An International Appeal to Halt Rollout of 5G

Albert Einstein famously asserted that “God does not play dice.” Yet by pursuing the broadcast on Earth and from space of 5G, world governments are recklessly playing dice with the future of life on Earth.

Even before 5G was proposed, dozens of petitions and appeals by international scientists, including the Freiburger Appeal signed by over 3,000 physicians, called for a halt to the expansion of wireless technology and a moratorium on new base stations.

In 2015, 215 scientists from 41 countries communicated their alarm to the United Nations (“UN”) and World Health Organisation (“WHO”). They stated that “numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF [electromagnetic fields] affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines.”

Now, 302,891 signatories from 216 nations and territories have signed an international appeal to stop 5G both on Earth and in space:

We the undersigned scientists, doctors, environmental organisations and citizens … urgently call for a halt to the deployment of the 5G (fifth generation) wireless network, including 5G from space satellites …The deployment of 5G constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is defined as a crime under international law. INTERNATIONAL APPEAL Stop 5G on Earth and in Space

The appeal, which was launched in 2018, calls on the UN, WHO, European Union, Council of Europe and governments of all nations:

To take immediate measures to halt the deployment of 5G on Earth and in space.

To follow the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and Council of Europe Resolution 1815 by informing citizens, including teachers and physicians, about the health risks (to adults and children) from radiofrequency (“RF”) radiation.

To favour and implement wired telecommunications instead of wireless.

To prohibit the wireless/telecommunications industry, through its lobbying organisations, from persuading officials to make decisions permitting further expansion of RF radiation.

To appoint immediately – without industry influence – international groups of independent, truly impartial EMF and health scientists with no conflicts of interest, for the purpose of establishing new international safety standards for RF radiation.

To appoint immediately – without industry influence – international groups of scientists with expertise in electromagnetic fields (“EMFs”), health, biology and atmospheric physics, for the purpose of developing a comprehensive regulatory framework that will ensure that the uses of outer space are safe for humans and the environment.

Appeal Summary

Telecommunications companies worldwide, with the support of governments, are poised to roll out the fifth-generation wireless network (5G). Virtually everything we own and buy, from refrigerators and washing machines to milk cartons, hairbrushes and infants’ diapers, will contain antennas and microchips and will be connected wirelessly to the Internet.

In addition to millions of new 5G base stations on Earth and 20,000 new satellites in space, 200 billion transmitting objects, according to estimates, will be part of the Internet of Things (“IoT”) by 2020, and one trillion objects a few years later.

What is not widely acknowledged is that this will also result in an unprecedented environmental change on a global scale. 5G will result in a massive increase in inescapable, involuntary exposure to wireless radiation. Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming. These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems.

The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, and epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilization – cancer, heart disease and diabetes – are in large part caused by electromagnetic pollution, forms a literature base of well over 10,000 peer-reviewed studies. Immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment.

Ground-based 5G

In order to transmit the enormous amounts of data required for the IoT, 5G technology, when fully deployed, will use millimetre waves, which are poorly transmitted through solid material. This will require every carrier to install base stations every 100 metres in every urban area in the world.

Each 5G base station will contain hundreds or thousands of antennas aiming multiple laser-like beams simultaneously at all cell phones and user devices in its service area. The US Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) rules permit the effective radiated power of a 5G base station’s beams to be tens to hundreds of times more powerful than the levels permitted for current base stations.

Space-based 5G

At least five companies are proposing to provide 5G from space from a combined 20,000 satellites in low- and medium-Earth orbit that will blanket the Earth with powerful, focused, steerable beams.

Although the energy reaching the ground from satellites will be less than that from ground-based antennas, it will irradiate areas of the Earth not reached by other transmitters. The satellites will be located in the Earth’s magnetosphere, which exerts a significant influence over the electrical properties of the atmosphere. The alteration of the Earth’s electromagnetic environment may be an even greater threat to life than the radiation from ground-based antennas.

The Earth, the ionosphere and the lower atmosphere form the global electric circuit in which we live. It is well established that biological rhythms – of humans, birds, hamsters, and spiders – are controlled by the Earth’s natural electromagnetic environment and that the well-being of all organisms depends on the stability of this environment, including the electrical properties of the atmosphere.

These elements of our electromagnetic environment have already been altered by radiation from power lines. But the placement of tens of thousands of satellites directly in both the ionosphere and magnetosphere, emitting modulated signals at millions of watts and millions of frequencies, is likely to alter our electromagnetic environment beyond our ability to adapt.

Harmful effects of radiofrequency radiation

RF radiation has both immediate and long-term effects. Cancer and heart disease are examples of long-term effects. Alteration of heart rhythm and changes in brain function are examples of immediate effects.

A syndrome that was called radiowave sickness in the former Soviet Union and is called electromagnetic hypersensitivity (“EHS”) around the world today can be either acute or chronic. Professor Dr. Karl Hecht has published a detailed history of these syndromes, compiled from a review of more than 1,500 Russian scientific papers and the clinical histories of more than 1,000 of his own patients in Germany. Objective findings include sleep disorders, abnormal blood pressure and heart rate, digestive disorders, hair loss, tinnitus and skin rash. Subjective symptoms include dizziness, nausea, headache, memory loss, inability to concentrate, fatigue, flu-like symptoms and cardiac pain.

EHS should no longer be considered a disease, but an injury by a toxic environment that affects an increasingly large portion of the population, estimated already at 100 million people worldwide, and that may soon affect everyone if the worldwide rollout of 5G is permitted.

More than 10,000 peer-reviewed scientific studies demonstrate harm to human health from RF radiation. Effects include:

Alteration of heart rhythm

Altered gene expression

Altered metabolism

Altered stem cell development

Cancers

Cardiovascular disease

Cognitive impairment

DNA damage

Impacts on general well-being

Increased free radicals

Learning and memory deficits

Impaired sperm function and quality

Miscarriage

Neurological damage

Obesity and diabetes

Oxidative stress

Effects in children include autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”) and asthma.

And there is abundant evidence of harm to diverse plant and wildlife and laboratory animals. Negative microbiological effects have also been recorded.

You can read the full appeal ‘International Appeal Stop 5G on Earth and in Space’, with links to copies of the appeal in several languages, HERE. On the menu at the top of the web page is an option to “Sign Here’, either as an individual or as an organisation.