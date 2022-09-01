INVESTIGATION: The sinister reasons COVID Vaccines are not being updated annually like Flu Jabs despite the alleged SARS-CoV-2 Virus mutating several times

Every year, flu jabs are updated to cover the latest variants of the flu virus. But Covid shots have not been updated at all since 2020. They all target the original 2019 strain, Wuhan Hu1. Why is this?

By a concerned reader

The CDC in the US says: ” There are many different flu viruses and they are constantly changing. The composition of U.S. flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed to match circulating flu viruses. Flu vaccines protect against the three or four viruses (depending on the vaccine) that research suggests will be most common”.

Here are the updates they made each year for the last 4 years.

2019-2020 Flu vaccine updates

For 2019-2020, trivalent (three-component) vaccines are recommended to contain:



A/Brisbane/02/2018 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)

A/Kansas/14/2017 (H3N2)-like virus (updated)

B/Colorado/06/2017-like (Victoria lineage) virus



Quadrivalent (four-component) vaccines, which protect against a second lineage of B viruses, are recommended to contain the three recommended viruses above, plus B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (Yamagata lineage) virus.



FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) chooses the flu vaccine viruses for the United States. For 2019-2020 vaccines, they selected the H1N1 and B components on March 6, 2019.external icon Selection of the H3N2 component was delayed until March 22, 2019.

2020-2021 Flu vaccine updates

Were there any changes to the 2020-2021 Northern Hemisphere vaccines from what was included in 2019-2020 U.S. flu vaccines?



Yes, 2020-2021 flu vaccines were updated to better match the flu viruses that were expected to circulate in the United States.



The egg-based H1N1 vaccine component was updated from an A/Brisbane/02/2018 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus to an A/Guangdong-Maonan/SWL1536/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus.

The cell- or recombinant-based H1N1 vaccine component was updated from an A/Brisbane/02/2018 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus to an A/Hawaii/70/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus.

The egg-based H3N2 vaccine component was updated from an A/Kansas/14/2017 (H3N2)-like virus to an A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2)-like virus.

The cell- or recombinant-based H3N2 vaccine component was updated from an A/Kansas/14/2017 (H3N2)-like virus to an A/Hong Kong/45/2019 (H3N2)-like virus.

The B/Victoria lineage vaccine component was updated from a B/Colorado/06/2017 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus to a B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

The B/Yamagata lineage vaccine component was not updated.



2021-2022 Flu vaccine updates

For 2021-2022, recommendations were made for egg-based, cell-based, and recombinant flu vaccines as listed below:



Egg-based vaccine composition recommendations:



an A/Victoria/2570/2019 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus;

an A/Cambodia/e0826360/2020 (H3N2)-like virus;

a B/Washington/02/2019- like virus (B/Victoria lineage);

a B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus (B/Yamagata lineage)



Cell- or recombinant-based vaccine composition recommendations:



an A/Wisconsin/588/2019 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus;

an A/Cambodia/e0826360/2020 (H3N2)-like virus;

a B/Washington/02/2019- like virus (B/Victoria lineage);

a B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus (B/Yamagata lineage).



These recommendations include two updates compared with 2020-2021 US flu vaccines. Both the influenza A(H1N1) and the influenza A(H3N2) vaccine virus components were updated. Compared with the Southern Hemisphere flu vaccine recommendation, this recommendation represents one update and that is to the influenza A(H3N2) component.



2022-2023 Flu vaccine updates

A few things are different for the 2022-2023 influenza (flu) season, including:



The composition of flu vaccines has been updated.

For the 2022-2023 flu season, there are three flu vaccines that are preferentially recommended for people 65 years and older. These are Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine.

No changes were made to the A(H1N1)pdm09 or the B/Yamagata egg-based, cell-based, or recombinant vaccine-recommended components. The recommended A(H3N2) component was changed to an A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)–like a virus for egg-based vaccines and an A/Darwin/6/2021 (H3N2)–like virus for cell-based or recombinant vaccines. The B/Victoria component recommendation was changed to a B/Austria/1359417/2021–like virus (3,4). The clade and subclade for the recommended vaccine strains were 6b.1A.5a.2 for A(H1N1)pdm09, 3C.2a1b.2a.2 for A(H3N2), V1A.3a.2 for B/Victoria, and Y3 for B/Yamagata.

