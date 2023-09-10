Andrew Bridgen: Parliament has been captured and people are going to have to say “no” and defend themselves

In an interview with Canadian podcaster Maryann Gebauer, UK Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen discussed Greater London’s controversial new Ultra Low Emission Zone (“ULEZ”) and the ongoing crisis being caused by proponents of the fabricated human-caused climate change agenda.

Mr. Bridgen covered a range of topics. He also discussed the events happening in the background that resulted in his expulsion from the Conservative Party, vaccine harms, care home “covid deaths,” the misuse of midazolam and remdesivir during the covid era, the indoctrination of children through the education system, the medical experiments conducted on military personnel that caused Gulf War Syndrome and harmed possibly a million soldiers across the Five Eyes nations, the attack on our food supplies and what is likely to happen in the short term.

Maryann Gebauer: Andrew Bridgen MP | ULEZ and Net Zero, 7 September 2023 (57 mins)

The following text is based on the discussion in the video above.

Mr. Bridgen has a history of exposing scandals. He previously helped to expose the Post Office Horizon Scandal. An appalling scandal and cover-up that Fujitsu’s faulty computer system called Horizon resulted in the wrongful conviction and punishment of sub-postmasters. These wrongful convictions led to bankruptcies, deaths, incarceration and the misery of many.

In 2020, Mr. Bridgen was also involved in exposing the use of slave labour in the UK garment industry.

Another campaign Mr. Bridgen has been involved with is seeking justice for the military personnel who were medically experimented on and developed Gulf War Syndrome as a result.

“It’s now clear that our armed forces were experimented on by vaccines in 1991,” he said. “They were vaccinated multiple times before the Gulf War. That’s what Gulf War syndrome is. It’s only shown up in the nations of the Five Eyes,” he said. It’s affected about a million troops in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and the USA. “They’ve covered that up for 30 years … [it] was on the point of coming to court just before covid-19 erupted,” he said, remarking how convenient it was for covid to show up at that time.

Before Mr. Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party for speaking out, he met with a senior Party member. Mr. Bridgen explained his concerns regarding vaccine harms and other concerns he had, for example, the misuse of midazolam.

The senior Party member responded by saying that there is currently no political appetite for his views on the vaccines. And, even though Mr. Bridgen would probably be proven right, he said to Mr. Bridgen, “In the meantime, you need to bear in mind that you’re taking on the most powerful vested interest in the world with all the personal risk for you that that will entail.”

This did not stop Mr. Bridgen from speaking out. He is one of a very few voices who has raised concerns in parliament about vaccine harms. Another is Sir Christopher Chope.

While parliament was in summer recess, Esther McVey, Member of Parliament for Tatton, began to speak out about vaccine harms. Ms. McVey leads an All-Party Parliamentary Group (“APPG”) on Pandemic Response and Recovery. “She’s basically saying that in her view, and her group’s view now, that the vaccines cause more harm than good,” Mr Bridgen said. But she is still to raise it in the House of Commons.

Before parliament broke for summer recess, a senior minister spoke to Mr. Bridgen in the lobby of the House and said that her sister had been injured by a “booster” Moderna injection. Due to the injection, her sister developed Guillain–Barré syndrome and is now “paralysed from the neck down.” Mr. Bridgen asked if the minister would be speaking out about her sister’s vaccine injury. The minister said she wouldn’t as her sister didn’t want the publicity.

Parliament is supposed to be the last defence of the castle – the last for democracy and freedoms for the people, he said. “I think our keep [of the castle] has already been taken, quite honestly, and we have not defended the people at all. And I’m afraid that people are going to have to defend themselves.”

Expulsion from the Conservative Party

Mr. Bridgen was suspended on 11 January and an investigation was initiated. The recommendation was that he was permanently expelled from the Party for antisemitism for retweeting that the vaccine rollout was the greatest crime against humanity since the Holocaust. He now believes it is a greater crime against humanity than the Holocaust.

He was given 28 days to appeal the Conservative Party’s decision. But then two weeks later the Party leaked to the press that Mr. Bridgen had been expelled, which meant he could no longer appeal it.

Further reading:

Ultra Low Emission Zone (“ULEZ”)

The whole world is watching what is happening in London regarding ULEZ. Gebauer believes that London is being used as an example or a prototype for the rest of the world.

There has been a low emission zone (“LEZ”) in London since 2008 which is applied to commercial vehicles. Buses, coaches, and lorries must meet or exceed the European Commission emission standards, currently the Euro VI standard, or pay £100 a day.

