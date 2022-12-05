Breaking News

Here’s a list of 94 incidences this year when vast numbers of animals have died suddenly

Down the Chupacabra Hole has compiled a comprehensive list of incidences over the last 11 months where a large number of animals have died suddenly.  Below is that list of 94 incidences across the world where animals have died under unusual circumstances.

First a brief explanation of an event which caught the public’s attention earlier this year – 3,000 head died at one feedlot in South West Kansas and 10,000 died over the entire state.  Although this incident was due to a combination of factors, the final straw for the cattle was an unusual and rare weather phenomenon known as a “heat burst” or “heat index crisis.”

Peterson Farm Bros gave his initial thoughts on a Facebook post about the cattle in Kansas and the next day posted a video on YouTube explaining from his perspective what had happened to the cattle.

Peterson Farm Bros: Cattle Dead in SW Kansas, Some Context & What I Think Happened, 16 June 2022 (10 mins)

A veterinarian in the area, Tera Barnhardt, confirmed Peterson’s suspicions.  She posted on Facebook: “We had a natural disaster in Southwest Kansas on June 11th, 2022 and in the days that followed … There’s no mysterious disease or theory, we know exactly what happened. It’s called a heat index crisis.”  She explained further in a second Facebook post HERE.

The South West Kansas incidence is not on Down the Chupacabra Holes list but another 94 are, including incidences in Australia, UK, Panama and Kenya.

Millions of Livestock Animals Are Dying Suddenly: The War on Our Food Supply Continues

Republished from Down the Chupacabra Hole

Throughout 2022, inflation rates have soared to unprecedented levels. Prices of fuel, groceries, and housing continue to rise nearly every week. As working-class citizens struggle to afford necessities, the United States government is haemorrhaging billions of dollars overseas. Simultaneously, domestic supply chain issues are triggering rampant shortages and impacting countless consumers. More than one hundred food manufacturing facilities were suspiciously destroyed this year. To make matters worse, citizens must now brace for yet another unforeseen crisis. Millions of livestock, birds, and fish are dying under unusual circumstances. Could these bizarre deaths be mere coincidence or is something sinister unfolding behind the scenes?

When it comes to the food supply, our world is rapidly transforming. America is quickly moving towards mass-producing edible nanotechnology. Genetically modified chimeric meats fill the shelves of local stores. While Bill Gates accumulates vast amounts of agricultural land and independent farmers are under attack by “climate change” legislation, a series of peculiar fatalities is taking place. Vast numbers of cattle, pigs, chickens, and other animals are dropping dead at an alarming rate. Here is a chronological list that documents some examples of this disturbing phenomenon developing worldwide over the past 11 months.

Some of these incidents could be dismissed as mere chance. However, one can’t help but wonder: what is the statistical probability of these widespread catastrophes repeatedly transpiring? Coincidence is just that— certain concurrent events that occur at random. What is currently unfolding appears to be an intentional pattern of calculated actions. Modern warfare has evolved into much more insidious techniques. Weather modification, electromagnetic weapons, and bioterrorism are real threats. What better way to assault society than to go after the very essentials needed to sustain life? As Henry Kissinger once said: “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”

