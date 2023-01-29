Doctors and scientists gathered in Stockholm for a conference on ‘Pandemic Strategies Lessons and Consequences’

Last weekend there was a massive 2-day international ‘Pandemic Strategies Lessons and Consequences’ conference in Stockholm, Sweden. But if you only follow corporate media, you won’t have heard about it.

The purpose of the conference was to discuss lessons learned and consequences based on the management of the covid pandemic from a wider perspective than the official one and to open up other opinions that exist in the medical and research world.

Several prominent doctors, pathologists and medical researchers from nine countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and several European countries, lectured on the pandemic and the covid-19 vaccine from different perspectives. Experts included Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Richard Urso and many more held fantastic speeches exposing the truth about the vaccines.

The conference was organised by Läkaruppropet, an appeal launched by three Swedish physicians in March 2021 for focused protection against covid, for dropping restrictions and against vaccine passports. You can follow Läkaruppropet on Twitter HERE.

On 21 January, one hour before the international conference began, a press conference was held the international conference began. You can watch the 24-minute press conference HERE.

The conference hall was packed with about 1,000 people in attendance. It was a massive conference, wrote Peter Imanuelsen. Below is Imanuelsen’s account of the event to which we have added some video content.

Massive covid conference in Stockholm

By Peter Imanuelsen

Guess what? It went completely ignored by the mainstream media. I know that they know the event was taking place. They deliberately ignored it. Thankfully many alternative media was there.

I had the privilege of being there and learning many interesting things about the mRNA vaccines, and I also got the opportunity to speak with many of the doctors, including the inventor of mRNA technology himself Dr. Robert Malone.

His lecture was about 5th generational warfare and how social media is being used as a weapon to control people. Essentially, instead of regular warfare, state actors are now engaging in psychological warfare of the mind, trying to shape how people think. And we have seen exactly that happen over the last few years.

[FrihetSnytt interviewed Dr. Malone, see video below]

Free Speech Channel: Dr. Robert Malone about WEF, the pandemic and fifth-generation warfare (13 mins)

I also got to meet Dr. Pierre Kory who has been doing good work helping the vaccine injured.

One thing that I found very interesting at the conference was a lecture held by Professor Arne Burkhardt. Do you remember how they promised the mRNA vaccines would just stay locally in the arm and people were called conspiracy theorists for suggesting otherwise?

Well, turns out they are now finding the spike proteins all over the body, including in reproductive organs like the testicles and ovaries.

The brown dots you see in the picture, are spike proteins in the prostate.

Professor Arne Burkhardt even went so far as to advise women wanting children, that they should find an unvaccinated man.

Another thing that stood out to me was a comment from Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche who said that the unvaccinated will be the ones that are best protected against covid.

The message was very clear from the doctors, the unvaccinated are the ones that will fare the best. One thing that was talked about a lot was concerns about the future of humanity and how the mRNA vaccines are affecting fertility.

We have seen dramatic drops in the birthrates this year, and the so-called experts in the media don’t seem to know why or even want to talk about it. Meanwhile, we are seeing sky-high excess mortality.

I did some investigation into this a while back and found that unvaccinated young mothers are highly overrepresented when it comes to giving birth compared with the vaccinated. You can read more about it here: ‘Something weird is happening with newborn deaths and miscarriages’.

Jessica Rose held a very informative lecture on the lipid nanoparticles used in the mRNA shots. These particles are used to deliver the mRNA code into the cells of the body, and there is a big problem. It turns out these things just go everywhere in the body and do not stay at the injection site.

And guess what? The lipid nanoparticles used in the Moderna vaccine are called SM-102, and it turns out they are more dangerous to health than both gasoline and diesel! So they go everywhere in the body and they are dangerous. Why isn’t this all over the news?

What is SM-102? Jessica Rose, 21 April 2022

And for more pictures from the conference, including some behind-the-scenes photos, make sure to see Jessica’s latest Substack!

So here we have well-known and leading doctors all gathered to give important lectures and the mainstream media just completely ignores it? How interesting. This is a newsworthy story, especially for Swedish media. It is not often that this kind of thing takes place in Sweden.

Really just goes to show how beholden the media is to the agenda. But it shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone who has followed what is going on. In case you missed it, many journalists, including from CNN, Reuters, AP and more were recently invited as special guests to the World Economic Forum. They got to meet and mingle with political leaders and large corporations like Pfizer.

Speaking of Reuters … Remember the bombshell data from Australia showing that the more mRNA doses people got, the higher the risk of being hospitalised with covid?

Read more: Bombshell – Pandemic of the vaccinated, Peter Imanuelsen, 10 January 2023

Well, Reuters decided to write a ”fact check” claiming that my article was ”missing context”. They even got officials from Australia to condemn my work.

The funny thing is that their fact-check makes no sense at all. They didn’t even bother doing the math which proves that my original article is 100% correct. They are straight-up making things up.

Guess what? The boss at Thomson Reuters also just happens to sit on the board of Pfizer. Oh, and Reuters had an exclusive partnership with the World Economic Forum. Reuters journalists were invited as special guests. Also, Pfizer was at the World Economic Forum. It’s almost like it is one big club and you ain’t in it.

What I am trying to say is, you cannot trust Reuters or the mainstream media to report accurately on the mRNA vaccines. There literally is a conflict of interest here. Reuters is the vaccine salesman of Pfizer.

The conference in Sweden was a huge success, however. So many people came and the word is getting out thanks to alternative media and people like you reading this article and sharing it!

It is clear that the people are tired of being lied to and want the TRUTH!

This is just the beginning. The truth will be coming out more and more.

About the Author

Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden, is an independent journalist reporting on the “real news” that corporate media is ignoring. The focus of his reporting is liberty and freedom. You can follow Imanuelsen by subscribing to his Sub stack HERE.