So the regular flu shots have been updated every year to match the prevalent variants in circulation.

But there have been no updates for Covid-shots since the first vaccine which was designed against Wuhan Hu1 of 2019. But Wuhan Hu1 was computer generated. It was not isolated from an infected human host as we shall prove below..

To be or not to be a virus

At this point for the benefit of the sceptical reader who may not believe that the Covid-19 virus exists or may not believe that any viruses exist at all I say this.

Computer viruses exist because mankind knows how to hack the Windows operating system. Mankind developed the capability to hack our genetic operating system, which builds our bodies, around 40 years after Crick and Watson finalised the structure of DNA in 1953. Dr Robert Malone managed to provide entry of synthetic RNA into cultured human, mouse, rat and fly cells in 1989 using a lipid case for the RNA. So by the early 1990s mankind was in a position to create genetic viruses and coincidentally Windows 95 appeared in the mid-90s along with various computer viruses. I remember my first computer virus infection occurred around 1993. The idea that mankind would invent computer viruses and not invent genetic viruses is a non-starter. If the mountain is there, somebody is going to climb it. So we certainly have man-made genetic viruses, just as surely as we have man-made computer viruses. ,

The mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and the DNA (Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are themselves viruses in the sense that they infect human cells and reprogram them. They differ from natural or man-made viruses only in their inability to replicate themselves. They program the cells they infect to make spike proteins, not further copies of the vaccine which is spike protein RNA or DNA in a nano lipid or an adenovirus vector. Whereas viruses reprogram your cells to make further copies of themselves. Of course, once you can genetically reprogram cells you can get them to make whatever you want that is within their capability.

If you do not believe that mankind can reprogram cells genetically then you do not believe in the vaccines, for that is what they do. That is how they get your body to make the spike proteins.

Knowing that the vaccines are unable to program your cells to make further copies of themselves, the Pharma companies instead loaded the doses of the jabs to contain absolutely massive initial numbers of the spike protein DNA or RNA genomes, Pfizer has around 14 trillion copies and Moderna has around 48 trillion copies. So they get around the inability to replicate by injecting as many copies as one would ever need at the start. I say all this because if you do not believe in the existence Covid-19 virus then neither can you believe in the existence Covid-19 vaccine which is essentially the same as the virus in its effect. Actually, it is far worse than the virus in its effect and provides more spikes than does a lethal virus infection (around 100 billion) and it provides spikes for a far longer time (6-12 months) than a Covid19 infection does (7-14 days)

To update or not to update

So the flu jabs are updated every year in order to match the current variants of the flu.

Here is the timeline of the variants of concern given Greek letters (for reasons of political correctness in order not to stigmatise the countries which produced them) by the WHO. – https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/variants-concern

Click to expand image

The original strain Wuhan Hu1, was never given a Greek letter. It was pre-alpha. This was because it had died out completely before the WHO devised its lettering system for variant names..

So looking at the table above, what should have happened, had Covid-19 vaccines followed the normal vaccination updating procedure, is that in late 2020 a trivalent vaccine should have been made coding for the proteins of Alpha, Beta and Epsilon. Then in 2021 a quadrivalent vaccine coding for Alpha,. Beta, Epsilon and Delta. Then in 2022, a bivalent vaccine should have been made coding for Delta and Omicron.

Furthermore, knowing how pathogenic the spike proteins were, the vaccines should have been coding for viral nucleocapsid (case) proteins rather than their spike proteins.

But none of that occurred. Instead, everyone was jabbed with a vaccine for Wuhan Hu1 1,2,3 or 4 times. The vaccines were not introduced until December 2020, by which time Wuhan Hu1 had almost vanished. So to date, nobody has been vaccinated for the correct variant. What is more absurd is the case of the Novavax vaccine.

