CDC, UK Gov. & Oxford University confirm COVID Vaccination DOES NOT WORK & has potentially Lethal & Fatal Consequences

Several scientific studies have emerged that call into question the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, raising alarm bells about the potential harm they may cause and their ability to prevent infection and transmission.

The findings of these studies are disturbing and suggest that vaccinated individuals may be at higher risk of contracting and spreading the alleged Covid-19 virus.

They also suggest that the “vaccines” may increase susceptibility to infection.

These revelations have serious implications for the still ongoing vaccination efforts and call into question the wisdom of ever mandating the public to take these experimental injections.

Because the evidence is now clear.

According to three individual studies published by the US Centers for Disease Control, the UK Government, and Oxford University, Covid-19 vaccines are harmful and ineffective.

A shocking CDC study reveals that vaccinated individuals are more likely to contract and spread Covid-19 than unvaccinated individuals.

Out of 469 cases studied among Massachusetts residents who attended public gatherings, a staggering 346 were among vaccinated individuals, with 74% of them experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and 1.2% being hospitalized.

In contrast, the remaining 123 cases were among the unvaccinated population, with only 1 person being hospitalized (0.8%), and no deaths occurring in either group.

The study also found that viral loads were very similar among the vaccinated and unvaccinated, indicating that both groups were equally infectious.

An alarming study from Oxford University reveals that a Covid-19 vaccine can actually increase the likelihood of contracting and spreading the virus.

The study followed 900 hospital staff members in Vietnam who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in March and April 2021.

Despite all staff members testing negative for Covid-19 in May, the first case among the vaccinated group was detected on June 11th.

Upon retesting, 52 additional cases were immediately identified and the hospital was forced into lockdown.

Over the following two weeks, an additional 16 cases were discovered.

The study found that 76% of the Covid-19 positive staff developed respiratory symptoms, with 3 staff members developing pneumonia and one requiring oxygen therapy.

Shockingly, the peak viral loads among the infected, vaccinated group were found to be 251 times higher than those of the unvaccinated staff in March-April 2020.

A study from the UK Department of Health & Social Care reveals that Covid-19 vaccines are potentially harmful and ineffective at preventing infection and transmission.

The study analyzed ongoing population-wide SARS-CoV-2 monitoring in the UK and found that viral loads among the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations were virtually the same and much higher than previously recorded.

The study also found that the majority of cases among the vaccinated population were presenting with symptoms when they tested positive.

Despite this, the authors of the study maintain that the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are 67%-80% effective at preventing infection with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

However, 82% of the positive PCR tests in the study were fully vaccinated individuals.

Ths means the authors of the study are essentially lying, and the vaccines are not decreasing susceptibility to infection but are instead increasing it dramatically.

Conclusion

The evidence presented in these studies is disturbing and raises serious concerns about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

Not only are vaccinated individuals at higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus, but the vaccines may also be increasing susceptibility to infection.

It is clear that mandating the public to take these vaccines is a harmful and irresponsible act, and those who do so should be made liable for the long-lasting harm they cause.