“[When it started] the idea of [LEZ] was to keep unnecessary traffic from Central London, which is a busy place, and through road charging get them to go round and it was only a small area, relatively, in the centre of London,” Mr. Bridgen said. “Mayor Sadiq Khan has now extended that to the whole of Greater London, into quite leafy suburbs and into countryside, effectively.”

ULEZ applies to all vehicles. And, “it is just insane,” Mr Bridgen said.

To demonstrate how ridiculous the ULEZ scheme is, Mr Bridgen gave the example of where ULEZ cameras have been placed halfway up a cul-de-sac and people have to pay a ULEZ charge every time they move their car out of their driveway.

Vehicles that do not comply with European Commission emissions standards must pay a daily charge of £12.50 to drive into the zone, which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, except for Christmas Day.

Out of the hundreds of test sites throughout Greater London, there are only about four that are moderate and the rest are good for air pollution, Mr Bridgen explained. “They’ve been around and tested all this air and we haven’t got a problem in London. In fact, it’s every year, year after year, the air pollution in London is going down. And, that’s pollution from all sources not just from, clearly, motor vehicles … The air is the best it’s been for 200 years and it’s getting better every year,” he said.

The UK safe limit for healthy air is to have fewer than 25 microgrammes of toxic particles in a cubic metre of air. The World Health Organisation’s recommended safe limit is 10 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Read more: Air Pollution Is Worse on the London Underground Than on London’s ULEZ Streets, Guido Fawkes, 5 May 2023

As Mr Bridgen explained, Londoners have purchased pollution testing equipment and tested the air for themselves. In the centre of London, the measurements were 1-3 parts of pollution per cubic metre. But in the London Underground, the measurements were 150-250 parts per cubic metre, which under all the health guidelines would be very damaging to health. But Khan is not doing anything about the pollution in the Underground.

As shown in the video below, Guido Fawkes was one of those who did their own test of air pollution in London.

Read more: Is Air Pollution on the London Underground Worse Than ULEZ Streets? Guido Fawkes, 15 May 2023

Guido Fawkes: Is Air Pollution on the London Underground Worse Than ULEZ Streets? 15 May 2023 (4 mins)

“If [Sadiq Khan] prices people off the roads in the cars, which aren’t causing that much pollution, he’ll force them [into using] the Underground which is unhealthy,” Mr. Bridgen told Gebauer.

“It is an absolute money grab … It is absolutely about taxing people off the road and getting money,” he said. “It’s completely unjust.”

And now, LEZ is being implemented in other cities in the UK. And in smaller cities and towns low traffic neighbourhoods (“LTNs”) are being implemented.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, Mr. Bridgen said. “But we’re relying on Scottish law.” Glasgow has implemented a LEZ and it is being challenged in court on the basis that there is no bad air in Glasgow so there are no grounds for bringing LEZ in. So, LEZ is a solution looking for a problem.

“If they win in court, they will have to take all the cameras down – because they will have no reason to have them – and everyone will have to be repaid the fines,” Mr. Bridgen said.

Attack on our Food Supply

The UK only produces about 55% of the food we consume, Mr. Bridgen said. He continued:

“Our biggest food importers are Holland because it’s very near, and the Republic of Ireland which is very rural … They’re not only hitting our farmers – there’s 3,000 farms that the government in Holland are trying to take off us, nearly half the farms in Holland. They won’t have exports for us. And they’re ordering culls of cattle and various other attacks on the farmers in the Republic of Ireland. All that food won’t be coming into the UK.

“I’m sure, if you’re an environmentalist, if we have to bring food in from a lot further away how can that be green?

“Or perhaps we’re not going to have food.”

What will happen next?

A few days ago, Mr. Bridgen spoke to people fairly high up in the US military. “And the suspicion is there’s going to be lockdown measures brought in America, or they’re going to try. Masks, on the around the 14th/15th of September. Full lockdown by the middle of October. And various other nasties in the pipeline. And I’m pretty sure that that’s the same thing they’re looking to bring in in the UK,” he said.

“The public is not going to wear this, quite honestly … I think the whole pandemic response is being fairly rapidly exposed as the sham it is and the shambles it is of misguided policy … I would say that 80% of the people in the UK now know there’s something wrong with the vaccines and they’re not actually safe … technically they’re not really vaccines, they’re gene therapy.

“’No’ is a very small word unless enough people say it then in that case it has big meaning.

“The people are currently scared of the politicians because they don’t know what they’re going to inflict on them next. Well, that needs to stop. And, I’m afraid, the politicians do need to be scared of the people. And I think that’s coming now.”