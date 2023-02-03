Jewish doctors and scientists to Rishi Sunak: “We request you withdraw accusations of anti-Semitism levelled at Andrew Bridgen”

25 leading scientists, doctors and researchers from Israel, the UK, Canada and the USA sent a letter to Installed Prime Minister Sunak to protest the weaponisation of anti-Semitism in what is clearly a political assassination of Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen for raising well-established concerns regarding harms caused by covid injections.

As a Jewish researcher, as a daughter of a holocaust surviver, I proudly stand with Andrew Brigen and agree with every word he twitteted: This IS the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust. https://t.co/7uqMEORbDO pic.twitter.com/finKe9Q1Zo — Yaffa Shir-Raz (@YaffaRaz) February 1, 2023

Text of the letter to Rishi Sunak

Dear Prime Minister Sunak,

We, a group of Jewish medical scientists, physicians and researchers from several countries including Israel and the UK, would like to express our dismay at the decision to suspend Member of Parliament Mr. Andrew Bridgen as a Conservative MP due in part to what you claim was an “antisemitic” tweet that he made in relation to the covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

In the UK alone, since the roll-out of the BioNTech-Pfizer mRNA vaccine, there have been almost half a million Yellow Card reports of adverse events from the public. This is more than all the yellow card reports for all medications for the past 40 years combined. This adds to the growing incidence of reports of death and other side effects that are beyond mild, which have been reported in many countries across the world. The data for other covid-19 vaccines is equally concerning.

Mr. Bridgen tweeted that “one consultant cardiologist said to me this [the vaccine roll-out] is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust.”

Aside from the fact that Mr Bridgen was clearly reporting the words of someone else, the word “since” does not in any case imply equivalence to the events of the Holocaust; for that and other reasons the tweet is not antisemitic.

It seems that you and others have seized upon the opportunity to raise the issue of antisemitism in order to limit the free speech of those who raise legitimate concerns about the efficacy and safety of these Covid vaccines and, needless to say, their mandating or coercion, which breached many well- established ethical norms.

Weaponisation of the important issue of antisemitism for these purposes is particularly objectionable and disrespectful towards its victims.

Limiting free speech, along with “othering” and scapegoating people who hold different perspectives, is indeed part of the text-book behaviour of all the totalitarian governments, which have been responsible for the biggest crimes against humanity throughout history.

We respectfully request that you withdraw the accusations of antisemitism levelled at Mr Bridgen.

Sincerely,

Jewish doctors and scientists

The source for the letter above is a Substack page ‘Galileo is back’. As Galileo noted: Descendants of Holocaust survivors did not find Mr. Bridgen’s comment offensive. But Sunak did? Could it be because Sunak is protecting his investment in Moderna and wants to continue to profiteer from “vaccines”?

As if to support the possible motivation – on 17 January, The Guardian headlined: “We need a high booster uptake of covid and flu vaccines, the fewer anti-vax messages the better.” And the campaign is being broadened to smear other groups as well. “Many of Mr Bridgen’s tweets on covid vaccines, including the one that resulted in him losing the whip, cite spurious sources, including far-right libertarian blogs and discredited scientists infamous for espousing misinformation.” The author, Dr. Simon Williams of Swansea University, sounds like a desperate man grasping at straws and in so doing is incriminating himself.

The letter from the group of Jewish doctors and scientists backs up an article in which Mark Pickles makes the point that using the false charge of anti-Semitism as a means to deflect debate is in itself a dangerous trivialisation of anti-Semitism:

The label “anti-Semite” that the Conservative Party evidently wants to attach to Bridgen is a merely a confusion tactic, Pickels noted. Any other smear would have done, such as “racist” or “homophobe” or “bully.” It seems that Bridgen was asking too many questions of the Establishment’s covid vaccine narrative, and an ad hominem attack was needed urgently.

In his article, Pickles compared Mr. Bridgen to Colonel Picquart – whose eventual unveiling of ideological anti-Semitism running through all parts of the French Establishment led to a crisis in the Third Republic and a complete restructuring of France, not least the definitive separation of Church and State in 1905.

“I realise that it might now seem ironic that I compare the French colonel, who exposed systemic anti-Semitism, to an English MP who is now accused of anti-Semitism,” Pickles wrote. But “I still compare Bridgen to Picquart, even more so now that Bridgen has been publicly humiliated by the Prime Minister on trumped-up charges of ‘anti-Semitism’.”

The most vociferous and public charge of anti-Semitism came from Midazolam Matt, also known as Matt Hancock. On 13 January, Mr. Bridgen tweeted “Matt Hancock has still not removed his defamatory tweet falsely alleging that I am antisemitic. I will allow Matt three days to apologise publicly for calling me an antisemite and racist or he will be contacted by my legal team.”

The Telegraph: Andrew Bridgen sues Matt Hancock for £100,000 over Covid vaccine row, 26 January 2023

Mr. Bridgen is now suing Midazolam Matt for £100,000. Mr. Bridgen wants Hancock to pay damages to a legal fund for “people seeking collective redress for vaccine harms.”

In a letter to Hancock, seen by The Telegraph, on 18 January, five days after his tweet, Mr. Bridgen’s legal team set out the claim against Hancock and the demand for damages. It said: “By inclusion of the phrases ‘anti-Semitic’, ‘anti-vax’, ‘anti-scientific’ and ‘conspiracy theories’ the words are defamatory at common law.”

Midazolam Matt’s spokesman told The Telegraph: “What Matt said was obviously not libellous, and he stands by his comments. Rather than wasting his time and money on an absurd libel case he will undoubtedly lose, let’s hope Bridgen does the right thing and apologises for the hurt he’s caused and keeps his offensive view to himself in future.”

What would be good to hear from Midazolam Matt’s spokesman is about Hancock’s role in the use and abuse of midazolam to end people’s lives during the “pandemic” in the spring of 2020.

Further reading: It was all a Lie: How the Establishment tricked the World into a Deadly Experiment that killed Millions through Midazolam Poisoning & COVID Vaccination

And since Midazolam Matt has brought it up, it’s worth refreshing our memories as to what a Semite is – because words do matter. According to Britannica:

Semite, name given in the 19th century to a member of any people who speak one of the Semitic languages, a family of languages spoken primarily in parts of western Asia and Africa. The term, therefore, came to include Arabs, Akkadians, Canaanites, Hebrews, some Ethiopians (including the Amhara and the Tigrayans), and Aramaean tribes. Although Mesopotamia, the western coast of the Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Horn of Africa have all been proposed as possible sites for the prehistoric origins of Semitic-speaking populations, there remains no archaeological or scientific evidence of a common Semitic people. Because Semitic-speaking peoples do not share any traits aside from language, the use of the term “Semite” to refer to the broad range of Semitic-speaking peoples has fallen out of favour. By 2500 BCE Semitic-speaking peoples had become widely dispersed throughout western Asia. In Phoenicia they became seafarers. In Mesopotamia they blended with the civilization of Sumer. The Hebrews settled with other Semitic-speaking peoples in Palestine.

Merriam-Webster’s “change the meaning of words to suit an agenda” dictionary, for the time being, concurs:

Merriam-Webster: Semite, retrieved 2 February 2023