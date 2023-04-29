The Biden family’s ties to Ukraine have been a source of controversy and speculation, particularly during the 2020 US presidential election.

This article will delve into the Ukraine-Biden connection, focusing on Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country and the potential impact on the current conflict with Russia.

As critical thinkers, it is important to explore possible connections and question the narratives presented by the mainstream media.

Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings in Ukraine:

In 2014, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, reportedly earning a salary of up to $50,000 per month (1).



This move raised eyebrows, as his father, Joe Biden, was the US vice president at the time and responsible for overseeing the Obama administration’s policy on Ukraine.

Critics argue that Hunter Biden’s position at Burisma created a potential conflict of interest, as it could have influenced US foreign policy in the region (2).

The Laptop Controversy:

In October 2020, the New York Post published a story about a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, which contained emails and other documents purportedly revealing his business dealings in Ukraine (3) as well as explicit photos and videos of Hunter Biden, including images of him using drugs and engaging in sexual acts.



One email from a top executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma thanked Hunter for introducing him to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden (3). This raised questions about potential conflicts of interest and the involvement of the Biden family in foreign business deals.

Other emails showed Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China, with claims that he used his father’s position as vice president to secure lucrative deals for his consulting firm



The story was censored by social media platforms, raising questions about the suppression of information and possible political bias in the lead-up to the 2020 election (4).

Possible Link to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine:

It is important to note that the direct link between the Biden family’s connections in Ukraine and Russia’s invasion is speculative.

However, some critics argue that the Biden administration’s approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict may be influenced by the family’s past business dealings in the region.

They contend that the administration’s response to the crisis, such as the imposition of economic sanctions and the provision of military aid to Ukraine, could be seen as an attempt to protect their interests and maintain a favourable image (5).

Conclusion:

The Ukraine-Biden connection raises important questions about the role of personal and political interests in shaping foreign policy.

While it is not possible to definitively determine the extent to which these connections have influenced the current conflict with Russia, it is crucial for critical thinkers to remain vigilant and question the narratives presented by the establishment.

