Dozens of Scientists around the World claim to have discovered Graphene & Nanotechnology in the COVID-19 Vaccines

Scientists have published an urgent review of the Covid-19 injections in which they claim to have discovered nanotechnology and Graphene Oxide in both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections, and both the AstraZeneca and Janssen viral vector injections. The new review backs up the findings of numerous other scientists from around the world.

Nanoscience and nanotechnology involve the ability to see and control individual atoms and molecules. Everything on Earth is made up of atoms—the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the buildings and houses we live in, and our own bodies.

But something as small as an atom is impossible to see with the naked eye. In fact, it’s impossible to see with the microscopes typically used in high school science classes. The microscopes needed to see things at the nanoscale were invented in the early 1980s.

Once scientists had the right tools, such as the scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) and the atomic force microscope (AFM), the age of nanotechnology was born.

And now scientists from Spain, have declared that nanotechnology, which has the ability to control atoms in your body, has been found in all of the Covid-19 injections alongside Graphene Oxide.

According to scientists, Graphene Oxide is detected in the immune system as if it were a pathogen. Once injected it has an affinity for the central nervous system, potentially causing paralysis, strokes and alteration of the nervous system.

The scientists also explain that Graphene Oxide has the potential to cause blood clots, which explains why the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of suffering thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.

It is not just scientists from Spain making these claims though. Numerous scientists around the world have now published findings where they allege they have discovered both nanotechnology and Graphene Oxide in the Covid-19 injections.

After reviewing electron microscope images of elements contained in the Covid Pfizer and Moderna injections, Dr Daniel Nagase, a Canadian emergency room doctor, revealed that, strangely, the contents of the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines” show no signs of biological material, including mRNA or DNA. (Read more here).

Dr Nagase’s research group looked at these Moderna and Pfizer samples under a regular microscope. Although there were a lot of very interesting images, they were unable to be conclusive about what exactly they were seeing. So, they used an electron microscope to determine what elements the “vaccines” contained.

Here are some of the images of what they found –

Found in a Moderna Covid “vaccine” sample

Dr. Nagase examined a “ball with the legs growing out of it” found inside a Moderna sample. “This shape, this ball with the legs growing out of it, for some reason has aluminium in it. And I can say with certainty that this isn’t a mould spore or some other type of biological contamination, because the only thing in it is carbon, oxygen, and no signs of nitrogen, no signs of phosphorus, which would indicate something biological of origin. So, this thing that’s growing is non-biological.”

Dr. Nagase and the researchers also discovered an unusual element from the lanthanide series – thulium – in a fibre-like structure found in a Pfizer sample –

Found in a Pfizer Covid “vaccine” sample

Dr. Nagase and the researchers found a variety of shapes and structures inside the “vaccine” samples they tested – crystals, chips, strands, bulbs, spheres, fibres and balls with legs growing out of them – “we have polymorphic, which is many different forms,” he said.

“They all seem to be made predominantly out of carbon and oxygen and they were in both the Moderna and Pfizer samples, and they seem to be in fibre forms. In the Moderna sample, the carbon-oxygen structures seem to be taking nanosphere forms and crystalline forms. And in the Pfizer sample … seem to only be forming fibres and crystals.

Meanwhile, in a presentation to the Chilean radio station El Mirador del Gallo, Argentine doctor Martín Monteverde presented the analyses carried out by Corona2Inspect researchers on the microtechnology found in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik “vaccines.”

Argentina’s Dr Monteverde and other researchers carried out microscopic analyses of vials from the five “vaccine” types. He then sent these images to Corona2Inspect for further analysis. Corona2Inspect returned the images with their comments identifying what objects the images were showing.

You can watch a video of Dr Monteverde’s teams findings below –

Argentina’s Dr. Patricia Aprea, Director of Evaluation and Control of the ANMAT, also accidentally admitted AstraZeneca’s “vaccines” contained Graphene during a legal case regarding a death post-Covid injection.

You can read the document where ANMAT recognised that vaccines contain graphene HERE (Spanish) or below (translated into English using Google):

A month later, on 17 January 2022, ANMAT retracted this admission stating that their report had a typographical error: “in point 4 of the report where it says ‘Graphene is found within its components’ it must say ‘Graphene is NOT found within its components’”.

But if it really was an error then it doesn’t make sense that ANMAT also stated Graphene needs to be noted as a component of the Covid-19 vaccine on labels or leaflets accompanying the injections.

Nanotechnology has also been found in Pfizer’s Comirnaty “vaccines” by scientists in New Zealand. (Read more here).

