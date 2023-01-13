Andrew Bridgen MP responds to his suspension from the Conservative Party

Last night Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, published a video statement responding to the Conservative Party whip being removed from him.

Mr. Bridgen expressed disappointment that he had been suspended from the Conservative Party but he remains resolute. “Reasonable questions about the safety and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines must continue to be asked. And I will continue to ask them. If I cannot do that as a Conservative Member of Parliament, then so be it,” he said.

On Wednesday Mr. Bridgen tweeted “As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.” During Prime Minister Questions, Matt Hancock described Mr. Bridgen’s tweet as “disgusting antisemitic, anti-vax conspiracy theories.” Rishi Sunak agreed and the whip was removed from Mr. Bridgen.

There is nothing racist or antisemitic about the tweet Mr. Bridgen posted. The Israeli doctor he quoted in the tweet has confirmed the same. “I wholeheartedly refute any suggestions that I am racist and currently, I’m speaking to a legal team who will commence action against those who have led the calls suggesting that I am,” Mr. Bridgen said.

Highlighting the absence of reporting on vaccine injuries by corporate media Mr. Bridgen said: “Hopefully, the media interest around my suspension will finally get the issue of vaccine harms into the media.”

As a precaution should it be censored, below we have uploaded a copy of Mr. Bridgen’s video. You can find his video statement on his YouTube channel HERE.

A statement by Andrew Bridgen MP, 12 January 2023 (4 mins)

Transcript

I’m disappointed that the chief whip Simon Hart with the support of the Prime Minister has chosen to suspend me as a member of the Conservative Parliamentary Party. My tweet of the 11th of January was in no way anti-semitic. Indeed, it alluded to the Holocaust being the most heinous crime against humanity in living memory.

Of course, if anyone is genuinely offended by my use of such imagery then I apologise for any offence caused.

I wholeheartedly refute any suggestions that I am racist and currently, I’m speaking to a legal team who will commence action against those who have led the calls suggesting that I am. Indeed, the Israeli doctor I quoted in my tweet has stated that there was nothing at all antisemitic about the statement.

The fact that I have been suspended over this matter says much about the current state of our democracy, the right to free speech and the apparent suspension of the scientific method of analysis of medicines being administered to billions of people.

As I’ve consistently maintained, there are very reasonable questions to be asked about the safety and effectiveness of the experimental mRNA vaccines and the risks and benefits of these treatments. There are reasonable questions to ask of a government that is considering extending the use of these experimental vaccines to children as young as six months of age. These, ladies and gentlemen, are babies.

There are reasonable questions about the side effects of mRNA vaccines. Especially when we know categorically that the current risk of harm to most of the population, and especially young people, from covid-19 is minuscule.

We have a government who indemnifies vaccine manufacturers from claims against the harms caused by their products. And the government, who it appears, actively look to remove MPs who raise questions about those harms.

I was saddened to hear yesterday of my suspension but I’m not down-hearted. I’ve received huge support from ordinary people, medical workers who are too intimidated to speak out and, of course, from those who’ve experienced vaccine harms themselves or to a loved one.

Hopefully, the media interest around my suspension will finally get the issue of vaccine harms into the media who have been so reluctant to cover this issue for so long. An issue which is clearly of huge and growing concern to many people across the globe.

Reasonable questions about the safety and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines must continue to be asked. And I will continue to ask them. If I cannot do that as a Conservative Member of Parliament, then so be it. Highlighting these important questions about life, death, [and] serious injury must override Party loyalty. I owe that not only to my constituents in North West Leicestershire but also to the wider British public – and especially to our children and young people who are the very future of our great nation.

Thank you very much for listening to me.