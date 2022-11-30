Investigation finds Europe’s Excess Covid Deaths were not caused by the Virus but instead due to Criminal Healthcare

Here is evidence to support the “fragile healthcare hypothesis” and genetic “vaccine” mediated incidence of infection and disease, without which there may have been no unusual excess death in Europe.

A couple of months ago we published an article from PANDA Uncut which – using data from Lombardy, Italy, relating to the period February 2020 to May 2020 – demonstrated that it is not the spread of a virus but rather health policies, the administration of health and social care, which impacted death rates in the region.

Now, Joel Smalley has reviewed data from across Europe and seems to have reached the same conclusion.

Did the Covid Virus Kill Anyone by Joel Smalley

I recently did a presentation to some doctors and scientists in Israel entitled ‘Atypical Mortality Patterns Across Europe During the Covid Era’.

Whilst researching, I developed some insights that support the “fragile healthcare” hypothesis, something that I had been reluctant to accept for some time due to lack of empirical evidence.

The logic goes like this:

1. Historically, mortality follows distinct but consistent patterns in Europe, leading to the categorisation of countries into groups in line with the findings of Hope-Simpson.

2. The groupings are latitudinal, indicating that climate is a likely factor (sunlight hours » vitamin D levels as surmised by Hope-Simpson).

3. For the three main groups, excess mortality in spring 2020 does not follow the same patterns, suggesting that the course of the virus was not the cause of the excess mortality.

4. Reorganising the countries according to the Covid-era excess mortality reveals a geographical clustering that is not consistent with climactic factors.

5. However, there does seem to be a relationship with healthcare expenditure (and GDP per capita).

6. There is inevitably a relationship between excess deaths and “Covid” deaths, and there appears to be a strong negative correlation between Covid deaths and levels of vaccination.

7. But there is no relationship between excess mortality in the post-vax era and levels of vaccination, suggesting that, at best, Covid lives saved are offset by non-Covid deaths caused.

8. Nevertheless, in fact, not only is there substantially more Covid death in the post-vax era, when excess mortality is measured against healthcare expenditure and levels of vaccination, the correlation with vaccination is positive (albeit not statistically significant).

Conclusion

This led me to three preliminary conclusions that require further investigation:

Excess Covid deaths were not caused by the virus which is seasonal and not mitigated by social distancing “measures”. Excess all-cause deaths resulted from interference with natural defences that rely on sunlight exposure and social interactions as well as a thriving economy. Excess Covid deaths were the result of pre-existing quality of healthcare and relative change in that quality, i.e., disruption which was felt more acutely in the wealthier nations that had better systems. Post-vax excess deaths due to Covid are caused by the mRNA experiment and any alleged benefit in mitigating Covid deaths, at best, is mitigated by an equal increase in non-Covid excess deaths. The greater incidence of death is due to poorer nations being less well-equipped to deal with the additional burden of disease caused directly and indirectly by the “vaccine”, as well as potentially poorer levels of metabolic health.

Note: As speculative as this may seem, the burden of proof is on those who promoted social distancing measures and genetic vaccination to demonstrate that those actions were not responsible for causing more avoidable death than they potentially saved.

About the Author

Joel Smalley is a blockchain architect and an early-stage, polymath data-driven technologist. He has a background in capital markets, biotechnology, retail payments and blockchain architecture. He conducts pro bono Covid data analysis for legal challenges and independent media seeking the truth. He regularly publishes articles on his Substack ‘Dead Man Talking’ which you can subscribe to HERE.