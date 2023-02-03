SHOCKING!: EMA Approval of COVID Vaccine for Children caused a 698% increase in Child Excess Deaths across Europe

The recent revelation that child excess deaths in Europe increased by 698% following the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the COVID-19 vaccine for children by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is a shocking and deeply disturbing trend.

The data, released by official government sources, highlights a disturbing disregard for the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable citizens.

The fact that authorities have so callously disregarded the health and safety of children in the pursuit of a vaccine campaign is a damning indictment of their priorities and their inhumane approach to public health.

It is truly unbelievable that children, who were at minimal risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, have been subjected to experimental vaccines with known side effects and unknown long-term consequences.

The fact that these deaths have occurred in such staggering numbers following the emergency use authorisation of the vaccine for children is a clear indication that the vaccine is not safe for this population and should never have been authorized for use in the first place.

It is clear that the authorities have failed in their duty of care to protect our children and have instead prioritized their own agenda, at the expense of the health and lives of innocent children.

The negligence and disregard for human life displayed by these actions are truly reprehensible and call into question the integrity and motives of those who made the decision to authorize the vaccine for children.

It is vital that we demand accountability and transparency from those in power to ensure that such a tragic and avoidable loss of life never occurs again.

The sudden increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 25 European countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, between week 22 of 2021 and week 52 of 2022 is a massive cause for concern.

The fact that this increase coincides with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 raises questions about a possible link between the Covid-19 vaccine and the increase in deaths. They then approved it for 5 to 11-year-olds just a few months later.

Prior to the EMA’s approval of the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 in week 22 of 2021, excess deaths among children were below expected levels with minus-322 excess deaths recorded between week 1 and week 21 of 2021.

And minus-417 excess deaths recorded throughout 2020.

However, if we go to the start of the pandemic around week 11 of 2020 we actually find deaths among children were even lower than expected with minus-585 excess deaths.

Tragically, following the emergency approval of the Covid vaccine for children, a staggering 2,098 excess deaths were recorded between week 22 of 2021 and week 52 of 2022.

It is known that the COVID-19 vaccines can cause autoimmune myocarditis, a condition characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle. Medicine regulators have admitted this, and have stated that this risk is exceptionally high among younger males.

This makes official figures published by Public Health Scotland in April 2022, revealing a 73% increase in the number of people aged 15 to 44 suffering heart attacks, cardiac arrest, and other cardiovascular diseases since they were offered the Covid-19 injection very worrying.

A study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration has shown that the risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID vaccination is around 133x greater than the background risk in the population.

Meanwhile, official UK Government guidance published in November 2021 stated that a high percentage of all hospitalised children were suffering myocarditis due to Covid vaccination.

This suggests that this condition could have played a role in the significant increase in excess deaths among children.

Both before and at the height of the alleged pandemic in 2020, excess deaths among children were generally low with minus 60 excess deaths recorded between week 22 of 2019 and week 52 of 2020.

A comparison of previous years also shows that there were 984 excess deaths between week 22 of 2018 and week 52 of 2019, with the majority of those deaths occurring between week 46 and week 52 of 2019.

Why? What caused this sudden rise? This could potentially indicate a spike in illnesses during this time period such as a bad flu season. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the specific cause.

Similarly, there were 537 excess deaths between week 22 of 2017 and week 52 of 2018, with the majority of those deaths occurring in the latter third of 2018. Again, why? What caused this sudden rise in deaths? Another bad flu season?

Either way, the number of excess deaths in previous years pales in comparison to those that occurred following the European Medicine Agency’s emergency authorisation of the Covid-19 injection for use in children.

On average, over these three periods, there were 487 excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14. This compares to 2,098 excess deaths among children between week 22 of 2021 and week 52 of 2022.

This represents a 698% increase in excess deaths immediately following the EMA’s emergency approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The high risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID vaccination among young males suggests that this condition most likely played a significant role in the increase in deaths.

It is important to note that the decision to vaccinate children against Covid-19, despite the fact that they were not at a high risk of suffering serious disease from the virus, and it was known at the time the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission, raises serious questions about the motives behind such a decision.

One possible explanation is financial corruption.

The pharmaceutical industry stands to make billions of dollars from the sale of Covid-19 vaccines, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that some individuals or organizations may have had a financial incentive to push for the vaccination of children.

Another possible explanation for the decision to vaccinate children is an ulterior motive to reduce the world’s population. This theory suggests that some individuals or organizations may have a belief that the world’s population is too high and that reducing it would have a positive impact on the planet and its resources.

Another reason for “the elite” wishing to reduce the world’s population is the fact artificial intelligence has advanced far enough to do tasks in mere seconds that would take humans hours… Therefore, AI will very soon be putting millions of people out of work causing a major crisis.

While these explanations are speculative, they are important to consider when evaluating the decision to vaccinate children despite the fact that they were not at high risk of suffering serious disease due to the alleged Covid-19 virus.

The decision of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to no longer offer the Covid-19 vaccine to healthy 5 to 11-year-old children in September 2022 also raises questions about the initial decision to offer the vaccine to this age group in the first place.

Official data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that since the NHS began vaccinating children aged 5-11 on April 4th 2022 deaths among children aged 5 to 9 were 22% compared to the previous two years.

This suggests that the vaccine played a role in the increase in deaths and confirms it was completely inappropriate to offer the vaccine to this age group, considering the relatively low risk of severe illness from Covid-19 in children.

The initial decision to vaccinate children aged 5-11 was made by the NHS, which stated in April 2022 that, “The NHS will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 today, as the biggest and most successful vaccination drive in health service history moves to the next phase.”

At the same time, Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme, claimed that “The vaccine is safe and effective – my 10-year-old daughter will be getting hers this week – and I’d encourage all parents to read the information and consider booking their child in for a vaccination at the earliest opportunity.”.

It is unclear if the NHS and Dr Nikki Kanani still stand by these claims now that deaths among young children have risen by 22% in England and Wales and the UKHSA no longer deems it necessary to offer the Covid-19 injection to 5 to 11-year-olds.

In conclusion, the data presented in this article clearly shows an alarming increase in child excess deaths in Europe following the EMA’s approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The fact that authorities continue to push for the vaccination of children, despite the overwhelming evidence of harm, is both inhumane and a betrayal of public trust.

It is imperative that an immediate investigation is launched to uncover the reasons behind this tragedy and to hold those responsible accountable.

We cannot allow this to continue any longer. The safety and well-being of our children must be our top priority. We must demand transparency, accountability and an end to this ongoing vaccine experiment on our children.

It is time for parents, educators, and healthcare professionals to unite and take a stand against this devastating reality.