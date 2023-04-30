The Ultimate Betrayal: Your Government gave Pfizer $75 Billion of your hard-earned money to harm & kill your Friends, Family & Hundreds of Thousands more with its Covid-19 Vaccine

As Governments around the world raced to coerce every man, woman and child they could to get the Covid-19 vaccine, they gave away an astounding $75 billion of taxes collected from your hard-earned money to Pfizer, a company with a dark history of offences and fines, for its experimental mRNA injection.

This massive investment was allegedly made in the name of public health, but real-world data strongly suggests otherwise. However, it should come as no surprise considering our health and well-being were left in the hands of a company that has caused significant harm to the public in the past.

So let’s delve deeper into the tragic data and explore some of the possible reasons why Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is not as safe or effective as the mainstream media and your Government have led you to believe, and is, in fact, a lethal injection that has killed hundreds of thousands of children, parents, family, friends, and colleagues all around the world.

A Disturbing Rise in Excess Deaths: A Closer Look

The data provided to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and EuroMOMO by official Government departments points to a significant increase in excess deaths since the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and half of Europe.

This surge in excess deaths raises concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, especially considering the drastic differences in excess deaths before and after the vaccine rollout.

New Zealand suffered a shocking 3,404% increase in excess deaths in 49 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.

Meanwhile, its closest neighbour Australia suffered 11,068 excess deaths in 2021 and then a shocking 22,730 excess deaths by week 38 of 2022. This is in stark contrast to 2020, when only 1,306 excess deaths were recorded at the height of the Covid pandemic and prior to the rollout of the Covid injections.

This means Australia suffered a shocking 1,640% increase in excess deaths in just 38 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.

But if we compare the data available on excess deaths in 2022 against the first 38 weeks of 2020 and the first 38 weeks of 2021, we are able to reveal the true severity of the situation in Australia.

Sadly, the country suffered a shocking 5,162% increase in excess deaths in the first 38 weeks of 2022 following the repeat rollout of the Covid-19 injections compared to the first 38 weeks of 2020.

We see a similar pattern occur in the USA. By week 38 of 2021, a shocking 109,000 more people had died compared to the same time in 2020. And the U.S. suffered an astounding 1.1 million excess deaths in just under two years following FDA issuing an Emergency Use Authorization of the Covid-19 injection.

A full breakdown on the excess death data can be viewed here.

Possible reasons for increased excess deaths:

Adverse effects of the vaccine: Severe adverse reactions to the vaccines, such as blood clotting, myocarditis, and Guillain-Barre Syndrome, could potentially contribute to the rise in excess deaths.

Immune system damage: The vaccines, particularly the mRNA vaccines, might potentially harm the immune system, making vaccinated individuals more susceptible to infections and autoimmune diseases.

Waning immunity: The vaccines’ effectiveness could be waning over time, leaving vaccinated individuals more vulnerable to Covid-19 and its variants.

The Troubling Impact on Children and Young Adults: Uncovering the Risks

Data provided to EuroMOMO by 27 countries across Europe highlights a striking correlation between the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) extension of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 and the subsequent increase in excess deaths among children across Europe.

In week 21 of 2021, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extended emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15, and a few months later extended it to 5 to 11-year-olds.

Prior to the vaccine’s approval for this age group, excess deaths among children were actually below expected levels.

However, once the vaccine was made available to children aged 12 to 15, excess deaths began to rise sharply.

So much so that excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 across 27 countries across Europe, including the UK, Frane, Spain, Italy and most of Germany, increased by 760% up to week 12 of 2023 following the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

This correlation is hard to ignore and warrants further investigation into the potential dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines for children and young adults.

Possible reasons for increased excess deaths among children and young adults:

Rare side effects: Some children and young adults might experience rare but severe side effects, such as myocarditis or blood clotting disorders, after vaccination.

Overstimulation of the immune system: The vaccines could potentially cause an overactive immune response in children and young adults, leading to autoimmune conditions or a cytokine storm.

Inadequate safety testing: The vaccines may not have been tested thoroughly enough on children and young adults, leading to unforeseen complications and safety concerns.

Covid-19 Deaths and Mortality Rates by Vaccination Status: Reading Between the Lines

ONS data from the UK reveals that the fully vaccinated population accounted for a large majority of Covid-19 deaths, and mortality rates were lowest among the unvaccinated population in every age group in England.

