, 2022”. The same time as the Ninth Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Treaty.

We expect that the commission would manage to clarify all circumstances of Washington and Kiev’s possible non-compliance with their obligations under the BTWC in the context of bio laboratories activities in the Ukrainian territory with a view to stimulate the American and Ukrainian sides to remedy the outstanding intolerable situation. We also expect that the commission would present a relevant report on the issue containing recommendations to the Council no later than November 30, 2022, and inform the BTWC states-parties of the results of the investigation at the Ninth Review Conference to be held in Geneva on November 28 – December 16, 2022. Russia will articulate its further approach to ensuring national, regional, and global biological security depending on the results of the consideration of our complaint and the draft UNSC resolution. The outcomes of this work will also define our position with regard to the strengthening of the BTWC and resolving the situation with violations of the BTWC by the US and Ukraine in the context of the activity of US biolabs on the Ukrainian territory.

In conclusion, Russia has proposed these allegations via the proper diplomatic channels, presented its case in a convincing and consistent manner, and conducted itself with transparency, while the US/NATO have simply cried “disinformation” the entire time.

This performance has generated a lot of global support for Russia and generated doubts about the US and the West. Not only is the leadership of the US under scrutiny, but they are also accused of the most severe crimes against humanity known to international law.

I don’t know how it will unfold, but this is the highest diplomatic channel on the planet, and if it works as it is supposed to, the top Deep State players will soon be under international investigation for violating the Biological Weapons Treaty. If found guilty, the response would be international military tribunals.