Novavax

This vaccine is not gene therapy, although it is produced by gene therapy using a baculovirus. They make the vaccine by doing to a moth what the DNA and mRNA vaccines do to a human and then harvesting the resulting spike proteins. Funny how they are happy to call it ‘established genetic engineering’ when it is done to a moth but pretend it is not genetic engineering when it is done to a human. The Novavax site states

| Novavax vaccine development: from established genetic engineering to unique nanoparticle

| The recombinant antigen proteins are harvested from the surface of the Sf9 cells, purified, and arranged around a nanoparticle core.

But wait a minute. What are the spike proteins doing on the surface of the cell? They are supposed to stay inside the cell and not enter the bloodstream outside the cell. Oh, dear. They have escaped! They are being harvested!

The mere existence of the Novavax vaccine proves that Wuhan Hu1 spike proteins do NOT have a transmembrane anchor which keeps them locked inside vaccinated cells. No. They escape from every single vaccinated cell to the outside of that cell in order that they can be harvested. For what they are doing in moth cells, they are also doing in human cells. They get harvested into your heart, your brain, your ovaries, your testicles, your liver, your spleen and your entire cardiovascular system. Your body is the barn for that harvest. They even infect your immune cells, which then infect your lymph glands. From there they infect your entire body. In fact, your immune system is the primary infection target. Your T cells become your own personal grim reaper for spike proteins.

The mRNA and DNA vaccines make you into the genetically engineered moth, churning out spike proteins to be harvested by your T cells into every vital organ of your body

Novavax contains neither DNA or RNA. So one might think great. Al last we have a safe vaccine right? Wrong. It contains the Wuhan Hu1 spike protein in massive numbers manufactured by those genetically reprogrammed moths. It was only approved a few months ago. So why does it not use the Delta or an Omicron spike protein? There is absolutely no point in vaccinating yourself in late 2022 against the original strain of the virus which disappeared as a pathogen at the end of 2020. Why are they using the wrong spike protein? Why is everyone using the wrong spike protein? Why are they using spike proteins at all which they know make up only 12½% of the total proteins in the virus, in circumstances where the other 87½% are less pathogenic?

The new Moderna Bivalent Vaccine is the 64 Billion Dollar Answer

I have been asking myself the above questions for some time. Why have the Covid vaccines not been updated? Why do they only code for the spike proteins and not for other viral proteins that one would get from natural immunity? I found the answer with this new Moderna vaccine, that is supposed to tackle the Omicron variant. Guess what it codes for? It is bivalent. It targets the original strain Wuhan Hu1 and Omicron BA.1.

Let me be clear. There is absolutely no medical reason to target the original Wuhan Hu1 strain in late 2022. Because it died out in late 2020 (if it ever existed at all). The vaccine should have targeted Delta and Omicron. It’s not like they did not know about Delta which came before Omicron.

So now we see the true purpose of all of the vaccines laid bare. Yes every single one of them has the same common factor. They all are designed to get the original Wuhan Hu1 spike into your body. But wait a minute. That must have also been the purpose of the original man-made Covid 19 virus, which the vaccines reproduce. We know that Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) was man-made because the only non-trivial difference between its RNA and the RNA of the RaTG13 Bat Coronavirus is the 12 Base insert containing a double CGG codon which does not exist in any virus occurring in nature.

So the true purpose of Covid-19 was to infect your body with the Wuhan Hu1 spike protein. And the true purpose of the vaccines is to do precisely the same thing. You will never see any Covid-19 vaccine that does not code for (target) the original spike protein (however pointless such a vaccine now is). At this late stage in the con, we can finally see what the power game was all about. It was about getting as many Wuhan Hu1 spike proteins into your body as possible.

Why the Wuhan Hu1 spike?

Here is where the conspiracy theories start. Take your pick. They are not mutually exclusive.

1. The Wuhan Hu1 spike is a Trojan, which destroys the antiviral part of your immune system and opens the door to a future more lethal virus which will lead to mass depopulation.

2. The Wuhan Hu1 spike is a Trojan, which destroys your immune system, in order to make you totally reliant on pharmaceutical immunity in order to keep living into the future. Your immune system stands in the way of big Pharma profits.

3. The Wuhan Hu1 spike protein is a genetic hack which changes your genetic ancestry from being a child of God through Adam to being a child of Satan through Cain. It is the fulfilment of Genesis 3:15. Its purpose is to keep you under Satanic rulership when Satan’s lease over mankind expires and to deny you salvation. It is a demonic hack of your genes.

