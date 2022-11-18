Great Britain has now suffered 41,000 Excess Deaths in the past 6 Months with another 2k in the last week alone

According to official data published by both the Office for National Statistics and Public Health Scotland, Britain has suffered 343,906 deaths since the middle of April 2022 resulting in 41,025 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 4th November 2022.

In the week ending 4th November, there were 11,795 deaths in England and Wales, resulting in 1,517 excess deaths against the 2016-2019 + 2021 five-year average, and 1,904 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

The increase during this week can not be blamed on Covid-19 because just 650 deaths were attributed to the alleged disease. This equates to just 5.5% of all deaths.

Meanwhile, according to Public Health Scotland (PHS), Scotland suffered 1,194 deaths in the week ending 23rd October, resulting in 132 excess deaths.

According to the ONS, excess deaths have been occurring in England and Wales on a weekly basis since week 16 (week beginning 18th April) of 2022. So we downloaded their dataset, which you can find here, to deduce just how many people have really died over the past 6 months compared to the five-year average.

The following chart shows the weekly number of deaths between week 16 and week 44 of 2022 and the 2015-2019 five-year average number of deaths between week 16 and week 44 –

The chart reveals that in the last 29 weeks, there have only been two weeks where England & Wales have not recorded excess deaths. But those two weeks coincide with the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the late Queen’s funeral, which will have seen delays in registrations of deaths due to the bank holidays.

Based on the data provided, the two countries have recorded an average of 1,298 excess deaths every single week since the 18th of April 2022.

The following chart is taken from Public Health Scotland’s Covid-19 Dashboard, and it shows the weekly number of deaths compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average –

Because the chart doesn’t reveal the true picture, we downloaded the death data from the Public Health Scotland Covid-19 Dashboard, which you can also do so here, and calculated the total number of deaths between week 15 and week 42 of 2022.

According to the data, there were 28,810 deaths during this period in the five-year average and 32,208 deaths during this period in 2022.

This means Scotland has suffered 3,398 excess deaths against the five-year average over the past 28 weeks.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths and excess deaths in England, Wales & Scotland –

The five-year average number of deaths over these 29 weeks equates to 302,881. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in 2022 over these 29 weeks equates to 343,906. Therefore, Great Britain has suffered 41,025 excess deaths since the middle of April 2022.

The question is, why? Nobody can say for certain, but we know it’s not solely due to Covid-19.

According to the ONS, England and Wales suffered 15,266 Covid-19 deaths between week 16 and week 44 of 2022. This equates to just 4.8% of all deaths in England and Wales, and 40.5% of all excess deaths in England and Wales.

There are however some further clues provided in another dataset provided by the ONS that may explain why so many people are dying.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, using the figures contained in table 2 of the Office for National Statistics recently published dataset –

The above figures reveal that for months on end, mortality rates per 100,000 have been the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

A more detailed analysis of the figures broken down by age group can be read here.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

So this probably explains why Britain has suffered over 41,000 excess deaths since the middle of April.