Tools of Technocracy: Technologies That Are Being Weaponised Against People

In the past, tyrants and dictators have had a hard limit on how far they could push people. From either logistical difficulty, fear of resistance, or liberation from other nations. These hard limits have been getting softer and softer as technology advances. Recent history has shown an ever-increasing centralisation of power into a smaller and smaller set of control structures.

We, as everyday people, have been complicit in building and maintaining these control structures. Almost every technology has allowed people to trade privacy, security, or freedom for convenience. Technology isn’t inherently bad but allowing this power to go unchecked absolutely is.

Tools of the Technocracy by Libre Solutions Network

The sum total of what the world is constructing is nothing short of a planet-wide enslavement grid that has never been possible before. The individual parts create feedback loops that make it very difficult for people to extrapolate the long-term impacts.

The tyrants of the world are winning a massive arms race against the rest of humanity. We must not merely avoid these systems, rather every one of us is responsible for preventing them from being weaponised against the people.

Our Last Chance

This time is so critical because the powers that ought “not to be” are in a desperate rush to finalise this system. The internet and the ability of people all over the world to coordinate and learn from each other have greatly tipped the balance of power in humanity’s favour. It is paramount that we put all other differences aside to focus on protecting the future for all people.

This means that until the technocrats are discredited and prosecuted the following doesn’t matter at all:

Political affiliation

Religious affiliation

Education

Cultural background or race

Physical characteristics such as sex or disability

Wealth (or lack thereof)

Anything else you can think of …

The truth is, the only useful indicator you have for who can be trusted is if they are proactively focused on enhancing human liberty and fighting against human enslavement.

You are going to find people in this fight that have different beliefs than you, often staggeringly so. It is paramount that you put these feelings aside for the good of all. You and everyone else will be better for it. Those who can reach across to those with fundamental differences to oppose tyranny are going to be the most important people in the world.

A Future Worth Fighting For

This is not merely a fight for survival, this is a chance to create a new golden age. Overthrowing this evil will open up a fractal of possibilities for people to improve the world around them. There have been incalculable harms done by the waste of building these systems that could have been used for much better things.

Ending information control will allow people to work to provide genuine solutions to many of the world’s problems. Stopping the censorship of cures will eliminate much avoidable suffering. Resources spent oppressing people will be freed up to solve real problems. We will still have challenges, and there will still be political squabbles, but we have a very real opportunity to right many grave wrongs. I am not promising anyone a utopia, merely a world immensely more just than our current one.

The Tools

This series will help you better understand what technologies are being weaponised against people. Simply avoiding them or remaining ignorant isn’t quite enough to avoid their effects. Much of the public is in the dark about these things, it is vital that we are all able to explain what is wrong with these mechanisms of control.

About the Author

Libre Solutions Network is founded by Gabriel who is a Canadian. Its motto is “freedom in the digital age” and aims to educate people on how to free themselves from “dragnet surveillance” and algorithmic manipulation. It hopes to do this by:

Encouraging people to improve their digital privacy and security.

Educating people on effective solutions to today’s digital challenges.

Connecting people interested in liberty online to make a change.

Investigating new ways to expand human freedom in cyberspace.

You can read more by following Libre Solutions on their website HERE or Substack HERE.