4. The Wuhan Hu1 spike is an attack upon your mind body and spirit to soften you up for the globalist assault upon your freedoms, your identity, your character and your love for mankind

The Wuhan Hu1 strain of the virus was NOT an isolate from a human infected with the virus

One has to be really careful in one’s thinking here in order to piece this puzzle together correctly. SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from humans. But the original Hu1 strain was not so isolated. It was computer generated. One can easily see this from the NIH records for SARS-Cov-2 genomes…

Wuhan Hu1 Reference Genome: These two entries in the GenBank are identical:

NC_045512.2: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate Wuhan-Hu-1, complete genome – – source – not given, December 2019 (29903 nucleotides)

MN908947: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate Wuhan-Hu-1, complete genome – source – not given, December 2019 (29903 nucleotides)

1805293611: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate BetaCoV/Wuhan/IPBCAMS-WH-01/2020, complete genome source – male age 65, 23 December 2019 (29899 nucleotides)

MT019530: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate BetaCoV/Wuhan/IPBCAMS-WH-02/2020, complete genome – source – female age 49, 30 December 2019 (29899 nucleotides)

MT019531: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate BetaCoV/Wuhan/IPBCAMS-WH-03/2020, complete genome – source – male age 41, 30 December 2019 (29899 nucleotides)

MT019532: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate BetaCoV/Wuhan/IPBCAMS-WH-04/2020, complete genome – source – female age 62,, 30 December 2019 (29890 nucleotides)

MT019533: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate BetaCoV/Wuhan/IPBCAMS-WH-05/2020, complete genome – source – male age 61, 1 January 2020 (29883 nucleotides)

So the NIH database itself reveals that the original Hu1 reference strain was not isolated from a human host because no isolation date is given and no specific person is specified as the host. Whereas in the other 5 entries for SARS-CoV-2 from Wuhan, a person is actually specified in the database as the source, together with a sample collection date. So the reference strain that is used to generate every vaccine is not a real virus. It is a synthetic computer-generated virus. For if it had been isolated from a human, then the database would describe that human. But it does not.

So this answers 2 questions. Has SARS-CoV-2 even been isolated? – YES. Was the original strain of Wuhan Hu1 isolated? – NO. Steve Kirsch covers this tricky subject very well in his newsletter on the subject

The problem with the Wuhan Hu1 entry in the NIH database is that it is called an isolate. When it is not. Furthermore the University of North Carolina, Moderna and NIH had a copy of the 1273 amino acid spike protein in November 2019 (at 33 minutes into the video of the interview between Dr David Martin and Reiner Fullmich). This was before the Wuhan Hu1 computer-generated virus appeared according to its entry in the NIH GenBank database.

The final piece of the puzzle is the convincing evidence and confession from Peter Daszak that Peter Daszak, the Eco Health Alliance, Ralph Baric, Shi Zhengli and Moderna made the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 whilst being funded by Fauci, the NIH, the NIAID and the US Government. Do not be fooled. Trump calling Covid-19 the China virus is an intelligence agency smoke screen. The Chinese are essentially subcontract manufacturers for the Americans. And the globalist corrupted US intelligence agencies are covering it all up and spreading disinformation after having been ordered by President total fraud Biden to investigate the origin of the virus and report back to him after 3 months that they don’t know. Yes, what great servants of the public interest they all are!

https://expose-news.com/2022/04/19/covid-is-man-made-a-timeline-of-bio-terror/

Conclusion

There is no question now that the purpose of the man-made Covid-19 pandemic and its vaccines was, and is, to infect as many people as possible with as many copies as possible of a computer-generated spike protein. And since the whole process was funded by the US deep state; which is controlled by globalists, the goal of this gene hack on mankind is a globalist type of goal. That is easy to see because vaccinations have been global.

The latest bivalent Wuhan Hu1 and Omicron Moderna offering and Wuhan Hu1 Novavax offering provide the final witnesses (if more were needed) that this is not and never has been about health. It is about people at all levels of the public sector and in big pharma and healthcare staff and the mainstream media being bribed by globalists to launch an unprecedented attack on the genetics of mankind through a computer-generated gene hack called Wuhan Hu1, which is present in every single vaccine but has not been present in any variant of the virus for nearly 2 years (if it ever was).

