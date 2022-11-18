Deaths among European Children aged 0-14 have increased by 552% since the EMA approved the COVID Vaccine for Kids

On the 28th of May 2021, the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA injection to children aged 12 to 15. Six months later they extended the emergency use authorisation to 5 to 11-year-olds.

Before they first did this, deaths among children were well below expected levels. But ever since they have increased substantially.

So much so, that by the 6th of November 2022, excess deaths among children across Europe had increased by a shocking 552%. With an 848% increase recorded up to the end of 2021, and a 444% increase recorded so far in 2022.

EuroMOMO is a European Mortality Monitoring Project with official authorisation to collate and publish statistics given to them by the Governments of countries across Europe.

The organisation’s latest publication includes death statistics for 27 participating countries across Europe (they do not include Ukraine) up to week 44 of 2022.

The following chart is taken directly from the EuroMOMO publication and shows the number of excess deaths (not total deaths) among children aged 0 to 14 across Europe –

As you can see from the above, 2022 has been a record-breaking year for excess deaths among children, beating the previous five years by a mile, and recording deaths way above expected levels.

But what’s most curious about the above chart is when this substantial increase in excess deaths among children started.

According to EuroMOMO, the increase in excess deaths started to occur around week 2022 of 2021.

And it just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 12 to 15.

Prior to this extended emergency use approval, there had been 270 fewer deaths than expected among children in 2021. But following the approval, there were 848 more deaths than expected by the end of the year.

But if you look a the above chart, you’ll see a slight levelling off at week 48 in terms of excess deaths, before they begin to rise again 1 to 2 weeks later.

It just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 5 to 11.

Is this just a coincidence? It seems far too good to be true if it is. So let’s take a look at how deaths among children have fared since the EMA extended emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine to them compared to previous years.

The following chart shows the total number of excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 2021 following EMA approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds in week 22, compared to the same time frame in other years.

The numbers have been extracted from the EuroMOMO website and can be accessed here.

The 2017-2020 four-year average number of excess deaths among children across Europe between week 22 and week 52 equates to just 89.5.

But during the same period in 2021, following EMA approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children, there were 848 more deaths among children than expected and 758.5 more deaths than the 2017-2020 four-year average.

This means excess deaths among children across 27 countries in Europe throughout 2021 increased by 848% compared to the 2017-2020 four-year average after EMA approval of the Covid-19 injection for children,

The following chart shows the total number of excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 2022 so far (Week 44) compared to the same time frame in other years. The numbers have been extracted from the EuroMOMO website and can be accessed here.

In 2022, children aged 5 and over across Europe have been offered the Covid-19 injection, and children aged 12 and over have been offered up to three doses of the Covid-19 injection.

The 2017-2020 four-year average number of excess deaths among children between week 1 and week 44 equates to 170.75. But during the first 44 weeks of 2022, there were 929 more deaths among children than expected and 758.25 more deaths than the 2017-2020 four-year average.

This means excess deaths among children across 27 countries in Europe throughout 2022 so far have increased by 444% compared to the 2017-2020 four-year average.

The following chart shows the combined figures from week 22 of one year to week 44 of the next year for the past five years. (E.g. Week 22 2017 to Week 44 2018 and Week 22 2021 to Week 44 2022)

The chart also shows the average number of deaths over the previous 4 periods.

As you can see, there have been substantially more deaths among children ever since the EMA first approved the Covid-19 injection for 12 to 15-year-olds, with 1,777 excess deaths (not total deaths) recorded between week 22 of 2021 and week 44 of 2022.

The average number of excess deaths over the previous four periods from 2017 to 2021 equates to 272.5 excess deaths.

Therefore, excess deaths among children in 27 countries across Europe have increased by 552% ever since the European Medicines Agency first extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children.

Based on this official data alone, we can therefore conclude that the Covid-19 injection is killing children. But if it isn’t, Governments across Europe need to investigate this increase in excess deaths and explain what is.