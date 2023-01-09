Can humanity survive the reckless biotechnology experiments?

During the last 300,000 years, there have been numerous near-extinction events affecting the entire human population of the planet. But the genetic structure and capacity to develop higher functions and capabilities characteristic of humans have survived numerous catastrophes and played their crucial role in saving and rebuilding civilization.

However, there is a new threat: genetic manipulation. The current proliferation of biotechnology, which essentially relies on artificial gene editing is unprecedented in human history. Will we survive it?

Has reckless biotechnology experimentation initiated a global extinction event?

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

During the last 300,000 years, there have been numerous near-extinction events affecting the entire human population of the planet. These include massive volcanic eruptions like Mount Toba in Indonesia (72,000 years ago) and Taupo in New Zealand (300,000 years ago). They also include tectonic events like the Alika mega slide in Hawaii (120,000 years ago). Climatic changes have also affected human populations like the onset of the late Wisconsin ice age 26,000 years ago and its ending 10,000 years ago. Meteor events have also played a role. One probably caused the younger dryas climate catastrophe 12,900 years ago. Heinrich events, whereby massive icebergs disrupt ocean currents, have also occurred many times.

Award-winning geneticist Professor David Reich of Harvard is an expert in the DNA profiles of ancient human remains. In his 2018 book ‘Who We Are and How We Got Here’, Reich explains that the genetic record of ancient humans that he has examined in the subcontinent demonstrates that in addition to global catastrophes – referred to as Adam and Eve events – local near-extinction events are more common than we previously realised. In other words, natural catastrophes of various sorts can almost wipe out whole populations which must then recover and rebuild from the surviving genetic base.

Reich also found that the particular aspects of the human genome commonly understood to support language acquisition and tool technology are far older than previously thought. They have been with the human race for at least one million years and possibly more than five million years. In other words, the genetic structure and capacity to develop higher functions and capabilities characteristic of humans have survived numerous catastrophes and played their crucial role in saving and rebuilding civilization.

In fact, the intact preservation of our shared inherited genetic structure is both the foundation of the human race and the guarantee of its survival and continuance. Even successive plagues of global illness throughout the ages such as the plague of Cyprian 250-271, the Black Death 1346-1353, and many others including infectious pandemics, whose causes are now lost in history, did not degrade our genetic structure. Our immune system, guided by our genetics, learns from them and works out how to respond to future threats to health of a similar nature.

Genetic manipulation threatens our long-term survival

With this background, we can begin to understand just how much of a threat genetic manipulation could pose to our long-term survival. Our genetic structure contains our survival toolbox, but this toolbox is like no other. All the tools are connected together in a self-interacting whole fully integrated with the fundamental laws of nature as partially described by physics, chemistry, etc. Moreover, it is an automatic toolbox, it doesn’t require a technologist to open and operate it. DNA repairs and renews itself daily and reproduces its functions through successive generations. Tinker with it at your peril.

Here are some of the features of genetic structures we have described in detail in previous articles, which can be maimed by gene technology:

We know very little about how our genetic makeup and structure support consciousness, especially the higher functions that define us as humans.

Genetic edits are passed on to future generations, and mistakes spread widely and can’t be recalled.

The entire functioning of our physiology and the living world around us depends on DNA. DNA is the controlling apex of a hierarchy of bio intelligence.

DNA has evolved over millions of years in tandem with a network of mutually supportive food sources which also depend on the same genetic structure.

Our DNA has no historical evolutionary context to tackle man-made, artificially designed and/or manufactured pathogens/toxins which can consequently overwhelm our immune defences and our physiological stability.

Contrary to popular conceptions, genetic evolution is not entirely random, studies have shown species evolution follows similar paths in widely separate environments. The implication of this is clear: DNA functions are not necessarily robust when edited.

The reproductive and repair capabilities of organisms can be degraded by genetic editing. There is accumulating evidence that this is the case as a result of covid-19 mRNA vaccination which modifies the way our genome expresses itself in affected cells.

Living systems defy the second law of thermodynamics, the rule that in closed systems any energy transformation results in loss – often referred to as the arrow of time. How exactly living systems manage to reverse this law is unknown. Thus the fundamentals of evolution could be put at risk by genetic modification.

