Dr. Jacob Nordangård: ‘UN, WEF and G20 form the Troika of Global Governance’

In May, Dr. Jacob Nordangård gave a presentation on the origin and history of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) and how it has become a major vehicle for the technocratic reshaping of humanity. He also covered Rockefeller and all the other institutions that have corrupted our world. He explained Covid-19, the climate change agenda and much more. A catastrophic loss of our freedoms will occur unless the people understand what is happening and why.

Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish independent researcher and author who has studied and written about the complexity of world politics, world governance, and problem and solution creation. He has written five books about the global agenda and powerplay. At the end of 2019, he published a book titled ‘Rockefeller: Controlling the Game’.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

At the Northern Light Convention held in Sweden in May 2022, Nordangård gave a presentation on the history and objectives of WEF and how they have become the major vehicle for the transformation of the planet and humanity. This concerns their goal to build a technocratic “world brain” with a digitised humanity overseen and managed by artificial intelligence. The video of his presentation is embedded at the end of this article. The text that follows is extracted from his presentation and if you prefer you can skip the text and watch the video.

The conspiracy is out in the open, Nordangård began his presentation.

Harvard University was a hotbed for the creation of WEF and Prof. Huntington, a long-time Harvard University professor, was an insider and very involved with power politics. So, Prof. Huntington knew what he was talking about, Nordangård explained. Prof. Huntington said:

“[The Davos Class] have little need for national loyalty, view national boundaries as obstacles that thankfully are vanishing, and see national governments as residues from the past whose only useful function is to facilitate the elite’s global operations” – Professor Samuel P. Huntington

Nelson Rockefeller initiated the Special Studies Project in 1956, a project to address the problems of the day and how to solve them. The stated objective of this project was to shape a new world order in all its dimensions: spiritual, economic, political and social. They identified science and technology as key to furthering their internationalist course and identified global health and climate change as especially interesting as these issues span across nations’ borders.

Nelson had presidential ambitions and, in an attempt to make this a reality, he put together a “brain trust.” Henry Kissinger was hand-picked to manage the project. Kissinger had previously been involved in a study group on nuclear weapons at the Council on Foreign Relations together with Nelson’s brother David, a banker at the Chase Manhattan Bank. David had been a director of the Council on Foreign Relations since 1949 and was on Harvard’s Board of Overseers and its president between 1966 and 1968. Kissinger became a loyal partner to the Rockefellers’ interests and has served them ever since.

The Rockefellers had already been instrumental in establishing the United Nations (“UN”) in 1946. “They view [the UN] as their own little club or organisation,” Nordangård said.

Rockefeller Capital Management, Our Legacy, retrieved 18 November 2022

Kissinger was also director of Harvard’s International Seminar and started the Centre for International Relations in 1958. The Seminar had the aim of establishing a better understanding within a select group of people who will be in top leadership roles in their countries in the years ahead. “The Seminar was funded by the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations and, as later revealed, the CIA,” Nordangård said. “One leader of the future that came under Kissinger’s influence was Klaus Schwab.”

In 1970, Schwab founded the European Management Forum in Switzerland, the predecessor to WEF. This Forum was to arrange meetings with top management in businesses and spread new management techniques to Europeans. To its inaugural meeting, Schwab invited Kenneth Galbraith and Herman Kahn, two academics involved with Harvard’s International Seminar, Otto van Habsburg, of pan-European union/Kalergi plan fame, and Dame Barbara Ward of Columbia University, a British economist who became an early developer of sustainable development.

Ward wrote a book titled ‘Only one Earth: The Care and Maintenance of a Small Planet’ as a framework for the UN Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm in 1972. She worked with Maurice Strong to convince the developing nations to go along with the agenda. They were both members of the Club of Rome and closely associated with Rockefellers’ interests.

At a meeting in 1973, the president of the Club of Rome, Aurelio Peccei, spoke about a report ‘The Limits to Growth and the World Problematique’. “Due to stress with a rising population and unsustainable use of resources it was concluded that the planet was in need of global management to take care of the planet,” Peccei said. This ideology found its way into the Davos manifesto and WEF decided that the “elites” of the world would take the role as stewards of the planet.

In 1973, David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission to further the aspirations for global management of the planet. The Commission called for a new international economic order to “better manage the world.” In 1974, US Ambassador Richard Gardner, who had been a consultant to Rockefeller’s Special Studies Project, wrote an article in the Foreign Relations magazine about the Commission’s plan:

In short, the “house of world order” will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great “booming, buzzing confusion” … but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault. The Hard Road to World Order, Richard N. Gardner, Foreign Affairs, April 1974

In 1975, the World Future Society organised a conference ‘Crisis and Opportunity: The Next 25 Years’. At the time the Vice President was Nelson Rockefeller. During the conference, they discussed the possibilities of creating a new technocratic world civilization and how it could be achieved. Futurist Warren Wager said: “There is no better time to implement radical changes than after a worldwide catastrophe.”

