Climate Change is a Malicious, Dangerous Myth

The Chief Climate Loonies (all 20,000 of them if COP26 is anything to go by) are meeting in a lovely holiday resort town in Egypt for COP27. My guess is that around 19,900 of them will have got there by aeroplane. I wonder how much electricity they will use for their laptops, iPads and magic telephones. (They never meet in Wolverhampton or Milton Keynes, do they? Maybe next time.)

It is the global warming hoax which is going to destroy us. It’s the mad green, fake environmentalists, sanctimonious and self-important, who are going to kill us by forcing us to cold turkey off fossil fuels and live in a cold, cruel world where the poorest will starve or freeze to death and where the chosen few, the self-appointed elite, will ignore reality, worship electricity (made from the diminishing fossil fuels) and create a pseudoscientific crisis out of thin air in order to oppress, suppress and banish humanity, decency, dignity and respect from our lives.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicts that a global warming of 2.5 degrees centigrade to 4.0 degrees centigrade would reduce global GDP by 2% to 5% by the year 2100 but that the global economy will, by 2100, be between 300% and 500% larger than it is at the moment. This destroys the argument that climate change will have a noticeable impact on the global economy.

The International Energy Agency has stated that by the year 2040 our planet will still obtain only around 5% of its energy needs from renewable sources (including burning trees or `biomass’). If the mad greens have their way and stop us from using fossil fuels there is just one certainty: billions will die of cold and starvation.

Of course, the majority of the preening, self-satisfied, ignorant global warming cultists actually believe that the world is coming to an end. These middle-class cultists are too stupid to realise that they are working for conspirators determined to take away our freedom and our humanity and to control us with social credit and digital money. The latest dire nonsense is that everything in central London will be under water before we’ve had time to pick up our wellington boots, head for the nearest mountain and pitch camp where we can choose between freezing to death and starving to death. The mad cultists have been told that the planet won’t survive and that billions will die as the waters rise inexorably towards the heavens. There is, of course, no evidence for any of this. They started off by calling the plot `global warming’ but had to change the name of the scam when it became clear that the planet seemed to be getting cooler more often than it got warmer and they realised that calling it climate change would give them more scope to include more varieties of natural disaster in their propaganda. And the whole scam was created decades ago to prepare for the Great Reset.

A group of British psychologists have reported that children are suffering from anxiety caused by the frightening predictions made by those predicting that climate change will affect our future. All this stress has to be added to the massive anxiety caused by the covid-19 fraud.

Global warming nutters have forecast that ‘life on earth is dying, billions will die and the collapse of civilisation has already begun’. They have also compared global warming to the Holocaust but ‘on a far greater scale’. There is not one shred of evidence for any of this. Look at the facts: In the 1920s, half a million people were killed by weather disasters. In the last decade, the total was 18,000. In 1900, nearly 5% of the world’s land area caught fire. Now the figure is close to 3%. The Great Barrier Reef and polar bears are booming.

The IPPC’s estimate is that sea levels could rise by two feet by the year 2100. How much of a crisis do you think this is, given that one-third of the Netherlands has always been below sea level –some of it over 60 feet below sea level?

The nutters believe this nonsense because they’ve been repeatedly told that it’s true. The BBC says it’s true and doesn’t allow debate. The police allow the cultists to close down London because they’ve been told to let them do what they want to help destroy what’s left of the economy. Incidentally, I see that they erected a huge pink table in London. I wonder what it’s made of – and how much energy was consumed in its manufacture. Were any power tools used? Just curious.

The global warming loonies don’t seem to be aware that we’ve always had weather and there have always been loonies warning that the end of the world is nigh. In 1817, the President of the Royal Society in London warned that there had been a considerable change of climate that would lead to massive changes. In 1947, a Swedish geophysicist warned that the climate was warming up. In the 1970s, the BBC, that perennial source of misinformation, warned of an oncoming ice age – as big a threat to life as a nuclear war. In 2007 we were warned that we had five years to save the planet. In 2011, the International Energy Agency said we had five years left. In 2017, the United Nations said we had three years left. In 2013, a Cambridge professor said all the Arctic ice would be gone by 2015. In 2009, Gordon Brown, then UK PM, took time off from buggering up the economy to tell us we had 50 days left. Back in 2004, the Observer newspaper told us that we’d be living in a Siberian climate by 2020. Eleven years ago, Prince Charles said we had eight years left to save the planet.

If there have been any strange weather phenomena in recent years they have been man-made – but deliberately not accidentally. I don’t believe that any rational scientist who has looked at the evidence believes in the myth of global warming.

