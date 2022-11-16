CDC Study confirms COVID Vaccination increases risk of suffering Autoimmune Disease affecting Heart by 13,200%

A study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration has shown that the risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID vaccination is around 133x greater than the background risk in the population.
This means Covid vaccination increases the risk of suffering myocarditis, an autoimmune disease causing inflammation of the heart, by 13,200%.
The study, conducted by researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as from several U.S. universities and hospitals, examined the effects of vaccination with products manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
The study’s authors used data obtained from the CDC’s VAERS reporting system which were cross-checked to ensure they complied with CDC’s definition of myocarditis; they also noted that given the passive nature of the VAERS system, the number of reported incidents is likely to be an underestimate of the extent of the phenomenon.
1626 cases of myocarditis were studied, and the results showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech product was most associated with higher risk, with 105.9 cases per million doses after the second vaccine shot in the 16 to 17 age group for males, and 70.7 cases per million doses after the second shot in the 12 to 15 age group for males. The 18 to 24 male age group also saw significantly higher rates of myocarditis for both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s products (52.4 and 56.3 cases per million respectively).
The study found that the median time to symptom onset was two days, and that 82 percent of cases were in males, consistent with previous studies. Around 96 percent of affected people were hospitalised, with most treated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; 87 percent of those hospitalised had resolution of symptoms by time of discharge.
At the time of data review, two reports of death in people younger than 30 years of age with potential myocarditis still remained under investigation and were not included in the case counts.
Among the reported symptoms were: chest pain, pressure, or discomfort (89%), shortness of breath (30%), abnormal ECG results (72%), and abnormal cardiac MRI findings (72%).
The study’s authors noted that myocarditis following vaccination appeared to resolve more swiftly than in typical viral cases; however, given that vaccination is no longer considered a reliable way in which to avoid COVID infection, it is unclear whether this has any specific relevance to the cost-benefit analysis of COVID vaccination, especially considering the low risk of complications following coronavirus infection for the age group most at risk for heart-related complications following vaccination.
Given the plethora of studies confirming a link between vaccination and myocarditis, the CDC has commenced active surveillance of adolescents and young adults to monitor their progress following heart-related incidents after vaccination. Long-term outcome data, however, are not yet available.
In the meantime, the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology advise that people with myocarditis should refrain from competitive sports for three to six months, and only resume strenuous exercise after normal ECG and other test results are obtained. In addition, they advise that further mRNA vaccine doses should be deferred.
In conclusion, the study’s authors note that the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men, and that this risk should be considered in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.
“As someone who has studied law and religion and history out of necessity for many years, this day brings forward profound issues of justice that are likely to trouble me and many others for years to come.
News has come that a doctor in Malaysia has been executed for administering the Covid “vaccine”. He was reportedly addressed under the Nuremberg Code, which is “nationalized” into the Federal Code of this country, too.
The chain of events released when the very first dose of this stuff was administered has come full circle and reached its obvious conclusion.
When doctors are used as “Uniformed Officers” to commit genocide, doctors die.
Is this justice, when the doctors don’t even know that they are conscripted under their “required” Medical Doctor license? They don’t know that they are functioning as “Uniformed Officers”. They didn’t go to boot camp.
To paraphrase Pope Benedict, nobody told them.
They don’t know that their status as “Medical Doctors” places them under Admiralty Law and the Uniform Code of Military Justice (USMJ)— and that this law is far different from any civilian form of law.
A civilian criminal case can drag on for years with no end of appeals and pleas to clemency. Military trials are a different breed. You pay the Piper if you did the deed.
There is no Perry Mason-style grandstanding allowed, no extenuating circumstance, no back story about how you had a sad childhood. It’s just the law and the facts. And three unbiased commissioned officers staring at you, unblinking.
The indications are that the doctors weren’t given any more information than the General Public.
They were told that the “vaccine” was “safe and effective” but not what it was “safe and effective” for. It’s safe and effective for killing and maiming people. As long as it was administered according to package directions, it posed no threat to the doctors themselves.
Like Satan in the Garden, oh, it won’t kill you……right away.
Of course, the doctors took the words “safe and effective” the same way that members of the General Public did. There is no indication that they were given Satan’s Playbook, with all the double-secret-meaning code explained.
Yet a doctor has been executed just the same.
Word from other sources (unverifiable at this time) say that Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has been sentenced to death by a Military Tribunal. According to the alleged transcript, Bancel hadn’t taken his own shot.
The evidence against Bancel was only from the military personnel records demonstrating the deaths of 32 soldiers and dozens more who developed rare and/or serious unexplainable health problems immediately after receiving the first shot of Moderna “vaccine”.
Bancel allegedly attempted to defend himself by saying that the FDA had given him permission and held his company harmless. Nobody understood why permission from the FDA could provide a defense much less exoneration for genocide and mass murder.
According to the report, Bancel is to hang three days from now. It is uncertain what will happen to the billions of dollars he made producing and selling these “vaccines” but it is probable that, if the rest is true, the proceeds will be seized as proceeds from criminal activities. We hope that they will be used to care for and compensate the victims.
The military tribunal could have also considered any civilian deaths or injuries, of which there are millions, but the military cases alone were sufficient.
How, you may ask, would Bancel be subject to a military tribunal? He appears to be a civilian businessman…..but, all corporate officers (notice that word) are subject to the USMJ. The CEOs of corporations and all their junior officers can be tried and hanged for genocide, depending on their parts in all of this.
So. It has begun. The Great Retribution.
My questions and concerns remain. What was the intent of the doctor? Did he know that there was a double entendre connected to the words, “safe and effective”? Did he take the vaccine himself, thinking that it was like any other vaccine he ever administered to his patients?
We may never know the answers to those questions and more, because military tribunals tend not to ask. Their focus is simple and focused on the act that caused the harm. Did you inject PFC Bryan Reynolds with Pfizer Vaccine? Yes or no?
I fear that a great many innocent people— in addition to all those we are losing because of the vaccination program— may die because of ignorance. I fear that in seeking justice for the victims we will only create more victims.”
A.V.R.
95% safe and effective, meant 95% safe and effective to kill.