In 1987, the European Management Forum changed its name to World Economic Forum. At the annual meeting, Strong talked about sustainable development and global warming. In a photograph from this meeting, sitting next to Strong is science writer Joël de Rosnay, special advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who is known for the concept “Soon Beyond” – a planetary super-organism or brain comprising of humans, nations, machines, ecosystems and networks. A cybernetic organism that WEF wanted to bring to life.

Strong and Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, both members of the Trilateral Commission, produced a report ‘Our Common Future’, also known as the Brundtland Report. It was published by the UN in 1987 and defined the concept of sustainable development. The inclusion of climate change in the report was initiated and funded by the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation. This report was part of the Rio Summit in 1992. At the Rio Summit, it was decided to implement the Agenda for the 21st Century – Agenda 21. The motto for the Summit was “in our hands.”

After this Summit, the Earthshot Commission was born. Nelson’s son Steven Rockefeller became the projects coordinator. Steven funded scenarios to be developed, led by Paul Raskin. Raskin was on the Earthshot Commission and a member of the Club of Rome. In 2002 they released a book titled ‘The Great Transition’. “They assumed that a general crisis for a needed transformation could be triggered by an unprecedented pandemic. The end goal was to achieve a world union, with a world court and a world regulatory authority,” Nordangård said.

In 1992, Schwab and WEF started the Young Global Leaders of Tomorrow program. In 2004, this program morphed into Young Global Leaders. More than 4,000 leaders have gone through or are currently in this program. Nordangård’s Pharos Foundation in collaboration with the Malone Institute has compiled a comprehensive list of the people who have gone through WEF’s Young Global programs, read more HERE.

In 2005, the Young Global Leaders started the 2020 Initiative which was later renamed the 2013 Initiative. The aim was to use scenarios and exercises to formulate a shared vision for 2020 and create task forces to advance towards their vision.

In 2006, WEF released the first Global Risks Report. It stated that the risk of a pandemic flu was a dominant theme in the global conversation on risk and that misinformation and an infodemic could lead to a breakdown in trust. Also in 2006, Rand Corporation, a military think tank, released a report ‘The Global Technology Revolution 2020’. It predicted that ID chips would be used to track products and people by 2020.

The global financial crisis in 2008 became the trigger to reshape the system, Nordangård said. In the middle of the crisis, WEF held its first summit on the global agenda. “The goal was to redesign the international system according to the needs of the 21st century. The world was, according to Schwab, in need of a fundamental reboot. It gave birth to a Global Brain Trust.” Where have we heard that word before? The Rockefeller Special Studies Project.

One of the 70 global council think tanks at the 2008 WEF meeting was the Global Agenda Council on Pandemics. WEF’s annual meeting in 2009 gave birth to the Global Redesign Initiative consisting of the newly founded global agenda councils.

The Global Agenda Council on the Future of Governments concluded in their reports that the current system had four governance gaps: lack of trust, lack of incentives, lack of institutions order and a lack of time. The governments were in danger of being irrelevant. The solution was a digital martial plan with e-governments to engage with citizens.

In 2009, at the G20 summit in London, president of the European Council Herman van Rompuy said 2009 was the first year of global governance with the establishment of the G20 in the middle of the financial crisis. The G20 supersedes G7 and G8 and is working to establish a new international economic order.

In 2010, Rockefeller Foundation released the report ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development’. One of the scenarios, Lock Step, discussed the possibility of a severe pandemic, hack attack, cyber warfare and resource shortages.

In 2011, WEF started the Global Shapers Community. It has since grown to 479 hubs around the world with 14,000 members.

In 2015, WEF transformed into an international organisation for public-private partnership and was ready for a new more active role in shaping the future. Also in 2015, the UN’s Agenda 2030 with 17 global goals was published.

At WEF’s annual meeting in 2016, Schwab announced the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is a plan to totally reshape the planet and humanity with digital technology, artificial intelligence, robots, neurotechnological brain enhancements and surveillance from space.

In June 2019, WEF signed a formal partnership with the UN to execute the agenda. WEF committed itself to financing Agenda 2030 and working with areas like climate change, health, digital cooperation, gender and education. The same year the G20 introduced the Society 5.0 concept, connecting the UN’s Agenda 2030 with WEF’s Fourth Industrial Revolution. The UN, WEF and G20 form the troika, the decision group, of global governance. “This is the top-down management of the planet, the managers,” said Nordangård.

In September 2019, the UN initiated the “decade of action,” the plan was about to be implemented. In October 2019, the exercise Event 201 was held. On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency. It started a chain reaction that closely resembled Rockefeller Foundation’s Lock Step scenario from 2010. Three months later Schwab announced that the world was in need of a “great reset.” It was echoed by UN Secretary General António Guterres. “The World Economic Forum and the United Nations had their prescription ready. The working group shaping the future of health had been in preparation since 2016,” Nordangård said.

Nordangård ends his presentation by showing what is coming next according to their plans. “But the future isn’t written in stone. And now these plans are out in the light, I say it is time that we as humans come together and say no to these transhuman fantasies and scientific management of the planet and shape the future we want as humans.”

Jacob Nordangård at Northern Light Convention Malmö: World Economic Forum – Shapers of the Future,

9 August 2022 (53 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.