They designed the original virus to deliver the Hu1 spike protein

They designed every single vaccine to deliver the same Hu1 spike protein

They destroyed economies and lives with lockdowns to force people to take the Hu1 spike protein

They destroyed jobs, careers, livelihoods and holidays of hundreds of millions of people with vaccine mandates and travel bans to force people to take the Hu1 spike protein

They approved the infection of children as young as 2 with the Hu1 spike protein.

They lied and falsely represented that the vaccines were not gene therapy to increase Hu1 spike protein take up

They lied and falsely represented that the destruction of anti-viral immune systems in the vaccinated was;a ‘waning of vaccine efficacy’

They stopped producing government figures in Scotland, England and Denmark when those figures irrefutably showed that the vaccines make people more likely to be infected and more likely to die from Covid-19.

They continue to argue to his day that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective when there is a mountain of overwhelming evidence that they are unsafe and anti-effective.

The vaccines would have been safe and effective had they coded for the 87½% of viral proteins that are not in the spike and had they been updated regularly for real variants rather than Hu1 and had they been of the Novavax type rather than gene therapy.

“The whole process has been a pack of lies designed to fill you up with computer-generated spike proteins.”

This is a war on your body. Wokeness is a war on your morality and on your family. The politicisation of the green agenda is a war on your food and your energy. The UK and US militaries are being destroyed internally by political correctness. So that rather than having Top Gun or Top Aircraft Carrier Prop Shaft Greaser we now have either Bottom Gun or Diverse Gun or Bottom Greaser (whoops).

What amazes me is that the RAF think that by putting mediocre pilots who are ethnically and sexually more diverse (i.e. black, female and non-heterosexual) in fighter jets in combat situations, they will help people in those demographics. Can they not see that they will kill those pilots who will be facing opponents who are much better at shooting planes out of the sky than they are? Are they trying to create more funerals for diverse people?

Yes. It is a war on every aspect of our lives. And this is the artillery barrage that precedes WW3. Because war is the most effective power grab any government can have. And the globalists want power, total power, absolute power. Bill Gates did not want to control some of the computers. He wanted to control all of the computers. He did not want to vaccinate some of the people. He wanted to vaccinate all the people. The globalists do not want to wield some of the power in and over your life. They want to wield all of the power in and over your life. They want to determine whether or not you eat, sleep, love, procreate, breathe, crap, fart or you expire. They want to turn the entire planet into a giant concentration camp, where children are separated from their parents and abused in lethal medical experiments (a prime woke objective, a prime vaccination objective).

The difference between WW2 and WW3 will be the greatly elevated level of consciousness of modern mankind thanks to history books, documentaries, the internet and publications such as the expose. It is not like we have not seen this sort of behaviour before.

“Everyone who has participated in vaccinating others or in pressurising people to be vaccinated or in advising them to be vaccinated or in fabricating data in support of vaccination, or in refusing to publish data which does not support vaccination, or in censoring people who oppose vaccination, or in sacking people who are not vaccinated, or in performing only to audiences who are vaccinated, or in flying or staffing an aeroplane which prohibits unvaccinated people, or in working on a cruise ship which refuses passage to the unvaccinated, is taking the role of the concentration camp guard presiding over lethal medical experimentation on the inmates”

Biblical Conclusion

Let me put this simply. Globalists want power over your life and over your body. The globalists want you infected with their spike protein which hacks your genes. Therefore the spike protein gene hack must give them some sort of power over your life and your body.

Q: How does it do that?

A: By changing your genetic ancestry from a child of God through Adam to a child of Satan through Cain (meaning spike/needle/spear/lance in Hebrew). The vaccines give paternal rights over your life and your body to the real globalists, the ones lead by or possessed by the demons. It is the demons who are attacking mankind in so many inhuman ways right now.

The Expose first published this interpretation of Genesis 3:15 on November 28, 2021. It is looking a lot more credible now than it did back then. – https://expose-news.com/2021/11/28/who-is-really-behind-the-vaccine-mandates/