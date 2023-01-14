Vaccinated were already dying proportionally more than the unvaccinated up to May last year when the ONS stopped reporting

A few days ago, we published an article that the BBC had reported that the excess deaths during 2022 were the worst in 50 years. For months on end, The Exposé has been analysing the ONS source BBC used to “show unvaccinated people were more likely to die” and that’s how we know the BBC lied when it stated:

Figures up to June 2022 looking at deaths from all causes show unvaccinated people were more likely to die than vaccinated people. If vaccines were driving excess deaths we would expect this to be the other way around.”If vaccines were driving excess deaths we would expect this to be the other way around. Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years, BBC, 10 January 2022

The day after BBC‘s article, other researchers also took another look at the figures and, through their own methods, confirmed our conclusion. While we exposed the BBC for not “marking its own homework,” El Gato Malo and Joel Smalley expose the ONS’s manipulation and hiding of data.

On Wednesday, El Gato Malo re-analysed the ONS “vaccine effectiveness” data. El Gato wrote:

The history of covid vaccine studies and health agency communication is littered with what look to be numerous layers of deliberate manipulation and misrepresentation, some wilful, some simply the result of ill-informed trust in agencies and companies. Working through this data to attempt to remove or sidestep these injected biases has been bit of a drudge as the agencies holding the data have refused to release the raw records and have presented their analyses in such a manner as to bake in bad assumptions and worse Bayesian practice, especially when it comes to properly ascribing risk and outcome. All this analysis is therefore never going to rise to full RCT standards, but we do the best we can with what we have and the fact remains: it’s easy to do a great deal better than the agencies themselves are doing by just trying to be a bit honest. Another look at UK all-cause mortality by vaxx status, El Gato Malo, 11 January 2022

El Gato Malo’s analysis uses data from, and only from, ONS that is based on the ONS’s own calculations for age-standardised mortality rate per 100k person-years.

“Once you look at it properly it does not support that narrative that vaccines prevent overall deaths in the vaccinated and, especially once we apply even rudimentary Bayesian discipline upon the data, refutes it quite soundly,” El Gato Malo said. “The case that it is the vaccinated driving the currently elevated death levels looks to be the one most supported by the data and people are noticing. This is going to demand explanation,” he wrote.

Because Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen was suspended from the Conservative Party and El Gato had re-analysed the data, Joel Smalley felt compelled to “return to [his] roots and do [his] own updated analysis of deaths by date of occurrence in England.”

“Like El Gato, I’ve put a lot of work into making sure that the data has integrity and the analysis is robust,” said Smalley. Below is information taken from Smalley’s latest look at excess death in the UK.

Excess mortality is shown by seasons which cover the twelve months from June to May. Before the covid “pandemic,” there was a noticeable trend in seasonal excess mortality – excess mortality was lower in the seasons immediately following seasons of higher excess mortality. For example, in the tables below, the season for June 2015 to May 2016 has low excess mortality while the year before, in the 2014/2015 season, the excess mortality was higher. The same is seen for 2018/2019. The season for June 2018 to May 2019 was low while for the previous year, 2017/2018, was high.

However, this was not the case after the covid injection campaign began.

“Early season” refers to deaths occurring during the seven-month period June and December. In the early season of 2021/2022, excess mortality was 143% higher than the lowest early season since 2014. The 2021/2022 early season, with the highest excess mortality, began in June 2021, six months after the mass covid injection campaign began in the UK.

Table 1

“Full season” refers to deaths occurring during the twelve-month period June to May. For 2019/2020, which included the entirety of the covid epidemic, the excess mortality was 117% more than the lowest full season since 2014.

Table 2

“Late season” refers to deaths occurring during the five-month period January to May. The late season 2019/2020 includes the months between January 2020 to May 2020, the worst of the covid “pandemic.”

Even if we compare the 2021/2022 early season (143%) to the late season 2019/2020 (147%) – where covid makes a disproportionate impact – “we are still comparing a signal of 143% increase with 147%,” Smalley wrote.

In other words, excess deaths during the first five months of the covid “pandemic” were only marginally higher (147%) than the first seven months (Table 1) after the rollout of the “vaccine” (143%).

Table 3

Based on the high excess mortality in 2019/2020, represented by 147%, the Government destroyed livelihoods and even lives.

“It was daily headline news. They threw billions and billions of pounds (mainly to their mates) to deal with the problem but which has been proven beyond reasonable doubt had no material impact at all,” Smalley wrote.

But when it comes to the 2021/2022 signal, represented by 147%, the Government is silent. In fact, worse than silent, they are actively attempting to silence anyone who questions it – such as the suspension of Mr. Bridgen from the Conservative Party.

Additionally, considering the pre-covid trends the early season for 2021/22 (Table 1) ought to have been the lowest, at the very bottom end of the scale, following not just one massive full season (Table 2) the year before but also the full extent of epidemic covid in the late season (Table 3) for 2019/2020.

“When presented with the irrefutable evidence that, in the six months after the mass injection of the population with an experimental medical treatment, the excess mortality signal is at least as high as when the deadly pathogen emerged, the government and media don’t even so much as want to talk about it but they have to shut up anyone else who dares to try,” Smalley wrote.

A Twitter user re-tweeted El Gato expressing a “deeply worrying result” when he looked at “ the best set of raw, age stratified all cause deaths data by vaccination status” that he had found. Several comments were posted under the tweet, including comments from El Gato explaining more. One of El Gato’s tweets stated: “The reason i like to work from data as close to raw as possible is to avoid this sort of manipulation. ONS has become as bad as CDC and is adopting similar tactics (denominatorgate). They also terminate raw data reporting when it goes against their preferred claims.”

To which ONS’s Head of Mortality Analysis, Sarah Caul, responded: “No evilness here. Just doing our usual standards since pre-pandemic and throughout.” El Gato quite rightly challenged her: