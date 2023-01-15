The Ministry of “Truth”: How the BBC-led Trusted News Initiative caused 2 Million Excess Deaths across the ‘Five Eyes’ & Europe due to Extreme Censorship of the Dangers of COVID Vaccination

In 2019 the Government of the United Kingdom established a Ministry of Truth, led by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in response to what they claimed was the overwhelming amount of misinformation and fake news circulating online.

They called this Ministry of Truth, The Trusted News Initiative (TNI).

The BBC’s Trusted News Initiative is a powerful partnership that includes organizations such as AP, AFP, First Draft, Google/YouTube, Twitter, Reuters, Financial Times, Meta (Facebook) European Broadcasting Union, CBC/Radio-Canada, The Hindu, Microsoft, and The Washington Post.

It is the only “forum” in the world of its kind designed to take on information not approved by The Ministry of Truth in real time.

The Ministry of Truth quickly established a set of strict standards and guidelines for news organizations to follow, with the goal of ensuring that only information approved by powerful Governments and other powerful institutions, such as the BBC, the UN and the World Economic Forum (WEF) reached the public.

The standards focused on areas such as fact-checking, transparency, and impartiality, and news organizations found to be publishing information NOT approved by powerful Governments and other powerful institutions faced severe consequences.

As this new Ministry of Truth gained more power and influence, it began to expand its reach beyond just news organizations.

Scientists and experts in various fields were also brought under the Ministry’s (The Trusted News Initiative’s) purview, with powerful Governments and other powerful institutions arguing that their research and findings needed to be “vetted” for accuracy and bias.

The severe consequences that news organizations, scientists, experts and individuals who dared to publish or speak the truth faced were –

Loss of livelihood : News organizations that failed to comply with the Ministry of Truth’s standards were defunded and smeared in an attempt to shut them down.



While scientists and experts who challenged the official narrative lost their jobs or were prevented from publishing their research.





: News organizations that failed to comply with the Ministry of Truth’s standards were defunded and smeared in an attempt to shut them down. While scientists and experts who challenged the official narrative lost their jobs or were prevented from publishing their research. Harassment and intimidation: The Ministry of Truth also used its power to intimidate and harass individuals who challenged the official narrative.



This included sending threatening messages, spreading false information about them online, or even physically stalking or attacking them.

The Ministry of Truth’s (TheTrusted News Initiative) approach was highly successful in curbing the spread of truthful information that hurt their goals to gain total control of information.

Scientists and experts were effectively silenced, with any research or findings that didn’t align with the Government’s narrative on Covid-19 being dismissed as “fake news.”

It also led to a society where people were afraid to speak out, where Governments had too much control over what people could know and think, and where free speech and independent thinking were stifled.

The public was fed only information that the Ministry deemed to be “true,” but this often meant that important and potentially life-saving information was withheld.

This led to the tragic and unnecessary loss of millions of lives due to the Covid-19 injections.

In 2021, the US suffered nearly 700k excess deaths and a further 360k excess deaths by November 11th 2022, while Europe suffered 382k excess deaths in 2021 and 309k excess deaths by November 2022. These figures do not include Ukraine.

In Australia, there were only 1,303 excess deaths in 2020, but this increased by 747% to 11,042 deaths in 2021 after the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

By the end of July 2022, there were 18,973 excess deaths in Australia, representing a 1,356% increase from 2020. This is more excess deaths in 7 months than in the previous two years combined.

In the US, 1,700 more people died by week 38 of 2022 compared to week 38 of 2020, and 109k more died by week 38 of 2021 compared to week 38 of 2020.

These numbers prove that deaths increased rather than decreased following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, there were over 1 million excess deaths in the US between 2021 and November 2022.

While official figures from EuroMOMO, provided by 28 European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, show over 690k excess deaths in Europe by November 2022.

Australia, Canada, and New Zealand also had significant numbers of excess deaths, though their overall populations are smaller.

In total, the “Five Eyes” and most of Europe had 1,103,592 excess deaths in 2021 and 716,133 excess deaths by November 2022.

This adds up to over 1.8 million excess deaths since the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The official narrative that the vaccine is safe and effective and would reduce the number of deaths is contradicted by the above data. And these figures alone suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines are the main cause of the excess deaths in the “Five Eyes” and Europe.

However, figures that were quietly published, but in no way publicised by the UK Government, turn the above suggestion into a definitive fact.

As of May 2022, the most recent month with data available, the partly vaccinated, double vaccinated, and triple vaccinated populations in England were more likely to die of any cause than the unvaccinated population in all age groups.

This proves that the Covid-19 injections were and still are driving excess deaths.

Click to enlarge

Source

Due to the above figures (which can be viewed in detail broken down by age here) being age-standardised and rates per 100,000 population, they are indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of death and are killing people.

These are just a few of the tragic consequences that the public has had to suffer since the Ministry of Truth known as The Trusted News Initiative was incorporated in 2019 by the UK Government and led by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The problem is this Ministry of Truth still exists and is growing in power and gaining more and more control over information by the day.

The dangers of censorship and the suppression of dissenting voices are still ongoing and it is crucial that we all remain vigilant in protecting freedom of speech and the rights of individuals.

The creation of a Ministry of Truth has led to disastrous consequences. And it is now more crucial than ever that we protect the rights of individuals to express their own opinions and perspectives.

We must remain vigilant and not let fear and the desire for control lead us to repeat the mistakes of the past.