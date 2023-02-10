WHO is building a narrative for a bird flu pandemic and is already working to ensure vaccines are available

The World Health Organisation (“WHO”), helped by the usual suspects, is building the narrative for another flu pandemic. This time it’s not a novel coronavirus but a novel bird flu virus.

Because of a recent spillover of bird flu to mammals, WHO has warned that while the risk to humans currently remains low, it cannot be assumed that this will remain the case. So, WHO is working with manufacturers to ensure supplies of vaccines are available.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

It is claimed that in October 2022, the avian flu virus (H5N1) was detected in a mink farm outbreak in Spain’s Galicia region:

A more detailed genetic analysis of the H5N1 virus found that it belonged to the current clade circulating in wild birds and poultry on multiple continents and is most closely related to a strain found in seabirds across Europe. The scientists found that the H5N1 virus has an uncommon mutation that was seen only once before in a European polecat and that it could have arisen on its own in the mink. Researchers detail H5N1 avian flu outbreak at mink farm in Spain, CIDRAP, 20 January 2023

A WHO spokesman told Politico that worldwide, four people were infected by H5N1 last year, one of whom died. Although he claimed that during a year, one person out of 8 billion had died, he moved seamlessly, without so much as a hint of irony, into a fear-mongering narrative: “Avian flu poses an ongoing threat to human health due to its potential to cause a future pandemic and therefore strong disease surveillance remains critical.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a video statement on Wednesday that cases of avian influenza in minks, otters, foxes and sea lions reported in recent weeks need to be monitored closely. “For the moment, the WHO assesses the risk to humans as low,” he said.

Four cases worldwide is not “low.” It’s negligible.

Tedros pointed to the fact that since the emergence of H5N1 in 1996 there has only been “rare and non-sustained” transmission to and between humans. “But we cannot assume that will remain the case and we must prepare for any change in the status quo.”

WHO is also working to ensure that if the worst happens, supplies of vaccines and antivirals are available. Tedros said WHO was continuing to engage with manufacturers on this issue.

WHO’s Tedros Says “We Must Prepare” for a Potential H5N1 Human Bird Flu Pandemic

You can read the transcript for the video above on WHO’s website HERE.

On the same day, 8 February, Bloomberg published an article which took a leaf out of the false climate change narrative of blaming human behaviour. Written by a social media editor for Bloomberg Opinion with the dramatic title ‘Bird Flu Got to the Minks. Are Humans Next?’, the lead sentence reads: “Growing demand for meat and dairy products raises the risk of animal viruses.” The article is behind a paywall but perhaps the writer, the title and the lead sentence tell us all we need to know – it’s a propaganda piece.

Wales is out of the starting blocks and parroting WHO

From 17 October 2022, The Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd declared an all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone which applies to the whole of Wales.

Two days before Tedros’ statement, the Welsh government updated their “biosecurity” mandates for bird flu. The risk of the HPAI virus (bird flu) increases during the winter, the Welsh Government claimed. “We have identified that migratory waterfowl and gulls are the most likely cause of HPAI incursion.”

Although we haven’t identified what changes were made to update their webpage on 6 February, the Welsh government is following the same script as WHO:

There have been multiple recent findings of HPAI H5N1 in wild birds from sites across GB. For further details see the report (updated weekly) of findings of HPAI in wild birds in Great Britain and our outbreak assessments. If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline: 03459 33 55 77. Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick wild birds that you find. Avian influenza (bird flu): latest update, Welsh Government, updated 6 February 2023

And then introduced “new compulsory biosecurity and housing measures.”

Following a thorough risk assessment, additional precautionary measures have been put in place around the movement of caught up gamebirds in areas where bird flu is present. This will help reduce the risk of the disease spreading and maintain our strict biosecurity standards. Surveillance of avian influenza suggests a heightened risk of Avian Influenza in Wales over the winter months. Therefore, from Friday 2 December, new compulsory biosecurity and housing requirements have been introduced for poultry and captive birds in Wales. Avian influenza (bird flu): latest update, Welsh Government, updated 6 February 2023

When a government has been actively spreading covid lies for the past three years without remorse, we know they will continue to use the same tactics. Repeated slogans and words are part of those tactics. Using the word “biosecurity” is designed to instil feelings of danger, urgency and a war-like footing to justify draconian controls and possibly to set up an excuse for wanton destruction. Such words warn us to question the narrative, scratch beneath the surface and search for more truthful information.

USA is out of the starting blocks and identifies bird flu as a potential “pandemic” threat

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) also started their narrative building last year. On 3 November 2022, CDC issued a statement: “the number of states affected [by bird flu] in 2022 is already more than double the number of states that were affected in 2015.” The CDC advised:

Although the overall risk to the general public from the current bird flu outbreaks remains low, it is important that people take preventive measures around infected or potentially infected birds/poultry to prevent the spread of bird flu viruses to themselves or to other birds/poultry and other animals, including pets. To prevent infection, people should avoid unprotected contact with wild or domestic birds and poultry that look sick or have died. [emphasis our own] U.S. Approaches Record Number of Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Wild Birds and Poultry, CDC, 8 November 2022

The risk to humans “remains low”? It is not “low,” it is negligible. In the USA, one case of bird flu has been found in humans in the last two years but, bizarrely, the CDC would not find “sporadic human infections” surprising “given past human infections in other countries”:

CDC has been monitoring for illness among people exposed to bird flu virus-infected birds since these outbreaks were first detected in US wild birds and poultry in late 2021. To date, bird flu viruses have been found in US commercial and backyard poultry in 44 states and in wild birds in 46 states since early 2022. CDC has tracked the health of more than 5,190 people with exposures to bird flu virus-infected birds with one case reported. Sporadic human infections with bird flu viruses in the US resulting from close contact with infected birds/poultry would not be surprising given past human infections that have occurred in other countries after exposure to infected birds. However, if person-to-person spread with this virus were to occur, that would raise the public health threat. Note that sustained person-to-person spread is needed for a pandemic to occur. [emphasis our own] U.S. Approaches Record Number of Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Wild Birds and Poultry, CDC, 8 November 2022

At the beginning of this article, we mentioned a WHO spokesman told Politico that worldwide, four people had been infected by H5N1 last year. What “past human infections in other countries” was the CDC referring to? And despite 4 cases of bird flu worldwide – one of which was possibly in the USA and three in other countries – the CDC seems to think bird flu represented a pandemic threat. Four people out of 8 billion do not represent a threat to the world.

Recalling the variety of ways deaths were manipulated and increased to create the fear needed to ensure public obedience to the false covid pandemic narrative, we have to consider whether a vast number of animals will be destroyed in an attempt to ensure public obedience to a bird flu pandemic narrative. Or, and this is perhaps the preference of climate change alarmists, whether a threat from animals will be used to justify the destruction of vast numbers of animals in the name of “biosecurity.”

This is not as far-fetched as it sounds if you recall the shocking and callous act in 2020 when 15 million minks in Denmark were killed under the pretext of a coronavirus outbreak that “could jeopardise future vaccines.” The culling of Denmark’s minks had no scientific or public health basis and was illegal.

WION: Denmark Mink culling: PM Mette Frederiksen may face impeachment, 28 October 2021 (3 mins)

Both scenarios – animals killed to create the false impression of a pandemic or, like the Danish minks, killed in the name of biosecurity – would kill two birds with one stone as far as the Globalist crime syndicate is concerned. It would destroy our food supplies while terrorising people into getting vaccinated with, most likely, more experimental and known to be harmful mRNA injections.

Last year we saw an extraordinary number of incidences when vast numbers of animals died suddenly. We previously published a list compiled by Down the Chupacabra Hole of 94 such incidences. What Down the Chupacabra Hole noted in respect of those incidences is equally applicable to the narrative that we see being built around bird flu:

“What is currently unfolding appears to be an intentional pattern of calculated actions. Modern warfare has evolved into much more insidious techniques. Weather modification, electromagnetic weapons, and bioterrorism are real threats. What better way to assault society than to go after the very essentials needed to sustain life?”