Here’s a list of 94 incidences this year when vast numbers of animals have died suddenly

Down the Chupacabra Hole has compiled a comprehensive list of incidences over the last 11 months where a large number of animals have died suddenly. Below is that list of 94 incidences across the world where animals have died under unusual circumstances.

First a brief explanation of an event which caught the public’s attention earlier this year – 3,000 head died at one feedlot in South West Kansas and 10,000 died over the entire state. Although this incident was due to a combination of factors, the final straw for the cattle was an unusual and rare weather phenomenon known as a “heat burst” or “heat index crisis.”

Peterson Farm Bros gave his initial thoughts on a Facebook post about the cattle in Kansas and the next day posted a video on YouTube explaining from his perspective what had happened to the cattle.

Peterson Farm Bros: Cattle Dead in SW Kansas, Some Context & What I Think Happened, 16 June 2022 (10 mins)

A veterinarian in the area, Tera Barnhardt, confirmed Peterson’s suspicions. She posted on Facebook: “We had a natural disaster in Southwest Kansas on June 11th, 2022 and in the days that followed … There’s no mysterious disease or theory, we know exactly what happened. It’s called a heat index crisis.” She explained further in a second Facebook post HERE.

The South West Kansas incidence is not on Down the Chupacabra Hole’s list but another 94 are, including incidences in Australia, UK, Panama and Kenya.

Millions of Livestock Animals Are Dying Suddenly: The War on Our Food Supply Continues

Republished from Down the Chupacabra Hole

Throughout 2022, inflation rates have soared to unprecedented levels. Prices of fuel, groceries, and housing continue to rise nearly every week. As working-class citizens struggle to afford necessities, the United States government is haemorrhaging billions of dollars overseas. Simultaneously, domestic supply chain issues are triggering rampant shortages and impacting countless consumers. More than one hundred food manufacturing facilities were suspiciously destroyed this year. To make matters worse, citizens must now brace for yet another unforeseen crisis. Millions of livestock, birds, and fish are dying under unusual circumstances. Could these bizarre deaths be mere coincidence or is something sinister unfolding behind the scenes?

When it comes to the food supply, our world is rapidly transforming. America is quickly moving towards mass-producing edible nanotechnology. Genetically modified chimeric meats fill the shelves of local stores. While Bill Gates accumulates vast amounts of agricultural land and independent farmers are under attack by “climate change” legislation, a series of peculiar fatalities is taking place. Vast numbers of cattle, pigs, chickens, and other animals are dropping dead at an alarming rate. Here is a chronological list that documents some examples of this disturbing phenomenon developing worldwide over the past 11 months.

Some of these incidents could be dismissed as mere chance. However, one can’t help but wonder: what is the statistical probability of these widespread catastrophes repeatedly transpiring? Coincidence is just that— certain concurrent events that occur at random. What is currently unfolding appears to be an intentional pattern of calculated actions. Modern warfare has evolved into much more insidious techniques. Weather modification, electromagnetic weapons, and bioterrorism are real threats. What better way to assault society than to go after the very essentials needed to sustain life? As Henry Kissinger once said: “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”