Letter to the Editor: It is Military Intel Personnel that Made and Funded the Virus

In response to a flurry of comments made under an article The Exposé’s Rhoda Wilson published a couple of days ago, a reader writes that he believes these comments provide proof that a military psyop is indeed occurring.
“It is the military Intel people who made and funded the virus,” he writes. “So of course, military Intel people would plant seeds” saying there is no virus.
In his letter, he takes us through his thought processes and why he came to this conclusion.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
Did you know that less than 0.1% of people who read this article will go on to support us even though we rely solely on your support?
Please support The Expose today by clicking here.
To The Exposé,
Denial of Existence
If you deny that viruses exist, then you deny that whole “virus vaccines” exist. So, you deny:
- The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which is made from live SARS2, which is killed with beta-propiolactone.
- The Chinese CoronaVac vaccine, which is made from the whole active virus SARS2 in green monkey Vero cells (kidney cells) and then inactivated with beta-propiolactone.
- The Indian Bahrat Biotech (BBV152) vaccine, which is made from growing living SARS2 and killing it.
More details are in: UK Medicine Regulator confirms COVID-19 is Man-made & the Vaccines were created using Computer Generated DNA
These vaccines are made by growing SARS2 virions (whole virus particles) in green monkey Vero cells (using their replicating machinery) and then killing them. Viruses do not have replicating machinery. They hijack the machinery of a host cell in order to replicate.
The “no virus” theory is an obvious psyop designed to make anti-vaxxers look like science deniers. When we are science acceptors and the vaxxers are the science deniers
Once you have the genetic code of a virus you just feed it into a cell and it hijacks that cell to make more copies of the virus in addition to the cell components. Cells can obviously make DNA and RNA and proteins and put the one inside the other, for that is how they replicate. Unless of course, you deny cell replication too.
The best way to spot a psyop is to use the existence and uniqueness argument of pure mathematics. It goes like this: The Intelligence services are doing something to damage the anti-vax camp (existence). And the most distracting and damaging thing in our camp is virus denial, which is designed to make us all look like flat earthers with massive tin foil hats.
THAT IS PRECISELY WHAT THE COMMENTS BELOW THIS ARTICLE LOOK LIKE. They are a massive turn-off for anyone with any understanding or love for genetics – which is an incredible subject (although I personally prefer pure maths).
Since this is the most aggressively and consistently pursued and damaging attack that is presently mounted on The Exposé (from an information standpoint), it is a psyop (uniqueness).
Intel people ARE doing something. THIS, the comments below this article, is what is the most effective thing that is being done. Therefore, Intel people must be doing it.
I must congratulate Rhoda for proving it by eliciting these comments.
It is military Intel people who made and funded the virus. Infowars is covering that in great detail with Dr Peter McCullough TODAY. See: Why COVID-19 Mass Vaccination is a Military Operation
So of course, military Intel people would plant seeds saying: “Nothing to see here folks. There is no SARS-CoV-2 virus, we made nothing. Furthermore, there are no viruses at all. Nobody made anything. Nothing was made.”
The main tenet of Intel services until this century was to DENY THEIR OWN EXISTENCE. They are a SECRET SERVICE. So, denial of existence is their modus operandi OBVIOUSLY.
One might say of Intel people that denial of existence is in their DNA (Hahaha).
Hence, they are the totally obvious candidate for denial of the virus’ existence.
Matthew 27, Mark 15, and John 19 say that soldiers braided the crown of thorns and they spat on Jesus.
I interpreted this, and The Exposé published it earlier this year, as meaning that the US military gene spliced (double-helixed) the coronavirus of spike proteins and then infected Christians (the body of Jesus) with it. I said it was the last abuse meted out to the Christ before Crucifixion.
St Paul said: “Let God be true though every man a liar” (Romans 3:4).
God called this one correctly 2,000 years ago. What I would like to see, rather than doctors losing their licences for telling the truth, is intelligence operatives losing their 00 status and their jobs and being banned from any intelligence activities for 7 years for telling destructive lies.
Regards,
L.W.
If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News
No one was attacking you personally Rhoda, just the past article .. and I hope that people see through this nonsense as well.
As for –
“If you deny that viruses exist, then you deny that whole “virus vaccines” exist. So, you deny:
… is about the most stupid argument I have ever heard in my life.
As stated we have stated that viruses have never been isolated nor proved transmittable; so how and more importantly WHY were so called vaccines produced ?.
No offence Rhoda, but what a crock – stop digging the hole !.
PS If I understand it correctly and it is not sarcasm.
So… the evidence its a psyop is that it is the most damaging thing as perceived by the author? How ridiculous. If that is the standard of evidence it is no wonder he credulously accepts the tenants of virology. Instead of claiming its a psyop so don’t talk about it, how about just explain why a virus has never been found directly in human tissue. And how you go about proving something exists when you a) can’t find it where it should be running rampant and b) need to add multiple things to it before you claim it’s isolated! And why, when the most vocal virus deniers (of which Yeadon is now one, having considered the evidence) are simply calling for proper controlled studies to help settle the matter once and for all, no one from virology or the health freedom movement will support the proposal. By this authors woeful logic the whole health freedom movement is also a psyop because the very thing prolonging the debate is that no one wants the questions about virologists methods answered.