Dr Shelton came forward to disclose the discovery of formations of nano-particles found by New Zealand scientists using specialised microscopic techniques. None of the experts consulted had ever seen anything like this before, and none of these contaminants are listed as approved ingredients.

Below is a snapshot of what one New Zealand scientist found. You can read the full account, with additional images and videos, HERE.

The image below was taken from one drop of New Zealand’s Pfizer Comirnaty “vaccine” under a cover slip, after it was inadvertently heated lightly, and viewed the same day through dark field microscopy at low magnification, projected onto a TV monitor.

The following images are after a new computer with decent graphics was purchased along with software for the camera –

In a set of slides of blood samples taken from both “vaccinated” and unvaccinated people, Dr. Philippe van Welbergen demonstrated that the graphene being injected into people is organising and growing into larger fibres and structures, gaining magnetic properties or an electrical charge and the fibres are showing indications of more complex structures with striations.

He also demonstrated that “shards” of graphene are being transmitted from “vaccinated” to vaccine-free or unvaccinated people destroying their red blood cells and causing blood clots in the unvaccinated. (Read more here).

Below is an image of typical healthy red blood cells as seen with a microscope, what blood should look like. There is no coagulation or foreign objects in it.

The next image is of a person who has been injected with the experimental Covid drug. The blood is coagulated, the misshapen red blood cells are clumped together. The cell encircled in the image is a healthy red blood cell, one of the few in the image, sitting alongside the graphene fibres. You can see the size of the graphene fibres in relation to the size of a red blood cell. Fibres of this size will block capillaries. You can also see the graphene fibres are hollow and contain red blood cells.

The image below is of a blood sample from a vaccine-free, or unvaccinated, three-year-old child. It shows pieces or “shards” of graphene that “are the result of shedding,” in other words the graphene has been transmitted from “vaccinated” parents to their unvaccinated child.

Dr Philippe’s presentation is truly eye-opening and horrifying – a must-watch, especially for those who proclaim Covid injections are “safe” and are insisting people be injected.

You can either watch the presentation HERE.

Undisclosed Ingredients Found in The United Kingdom

In December 2021, a British medical practitioner offered to assist in an investigation to ascertain whether the results discovered by Dr. Andreas Noack, a German chemist, and Dr. Pablo Campra, of the University of Almeria in Spain, could be replicated in the UK and also to examine the Covid-19 injection vials for toxins or unexpected contents.

The medical practitioner seized an injection vial from the fridge housed in the surgery where she works and handed it to an independent investigator. A UK laboratory analysed the sample using Raman Spectroscopy and found graphene, SP3 carbon, iron oxide, carbon derivatives and glass shards.

Further samples have since been obtained including vials from the three main manufacturers in the UK: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The initial findings confirm the presence of graphene compounds in all of the injection vials.

The report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CIC and prepared and published by UNIT, relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.

You can read a copy of the document encompassing a case briefing, the UNIT report and a summary of the toxicity of graphene nanoparticles on UK Citizen 2021’s website HERE. The 48-page UNIT report, ‘Qualitative Evaluation of Inclusions in Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines’, begins on page 12 of the document.

Not On The Beeb, who has been publicising that the “vaccines” have been making people magnetic since May 2021 and is following this developing story, has a petition to request law enforcement to conduct an urgent investigation and analysis of the Covid injections. Sign the petition HERE.

What Is the Aim of The Nanotechnology?

In October 2020 David Knight interviewed Catherine Austin Fitts about the push for a cashless society and transhumanism, how they’re connected and what you can do to protect against them.

Austin Fitts believed their plan to microchip the planet would fail because “you’re shifting the planet to a slavery model where literally your electromagnetic field has no sovereignty, your intelligence has no sovereignty, your spiritual life has no sovereignty and you have no physical sovereignty,” she told Knight.

“If you give them the ability to control your mind and body, what do you think is going to happen?

“The people who run this system believe in slavery – they practice slavery. And if you give them the technology to implement, and you allow them to do it … Here’s the thing. You’re talking about very few people sneaking up on a very big ‘herd’ and so what we’re watching with the ‘magic virus’ is the on-off, on-off, on-off, trying to get the whole herd into the corral so they will do what you say.

“You’re trying to market slavery and the question is how can you make it look attractive, how can you make it look ‘cool’, how can you make it look fashionable? And how do you make it look like you’re still going to have some kind of freedom when in fact you’re not?

“If you can grab the market share and you can hook everybody up to ‘the cloud’ with AI, which is what this transhumanist model ultimately does, you can get the humans to teach the robots how to do all their jobs. And that’s their plan. Ultimately, they want their entire labour force to either be robots or humans who – between mind control and the chip and the cloud and the 5G – are a sort of, you know, high plasma kind of robot.”