Every time it rains the cultists blame global warming. But the wettest day in Britain this summer was less than a third as wet as the wettest day in 1929 and just a quarter as wet as Dorset in 1955. We’re told that hurricanes are more common now. But that’s a lie. They try to push up the figures by counting breezes as storms but the evidence is clear: there are no more hurricanes today than there used to be. The media just make more of a fuss because it helps the agenda. There are no more forest fires either. Climate change campaigners claim that forest fires are a result of global warming. But experts in both Australia and America have concluded that climate change has had little or no impact on the development of forest fires – which are, in any case, less frequent than they used to be. The average annual acreage of American forest burned is now

around 6.6 million. Back in 1928, the average annual acreage of American forest lost to fires was 41.7 million. I am pretty confident that 41.7 is a bigger figure than 6.6.

Between 1931 (the peak) and 2020, there has been a 99.7% decline in the death toll from natural disasters around the globe.

The cultists who worship at the feet of the doomsters don’t realise that without coal you can’t make steel and that without steel you cannot make windmills or solar panels.

They believe we need more trees to keep us healthy but when they’re not chopping them down and turning them into pellets to create electricity, they’re chopping them down because they interfere with the new 5G equipment that will help control our new digital future. Much of the so-called clean electricity being sold in the UK these days is created by burning wood. And the wood comes from America where trees are chopped down before being turned into wood pellets known as biomass and then carried across the Atlantic in large diesel-powered vessels.

They are turning food into biofuel and condemning millions to death by starvation so that we can reduce our consumption of fossil fuels. The new petrol and biofuel mix won’t work in older cars so the poor will have to walk everywhere. The cultists have claimed that climate change will result in koala bears (among other animals) becoming extinct. There are currently 300,000 koala bears living in the wild and the main threat to their existence is the destruction of their habitat – as a result of farmers requiring more land upon which to grow biofuels.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation say that crop yields will rise by 30% by the year 2050. The planet’s poorest countries will see their yields rise by 80-90%. But the increase in yields will depend on the use of tractors and heavy machinery which will, of course, require oil. (Rural areas of poor countries will not be able to afford electricity and charging points until they are richer.) Global warming cultists will force poor countries to stay poor – and will be responsible for millions of early deaths.

And the nutters are now claiming to be able to produce `green steel’.

As I have previously pointed out, it is traditionally impossible to make steel without coal.

But according to the Bill Gates linked newspaper The Guardian, the newspaper for the empty-headed and the addle-brained, there are plans afoot to manufacture steel without using coal.

So how can this be done?

Apparently, the new green steel will be made using hydrogen as a fuel instead of coal.

And where does the hydrogen come from?

Well, since pure hydrogen is hard to come by 95% of is made with fossil fuels.

So, that’s how they’re going to make green coal without burning fossil fuels.

They’re going to make hydrogen by burning fossil fuels and then use the hydrogen to make the steel. Expert engineer Gordon Murray points out other problems with using hydrogen. It takes huge amounts of energy to produce and it is dangerous to store. Murray says that making a litre of hydrogen uses more oil than it takes to make a litre of petrol.

You have to laugh, don’t you?

And the UK Government wants us all to replace gas boilers with hydrogen boilers – knowing darned well, incidentally, that hydrogen boilers are less efficient.

The obsessive loonies who sort out all the rubbish in semi-religious earnestness don’t understand that all the evidence shows that recycling costs money and energy and time and has been proved to do far more harm than good. That’s why so much of the carefully sorted recycling is taken abroad to be dumped. The problem now is that few countries will accept Britain’s unwanted recycling because it just isn’t cost-effective. The recycling scam was just to create obedience, compliance – and to prepare the dim-witted for mask-wearing and experimental jabs.

The cultists don’t seem to care that a move away from fossil fuels will make no difference to the planet but will result in billions of deaths and a massive rise in taxes that will further impoverish the already impoverished.

The crazy, deluded greens and fake environmentalists want to stop us from using fossil fuels and kill off the industries involved within a couple of years. Politicians, using the earnestness of the loonies as an excuse for their insane policies, and ignoring both the facts and public feeling, are introducing absurd new laws which will destroy everything any of us values. In Scotland, the Greens and the SNP have joined together to create an unholy alliance of mad cultists.

The enthusiastic supporters of electric cars and wind turbines don’t realise that we’ll need massive new mines to dig out huge quantities of cobalt, lithium, nickel and other essentials. Try digging mines without fossil fuels. Electric vehicles have a higher carbon footprint than cars with combustion engines and to add to that the electricity they use is often created by burning fossil fuels. And those foolish souls who buy electric cars will soon find themselves struggling to find somewhere to drive them as roads everywhere are divided up to provide thousands of miles of ill-designed cycle lanes.

The carefully, deliberately and cruelly created myth of global warming has now become an integral part of the global economy.

A professional investment manager publicly announced the other day that ‘the world is undergoing rapid change amid the degradation of the natural environment and the looming breakdown of the global climate system’.

There is not one shred of evidence for any of this. And in the absence of evidence, the cultists at the top are deliberately creating changes to our climate using geoengineering – they have been manipulating the weather for a long time but it has accelerated in recent years. Also, they intend to send tons of calcium carbonate into the stratosphere to block the sun in the guise of combatting global warming. When in reality, this will only shorten the growing seasons causing mass starvation – there’s a surprise!