 DateEvent
1November 29Dozens of cattle deaths baffle wildlife experts in Colorado, the United States.
2November 24Millions of chickens and turkeys die from an illness in the United States.
3November 20Tens of thousands of fish are ‘suffocating’ to death in New South Wales, Australia.
4November 17A new tick-borne disease is killing cattle throughout the United States.
5November 17Mass wildlife deaths from ‘overgrazing’ in Kenya leave millions on the brink of starvation. 
6November 10Fire at a poultry farm kills 30,000 chickens in the Netherlands.
7November 9Hundreds of dead sea creatures wash up on the shores of Panama.
8November 7Avian flu kills hundreds of thousands of chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese in Norfolk, England.
9November 7Hundreds of thousands of dead fish cover the coast of Huelva, Spain.
10November 4Catastrophic die-off of Dungeness crabs along the West Coast of the United States. 
11October 13More than 1 billion snow crabs mysteriously vanished in the Bering Sea.
12October 8Severe weather kills tens of thousands of salmon in a single Canadian creek.
13October 347 million birds were killed during an influenza outbreak in Europe.
14October 350 million chickens and turkeys die from a sudden illness in the United States.
15October 2Herds of deer are being ravaged by an infectious disease throughout North America.
16September 29100,000 cows and buffalo died with 2 million sick from a viral disease in New Delhi, India.
17September 27Millions of birds die after contracting a disease United Kingdom.
18September 23A river in Boston, England is filled with hundreds of thousands of  fish carcasses.
19September 22Several tons of dead fish and crustaceans litter the UK shoreline. 
20September 21Thousands of dead fish fill the waterways of Long Beach Island, New York.
21September 21Thousands of dead fish are scattered across the beaches of Portmore, Jamaica.
22September 12Over 67,000 cattle die throughout India due to a sudden illness. 
23September 2Residents of Wichita, Texas encounter thousands of dead fish in a local lake.
24September 1Thousands of dead fish cover the shoreline in San Francisco, California.
25August 30Severe flooding claims the lives of 727,000 cattle in Pakistan.
26August 26Thousands of decomposing fish are discovered in Somerset, England.
27August 22Nearly 1,000 wild birds die from avian flu in Georgia, United States.
28August 21Tens of thousands of fish carcasses wash up on the beaches of West Sussex, England.
29August 17A river is filled with over 100 tons of dead fish in Poland.
30August 8Tens of thousands of fish are killed from ‘wildfires’ in California.
31August 8Thousands of fish are found deceased in New South Wales, Australia.
32August 8Thousands of dead fish wash up on the shores of Yucatan, Mexico.
33July 25More than 3,000 lifeless wild birds are uncovered on the Farne Islands.
34July 231.5 million livestock animals are killed by droughts in Ethiopia.
35July 22Residents of Newfoundland, Canada discover thousands of dead birds.
36July 20Hundreds of deceased fish wash up on a beach in Cadiz, Spain.
37July 17‘Heat stress’ is blamed for thousands of cattle deaths in Kansas, United States.
38July 16Thousands of dead birds are observed by crowds in Northumberland, England.
39July 12Locals in Staten Island, New York stumble upon thousands of dead fish.
40July 10Baltimore, Maryland’s Patapsco river fills with thousands of fish carcasses.
41July 8Hundreds of deceased birds are found on a beach in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
42July 3Over 3,000 lifeless dolphins surface in the Black Sea of Russia.
43July 2Beachgoers in California stumble upon tens of thousands of rotting fish.
44June 21Locals in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts encounter hundreds of dead sea birds. 
45June 1610,000 cows died from ‘humidity’ in Kansas, United States.
46June 8Thousands of decomposing fish wash ashore on Lake Michigan.
47June 8Thousands of dead fish are found in a lake in Almerimar, Spain.
48June 7Villagers in Eastern Scotland find hundreds of expired birds on the beach.
49June 6More than 100,000 birds are dead after a storm in Allier, France.
50June 2Walkers discover hundreds of dead birds on the beaches of Puerto Piritu, Venezuela. June 1st: Hundreds of deceased birds are discovered in Quebec, Canada.
51May 27Over 300,000 salmon abruptly die at a fish farm in Chile.
52May 26A massive die-off takes place at a New Zealand salmon farm.
53May 24100,000 dead fish strewn a river in Nova Scotia, Canada.
54May 19Contaminated water leads to authorities euthanizing 3,665 cattle in Clovis, New Mexico.
55May 18More than 5 tons of dead fish wash ashore in Guerrero, Mexico.
56May 637 million chickens and turkeys die of a sporadic disease in the United States.
57May 8Hundreds of livestock animals were left dead after a fire in Virginia, United States.
58April 28Thousands of dead fish appear in the Tigris River in Turkey.
59April 14Hundreds of birds abruptly die in Illinois, United States.
60April 10A mass fish die-off takes place in Western Australia.
61April 8Thousands of dead and dying scallops fill a Florida beach.
62April 4An unprecedented sea urchin die-off occurs in the Caribbean.
63April 1Residents of Western Newfoundland, Canada come across hundreds of dying sea birds.
64March 31Influenza kills 12 million birds in France.
65March 24Several tons of dead fish fill the shores of Barra da Tijuca, Brazil.
66March 22Thousands of dead fish appear in Cox Bazar, Bangladesh.
67March 1885,000 birds are euthanized in South Dakota, United States.
68March 17‘Flooding’ kills hundreds of thousands of fish in New South Wales, Australia.
69March 15Residents Fort-Dauphin, Madagascar find thousands of dead fish in a lake.
70March 12A mass die-off of fish takes place at Cedar Lake in Indiana, United States.
71March 82.8 million birds die suddenly in Iowa and Missouri, United States.
72February 25A river is filled with thousands of dead floating fish in Kolhapur, India. February 22nd: Tens of thousands of decomposing fish mysteriously wash up on a beach in Chile.
73February 17More than 100 birds suddenly drop dead while flying in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.
74February 14Thousands of dead fish and manta rays are found beached in Usulutan, El Salvador.
75February 13Over 15 tons of fish die from weather conditions in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.
76February 11An ‘electric bang’ causes hundreds of birds to die in Pembrokeshire, Wales.
77February 10H5N1 claims the lives of 30,000 turkeys in Indiana, United States.
78February 7Hundreds of birds suddenly drop dead in Cuauhtemoc, Mexico.
79February 6Locals of Cumbria, England discover hundreds of dead birds along the shoreline.
80February 2A ‘heatwave’ kills 400,000 chickens in Uruguay.
81January 30Mass livestock deaths occur after a drought in Kenya.
82January 27Thousands of fish die from ‘cold temperatures’ in Greece.
83January 26Tens of thousands of goats and sheep die after a storm in Northern Kenya.
84January 26An unprecedented fish die-off takes place in Hokkaido, Japan. 
85January 24Hundreds of dying birds cover the coastline in California, United States.
86January 19Hundreds of dead fish are discovered by beachgoers in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
87January 18Tens of thousands of dead fish cover the shoreline of Cruz del Eje, Argentina.
88January 17Several tons of dead fish appear in Houailou, New Caledonia.
89January 14Mass sea life die-off, “everything is dead for miles” in Yorkshire, England.
90January 13Thousands of dead fish are found floating in the Parana River in Argentina.
91January 61 million chickens were killed by a disease in Lincolnshire, England.
92January 5Over one thousand dead bass mysteriously wash ashore in Nova Scotia, Canada.
93January 5Tens of thousands of dead starfish cover the beaches in Wales.
94January 5One million birds die of a sudden illness in the Netherlands.