The Covid-19 vaccinated population in England accounted for 92% of Covid-19 deaths throughout the entirety of 2022, the vast majority of which were among the triple+ vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, that can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here, reveals the Covid-19 vaccinated population in England were the most likely to die in every single age group per 100,000 population between January and May 2022.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for all age groups –

A full breakdown of the figures can be viewed here. But it’s pretty much the same story among every single age group as it is among 60 to 69-year-olds

In January, partly vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a shocking 256% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds. Whilst in the same month, double vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were 223% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds.

By May, triple vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a troubling 117% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 1801.3 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of just 831.1 among the unvaccinated.

Comparing Covid-19 Vaccines to Other Vaccines: A Stark Contrast

The Medicine and Healthcare Product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed through a Freedom of Information request that they had received 404 reported adverse reactions to all available vaccines (excluding the Covid-19 injections) associated with a fatal outcome between January 2001 and August 2021 – a time frame of 20 years and 8 months.

In contrast, the MHRA reported 2,213 adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections associated with a fatal outcome between January 2021 and July 2022, a period of just 19 months. This means there were officially 5.5x as many deaths in 19 months due to the Covid-19 vaccines than there have been due to every other available vaccine combined since 2001.

When comparing the time frames, the number of deaths reported for all other vaccines combined in the same 19-month period equates to 29.5 deaths.

This suggests that the Covid-19 injections are proving to be a shocking 7,402% more deadly than every other vaccine available in the UK.

The Startling Death Rates Among the Vaccinated Population

Official figures on deaths following Covid-19 vaccination published by the Office for National Statistics and the number of people vaccinated published by the UK Health Security Agency reveal alarming statistics.

1 in every 482 Covid-19 vaccinated people in England sadly died within one month of Covid-19 vaccination:

1 in every 246 Covid-19 vaccinated people in England sadly died within 60 days of Covid-19 vaccination:

And 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people were dead by May 2022:

A full breakdown of the data can be viewed here.

Pfizer’s Troubled Past: Fines and Offenses

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant behind the Covid-19 vaccine, has a checkered history that raises concerns about its commitment to public health. Over the years, the company has faced numerous lawsuits, resulting in billions of dollars in fines and settlements.

In 2009, Pfizer paid a record-breaking $2.3 billion to settle civil and criminal allegations for marketing four drugs, including the painkiller Bextra, for uses not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This fine was the largest healthcare fraud settlement in the history of the US Department of Justice at the time.

In 2016, Pfizer was fined £84.2 million ($106 million) by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority for charging excessive and unfair prices for an anti-epilepsy drug. The price of the drug had increased by up to 2,600% overnight, putting significant financial strain on the UK’s National Health Service.

These are just a few examples of Pfizer’s history of legal troubles, which casts doubt on the company’s ethics and commitment to public health. As billions of dollars continue to flow into Pfizer’s coffers from the sales of Covid-19 vaccines, it is essential to consider whether this company can truly be trusted with our health and safety.

Conclusion

The data presented in this article raises critical questions about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly those produced by a company with a questionable past.

By exploring possible reasons behind the concerning trends in excess deaths, the impact on children and young adults, the vaccination status of Covid-19 deaths, and the stark contrast between Covid-19 vaccines and other vaccines, we hope to encourage readers to scrutinize the Establishment and consider the potential risks of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Because if the world fails to realise that a poison that is being widely administered then potential consequences of the continuing Covid-19 vaccination campaign could lead to depopulation on a global scale.

You may find that hard to believe but there are various reasons as to why some people may want to depopulate the planet.

One reason could be overpopulation, as some people believe that the earth’s resources are being depleted at an unsustainable rate due to the increasing population.

Other people may argue that depopulation is necessary due to the negative impact that humans have had on the environment, and reducing the population could help mitigate some of these problems.

Some people may also advocate for depopulation due to concerns about the impact of the climate change scam, as a smaller population would likely lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Finally, some people may simply believe that a smaller population would be more manageable and easier to control, and may advocate for depopulation for this reason.

But either way, with all of this evidence, it is clear that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign is already having serious consequences for the future of humanity.