Company directors are so terrified of being criticised by the cultists and lunatics who promote the global warming myth that they have pretty well all rolled over and agreed to do whatever the noisy minority tells them to do. (The same virtue-signalling cowards still pay themselves obscene bonuses, expenses and pensions.)

Some company bosses are taking their companies off the stock markets, taking them into private hands so that they can avoid the nutty shareholders and the regulators.

The UK Pensions Regulator has warned the managers of pension schemes that they will be in trouble if they do not make mandatory climate risk disclosures. They will have to report their investments in companies which don’t make satisfactory changes to fit in with the imaginary global warming fears. I suspect that pensions will fall dramatically as a result.

In America, the Federal Reserve the financial regulator and the Treasury are all looking into incorporating global warming policies into financial regulation. The same thing is happening in the European Union and in the United Kingdom. Indeed, the UK appears to be leading the world in introducing oppressive and dangerous new regulations.

The truth, of course, is that there is no scientific evidence to support the theory that global warming (or any variation) will pose a threat to our way of life in any way. There is certainly no evidence to suggest, let alone prove, that global warming will have any influence on financial institutions or the corporate world.

What is happening, of course, is that financial regulations are being used to force through aggressive global warming policies that are neither necessary nor popular but which are part of the Agenda 21 global reset and which are designed to lead us painfully into the world of the New Normal.

Moreover, activists everywhere are taking control of previously independent companies. In May 2021, a Dutch court ruled that Shell, the oil company, must cut its carbon emissions of 45% by 2030 compared with its 2019 levels.

An activist group with just 0.02% of the shares in Exxon, another oil company, somehow managed to win two seats on the company’s 12-person board.

Not to be outdone, the British Government has pledged that the UK will cut its emissions of greenhouse gases by 78% by 2035, compared to the levels in 1990. No one appears to have told the Government that the population has risen by many millions during that period and will doubtless continue to rise. The UK in the year 2035 is going to be a dark, cold, miserable place. The UK’s target is the most ambitious in the world and will cost taxpayers a collective £3 trillion. There will be higher taxes and higher costs for everything. Replacing existing heating and cooking systems with electricity (which both politicians and campaigners appear to think grows on trees) will cost households huge sums.

From the year 2025, it will be illegal to fit a home with a gas boiler. And existing boilers and systems will be illegal from the mid-2030s. (These dates could well be brought forward.) Homeowners will each have to spend tens of thousands of pounds on compulsory heat pumps, insulation and so on. If homes aren’t altered sufficiently then homeowners will not be allowed to sell them after the year 2028. They won’t be able to rent them out either. The result, of course, will be that house prices will fall (because of the cost of the legally required improvements) and rental prices will soar. The poor will suffer again.

The United Nations was ecstatic with delight when it reported that its climate change goals for 2020 were almost achieved with the global covid-19 lockdowns.

There will have to be almost constant lockdowns to keep the global warming nutters happy.

Rich people in charge of rich governments are promising to end fossil fuel use by 2050. I wonder if they know how much pain will be involved. The poor will have to pay for this through carbon tariffs. The developing countries will be punished before they’ve even started to enjoy the delights of fossil fuels. It is an underestimate to say that hundreds of millions will die of starvation and cold.

The sanctimonious, virtue-signalling global warming nutters are so ill-informed that they’re unintentionally supporting plans for global genocide. If they knew anything and really cared about the environment they would campaign against pointless face masks – instead of wearing them. Billions of discarded face masks are now a major threat to all forms of wildlife.

Now that they have cornered the majority with the covid-19 hoax we have to redefine our beliefs, our perceptions and revaluate our enemies. For example, you should know that anyone who talks about sustainable development is a bad person. The philosophy known as sustainable development is a direct route to the end of democracy and humanity. It is never benign. The incompetent mathematical modellers and the social media snipers are spreading dread and suppressing truths with the same, practised skill that they employed when firing up the covid fear and demonising the truth-tellers.

And so, the mad fools who terrified the world with a fake covid pandemic are now going to segue neatly, as I predicted, into scaring the world with the fake global warming pandemic which they devised back in the last century and which was designed to control and to kill and not to save or preserve. The Chinese-style social credit system I have warned about is already here. Global warming will be used to tighten up the rules and oppress us still further. The loony pseudo-environmentalists are not benign or well-meaning. They are either ill-informed or stupid or malignant or all three. And they are our enemies.

I’m afraid that the covid-19 fraud was just the beginning.

The truth is that the idea of global warming has about as much solid fact behind it as the existence of the dear old tooth fairy. Actually, rather less, because when I was little, I would leave a tooth under my pillow and wake to find it replaced with a six-penny piece. We had sixpences in those days.

So, there is more practical evidence to support the existence of the tooth fairy than there is to support the existence of global warming, global cooling or climate change or whatever the lunatics have decided to call it this week.

