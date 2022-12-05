Bangladesh announces new Covid vaccination campaign despite no evidence of a pandemic – Why?

On 30 November, Shamsul Hoque announced a target of injecting 9 million Bangladeshis with Covid “vaccines” under a week-long special campaign beginning 1 December. He said vaccine doses will be administered from Dec 1 to 7 at 15,984 centres across the country during the drive. Hoque is the member secretary of the vaccine deployment committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health.

The World Health Organisation (“WHO”) recommends that 70 per cent of the population be vaccinated, Hoque said. The announcement came a day after the country had recorded 11 new cases of Covid and one death in a 24-hour period.

Nine mass vaccination drives have been conducted, which distributed 130 million doses. Each campaign has, on average, run for 3 days. Curiously, Hoque said the current vaccine initiative was to celebrate the month of Bangladesh’s victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

Bangladesh has received 343.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far and administered 332.7 million. About 73 per cent of Bangladeshis have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 95 per cent of people above the age of five have received the first dose, and 52 per cent have received the third dose.

The country has been using Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac, and Johnson and Johnson. The Bangladeshi government briefly suspended administering the initial doses of AstraZeneca when India banned vaccine exports and began vaccine distribution in selected parts of South Asia. It resumed immunisation coverage in portions of Bangladesh in June of last year, using Sinopharm vaccines given by China. As reported by Medrivain June, more than half of the vaccines used in Bangladesh at that time came from China.

Even if the “vaccines” were safe and effective, there doesn’t seem any health justification for the newly announced vaccination drive. Bangladesh has an estimated population of roughly 167-168 million, depending on which source is used. The total number of deaths attributed to Covid since the beginning of the “pandemic” is 29,434.

Below is a graph summarising the situation in Bangladesh with deaths attributed to Covid shown as the red line. The source for the graph is Open Disease Data API. We test-checked some of the cumulative figures shown underneath the graph on the website and they agree with Our World in Data – which records 1,447 cumulative deaths over the last 12 months, with 312 of those deaths over the 8 months since 1 April 2022.

Source: Covid-19 Stats, Bangladesh, retrieved 4 December 2022

According to NewAge, in November, Bangladesh reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases. On Saturday there had been 10 Covid cases with no deaths and The Financial Express reported yesterday that the country had 15 new Covid cases and no deaths:

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,434 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday. As many as 2,193 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.52 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.45 per cent. Bangladesh reports 15 new Covid cases, zero deaths, The Financial Express, 4 December 2022

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi study published in Nutrients on 26 November 2022 proved that there are treatments for Covid. The study found that uptake of vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc was significantly associated with the reduced risk of infection and severity of illness.

The study involved 962 participants who had Covid symptoms as confirmed with a qRT-PCR. The aim was to evaluate the association of vitamins and supplements as treatment options to reduce the severity of Covid:

In conclusion, this study detected the significant association of vitamin C (ascorbic acid), vitamin D (cholecalciferol) and zinc (zinc sulphate monohydrate) supplementation in specific dosages with the outcome of COVID-19 in Bangladesh. However, we found that these vitamins and mineral were not significantly associated with infection rate and severity of the disease when they were taken through the diets of the patients as preventive measures or prophylactic options. The findings from this study suggest that vitamins and minerals with other prophylactics and preventive treatments might be associated with a lower risk of severe infection among patients. Sharif, N.; Opu, R.R.; Khan, A.; Alzahrani, K.J.; Banjer, H.J.; Alzahrani, F.M.; Haque, N.; Khan, S.; Soumik, S.T.; Zhang, M.; Huang, H.; Song, X.; Parvez, A.K.; Dey, S.K. Impact of Zinc, Vitamins C and D on Disease Prognosis among Patients with COVID-19 in Bangladesh: A Cross-Sectional Study. Nutrients 2022, 14, 5029. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14235029

Echoing studies in Europe relating to the early days of the Covid “pandemic,” the authors also found that study participants with better access to health facilities recovered early:

Further, better access to health facilities reduced the risks of fatality among the participants significantly … These findings are in good agreement with previous works in Bangladesh and France. Two previous studies in Bangladesh were of similar design and the findings on the association of better access to health facilities with reduced risks of fatality were also represented in our study. Sharif, N.; Opu, R.R.; Khan, A.; Alzahrani, K.J.; Banjer, H.J.; Alzahrani, F.M.; Haque, N.; Khan, S.; Soumik, S.T.; Zhang, M.; Huang, H.; Song, X.; Parvez, A.K.; Dey, S.K. Impact of Zinc, Vitamins C and D on Disease Prognosis among Patients with COVID-19 in Bangladesh: A Cross-Sectional Study. Nutrients 2022, 14, 5029. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14235029

And Bangladesh is reducing the number of Covid specific hospitals, another indication the country is not facing a Covid pandemic. According to an announcement by WHO on 28 November, Bangladesh is experiencing a large dengue outbreak that is unusual in its scale and seasonality. So, six hospitals dedicated to Covid in the city of Dhaka have been repurposed for managing dengue cases.

Putting aside that Covid “vaccines” do not prevent transmission and are more likely to increase illness, all the indications are the current vaccination drive in Bangladesh is not for public health reasons. Could the reason for Bangladesh’s new vaccination drive be found in who is supplying and profiteering from the injections?

COVAX is a consortium operated by GAVI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) and United Nations Children’s Fund (“UNICEF”). WHO, GAVI and CEPI are three of the key organisations in a close tight-knit group that form the Covid criminal network which has the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at its centre.

Regarding a similar previous week-long vaccination drive in June 2022, Madriva reported that UNICEF is a significant global partner in this programme. WHO and other organisations had backed it, with UNICEF serving as a main delivery partner. Additionally, Bangladesh remains a major COVAX beneficiary. At the time, according to UNICEF, Bangladesh had completely inoculated 69 per cent of its population with COVAX. UNICEF reported on 31 May that COVAX had provided over 190 million Covid injection doses to Bangladesh.

More recently, 6 million doses were donated to Bangladesh from the US through COVAX, bringing the total US donation to 100 million doses – almost a third of 343.4 million doses so far received by Bangladesh.

