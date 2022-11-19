USA has suffered shocking 350k Excess Deaths in 2022 so far; evidence suggests COVID Vaccination is to blame

Official figures published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirm that the United States of America suffered nearly 350,000 excess deaths as of September 25th 2022.

Compared to other countries, the data provided by the US Government is far from transparent and hidden deep within their publications. However, we have finally managed to stumble upon it thanks to an institution known as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC).

The OEC is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, the host a wealth of data on excess deaths throughout 2022. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following charts have been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And it shows excess deaths across the USA by week in 2022 up to week 38 (25th September).

So many in fact that they total 349,398.

What on earth could be causing so many people to be dying across the USA in 2022?

Could it have anything to do with the Covid-19 injections?

Data published by the UK Government certainly suggests so.

The data was published in July by the UK Government organisation known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England using figures extracted from the ONS dataset –

Source

Click to enlarge

A more detailed breakdown of the above figures by individual age groups can be found here. But the following chart for 70 to 79-year-olds gives you a good idea of what the data reveals –

In January 2022, the partly vaccinated were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, whilst the double vaccinated were a shocking 267% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

The worst figures however come in May, which saw triple vaccinated 70-79-year-olds a disturbing 332% more likely to die than unvaccinated 70-79-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 9417.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and just 2181 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

And it’s a similar story for every other age group, including children.

All of the above is, therefore, indisputable evidence that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of death, and is therefore causing more deaths than would have otherwise occurred if the Covid-19 vaccine has not been rolled-out.

So it looks like we’ve found the answer as to why the USA suffered 350,000 excess deaths as of 25th September 2022.