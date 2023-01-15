MP Andrew Bridgen threatens Midazolam Matt Hancock with Legal Action

Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen tweeted at Matt Hancock on Friday to remove his defamatory tweet and apologise. If Hancock doesn’t do as requested, “he will be contacted by my legal team,” Mr. Bridgen said.

In a video statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Bridgen said “My tweet of the 11th of January was in no way antisemitic … I wholeheartedly refute any suggestions that I am racist and currently, I’m speaking to a legal team who will commence action against those who have led the calls suggesting that I am.”

During Prime Minister Questions (“PMQs”) in Parliament on Wednesday, Midazolam Matt, also known as Matt Hancock, described Mr. Bridgen’s tweet as “disgusting antisemitic, anti-vax conspiracy theories.”

Hancock shared a clip from PMQs of him suggesting this to Installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, proudly displaying it by pinning it to the top of his thread with the comment: “The disgusting and dangerous anti-semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories spouted by a sitting MP this morning are unacceptable and have absolutely no place in our society. My question to @RishiSunak in PMQs”

Matt Hancock on Twitter posted 11 January 2022 (pinned at the top of the thread as of 12 January 2023)

On Friday, Andrew Bridgen MP tweeted “@matthancock has still not removed his defamatory tweet falsely alleging that I am antisemitic. I will allow Matt three days to apologise publicly for calling me an antisemite and racist or he will be contacted by my legal team.”

.@matthancock has still not removed his defamatory tweet falsely alleging that I am antisemitic. I will allow Matt three days to apologise publicy for calling me an antisemite and racist or he will be contacted by my legal team. — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) January 13, 2023

Let us not forget, Hancock has been caught out lying in Parliament before. In a Twitter thread recalling the story of Matt Hancock and Alex Bourne – the publican turned medical equipment supplier, a photo of whose pub Mr Hancock kept on his office wall – Good Law Project’s Director Jo Maugham included a clip from an earlier Parliamentary session:

Ooft. Matt Hancock asked by @AnnelieseDodds to return to the Commons and explain why he misled Parliament. pic.twitter.com/HjInZNfm4M — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

Below are what some others are saying about recent developments surrounding Mr. Bridgen.

Gleeful Tories Knife Andrew Bridgen

The Tories, with the political establishment and mainstream media cheering on in the background, have finally got rid of that irritant MP Andrew Bridgen, who (albeit belatedly) keeps prodding them in the side with the truth about Covid vaccine harms.

They have used the expedient of the Holocaust being referenced in a comment he quoted from a doctor: ‘As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.’

Who Has Led the Smear Campaign Against MP Andrew Bridgen

John Mann, the Government’s independent anti-Semitism adviser, went straight to full-on cancel mode.

Karen Pollock, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “This comment is highly irresponsible, wholly inappropriate and an elected politician should know better.”

Matt Hancock, the disgraced lockdown Health Secretary, hit out at Mr. Bridgen’s “disgusting, antisemitic, anti-vax conspiracy theories” at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied that he joined Mr Hancock in “completely condemning those types of comments in the strongest possible terms.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews tweeted: “For an MP to suggest that Covid vaccines are the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust is unconscionable. We will be writing to the Chair of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi to express our deep concern and to ask for clarification as to what action will be taken.”

Professor Norman Fenton’s Thoughts

Norman Fenton: Thoughts on suspension of MP Andrew Bridgen for antisemitism relating to vaccine remarks, 12 January 2022 (1 min)

Anti-Vaccine MP Andrew Bridgen is not an Antisemite

Igor Chudov begins by pointing out that he is a Jew and he is not antisemitic, which is defined as hatred of all Jews.

Let’s look at the latest hysterics surrounding British MP Andrew Bridgen, who is a brave British parliamentarian who is not afraid to criticise Covid vaccines.

Mr. Bridgen’s tweet provoked the fury of two people: Matt Hancock, responsible for the UK’s pandemic response and mass Covid vaccinations, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a WEF member whose hedge fund invested heavily in shares of Moderna.

I may be a little slow, but I cannot understand how is Mr. Bridgen’s tweet antisemitic. He does not express any dislike of Jews. He also states that [Covid] “is the biggest crime since Holocaust.”

The obvious grammatical structure of his statement implies that Mr. Bridgen does not even compare the “Covid vaccine” to Holocaust! His comparison does not involve Holocaust at all! “Since Holocaust” means that he is looking at crimes past-Holocaust.

Suspension of MP Andrew Bridgen is a Stain on the Conservative Party

John Leake corrected a previous essay about Mr. Bridgen saying “After I posted my initial essay, a reader pointed out that Mr. Bridgen did NOT compare the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine program to the Holocaust. In fact, as I just verified, Mr. Bridgen tweeted: ‘As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust’.”

“Shame on me for believing ANY representation made by our execrable mainstream media instead of going directly to the primary source.”

The War is Hotting Up

News Uncut’s Mark Sharman writes an adage of war is that the closer one gets to the target the heavier the defensive flak. So, should we be encouraged that the battle for truth over Covid ‘vaccines’ has intensified?

With 2023 barely underway, we have seen:

The Conservatives banish Andrew Bridgen from their ranks for raising safety questions in Parliament. He’s now threatening legal action against Matt Hancock for defamation.

American lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr start legal action against the BBC/Trusted News Initiative for conspiring to censor factual information.

Big Pharma promoter Bill Gates call for even greater censorship for anyone who questions vaccinations – timed, of course, just ahead of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

Dr Aseem Malhotra ‘hijacking’ BBC News with his call for the ‘vaccine’ roll-out to be suspended.

It seems clear that Mr. Bridgen’s campaign is hitting a nerve. While he asks why shouldn’t an MP raise genuine concerns on behalf of the public, the BBC prints and tweets pieces in an attempt to discredit him, including unproven and unquantifiable figures on jab effectiveness. He insists his loss of the Conservative whip will only make him more determined.

Full Fact: Covid Vaccines are Not Gene Therapy

“Andrew Bridgen has repeatedly described mRNA Covid vaccines as “gene therapy”. This, like many of his recent claims, is health misinformation,” Full Fact tweeted.

The State and Big Pharma-sponsored “fact” checkers have been deployed to further smear and discredit Andrew Bridgen.

This is not in any way to establish any facts of the matter but simply to serve as a distraction from the fact(!) that he is asking too many pertinent questions.

As Joel Smalley rightly points out, they’re not “vaccines” as Full Fact claims.

50 000 excess deaths in Britain

Peter Imanuelsen writes about the shocking 50,000 excess deaths reported for the UK. “Things are so bad that they are having to store bodies in makeshift morgues set up in car parks and business parks as hospitals are overflowing with all the dead bodies,” he wrote.

Mr. Bridgen warned that there had been a massive cover-up of heart-related side effects of the mRNA shots, with information from a whistle-blower.

