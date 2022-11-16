Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘Parents who allow their Children to get the COVID Jab should be charged with Child Abuse’

They’re now going to give the useless and toxic covid-19 jab to infants.
They’re going to add a jab that doesn’t work and isn’t safe to an aggressive, untested, officially promoted programme of mass medication; the most alarming, experimental and grandiose example of centrally approved child abuse in human history.
There is tons of evidence – much of which is quoted in Dr Vernon Coleman’s book on vaccination called Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying – which questions the validity of vaccination programmes.