The current proliferation of biotechnology, which essentially relies on artificial gene editing followed by cloning and the application of selected genetic constructs on a massive scale, is unprecedented in human history. It is completely unique. It has been entered into on the basis of a rudimentary, incomplete, and often faulty understanding of genetic functions. Crucially there is no clear reliable conception of the final outcomes.

The covid pandemic has given us a glimpse into what can go wrong and how rapidly that might happen. It is no stretch to theorise that humans might have initiated a previously unknown type of sudden extinction event in which our genetic survival toolbox has been compromised. There is now growing evidence that immune function is compromised by repeated mRNA interventions, a defect that may be passed on to future generations.

Excess all-cause mortality is rising

Key features of the pandemic are the rapid global spread of a deadly artificial pathogen and the global deployment of an experimental gene vaccine to a majority of the human population. At this stage, it appears that mRNA vaccines and other gene vaccine types may have driven excess all-cause mortality in highly vaccinated populations and elevated disease rates including cardiac events and cancers. Moreover, many of the adverse effects of the vaccines such as neurological impairment have defied adequate explanation and remediation. Similarly, there appear to be unquantified long-term effects of both the novel engineered pathogen and the gene vaccines.

It is hard to imagine a greater shambles on a global scale that could have been easily anticipated and avoided if only basic science and precautionary principles had been upheld. Instead, commercial interests, fear-based politics, and intellectual dreamers have created a nightmare scenario. We don’t know how to stop the chain of genetic events that have been set in motion and we don’t even know where this will lead to. Unbelievably, rather than trying to address the crisis and identify its causes, authorities – both medical and governmental – are in denial. Along with commercial biotechnology, they are complicit in a worldwide cover-up.

As a result, mortality rates are very significantly higher than historical trends, but the public has no idea why or even that it should be of great concern. This week another vaccinated friend of mine passed away suddenly. Discharged from hospital, he died at home of cardiac complications within 24 hours. Mention covid vaccination as a possible cause to relatives and you are met with looks of disbelief – “Why would a vaccine have anything to do with it?”. Medical authorities do have access to databases whereby the cause of death could be compared with vaccination status over an extended period of time, but all over the world, they are refusing to even acknowledge a need to investigate.

The little data still being made available by medical authorities makes for a revealing story. In New South Wales, Australia for example, a midsummer wave of covid infections and hospitalisations is not affecting the unvaccinated. The more vaccines you have had, the more at risk you are of serious covid illness. Australian all-cause deaths are running at 17% above the long-term average, a likely underestimate because 2021 is included in the baseline history. Read Igor Chudov’s summary HERE.

Before the pandemic, medical misadventure was the third leading cause of death in the USA, it is now arguably the leading cause of death.

Natural laws have been overlooked in the rush to biotechnology

Many people have mixed up the fundamental cause of the pandemic with their political and/or moral outlook. It is true that politics, greed, and amoral behaviour have played critical roles in the development of the pandemic and its outcomes, but the basic cause of the current situation lies with a widespread failure to recognise foundational principles of natural law.

At first sight, living systems appear to result from a complex web of interacting factors which appear to evolve over long time scales. The naive presumption is that we could enhance evolutionary development through gene editing, but look more deeply into it and there are fixed relationships with unchanging physical laws at progressively smaller time and distance scales. Relationships which do not change. In other words, there are immutable rules in play. Start to interfere with these connections through genetic manipulation and you have delved too deep. It is not only dangerous but could be final.

In truth, gene editing, which is inherently dangerous, has been normalised in the public imagination, through clever paid public relations, as a kind of safe miracle procedure that is going to free humankind from disease. At this point in time, based on what hard evidence is available, nothing could be further from the truth. It is dangerous in a way that the human race has never encountered before. Biotechnology is changing our genetic makeup for the worse and undermining our capacity to survive, reproduce, and prosper.

Nothing like this has ever happened before. There was always a gene-based self-healing escape manual hidden deep within every cell that automatically saved the human race in catastrophic times. We are now actively degrading our survival toolbox through multiple experiments being recklessly carried out all over the world, fuelled by political ambition, greed, and hubris. Time to halt biotechnology experimentation before it is too late.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.