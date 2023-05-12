Unveiling the Dark Side of Nanotechnology: The Perils of Nanobots and Graphene

In the realm of scientific advancements, nanotechnology has emerged as a groundbreaking field with immense potential. One of the key areas within nanotechnology is the development of nanobots, microscopic machines that have the ability to interact with biological systems at a molecular level.
Coupled with the remarkable but potentially dangerous properties of graphene, a two-dimensional material composed of carbon atoms, this fusion has raised both fascination and concern.
In this article, we delve into the dangerous implications of nanobots and graphene, exploring their applications, potential risks, and the entities that are interested in utilizing these technologies.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Applications and Uses:
Nanobots and graphene have shown promise in various applications, but it is essential to understand the potential risks associated with their deployment.
Here are some areas where these technologies have been explored:
a) Medical Field: Nanobots have been proposed for targeted drug delivery, disease diagnosis, and even performing intricate surgeries at the cellular level. However, the use of nanobots in the human body raises concerns about unintended side effects and potential harm to healthy cells.
b) Environmental Remediation: Graphene-based nanomaterials have been investigated for their potential in cleaning up pollutants, water purification, and energy storage. However, the release of these nanoparticles into the environment raises questions about their long-term ecological impacts and the potential for bioaccumulation.
c) Surveillance and Control: The miniaturization and versatility of nanobots offer possibilities for surveillance and control applications, such as monitoring individuals or manipulating their behaviour. These dystopian implications raise ethical and privacy concerns.
Potential Risks and Dangers:
While nanobots and graphene hold promise, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential risks they pose.
Here are some of the key concerns:
a) Toxicity and Health Effects: The interaction between nanomaterials and living systems is complex, and the toxicity of nanoparticles, including graphene, requires careful evaluation. The potential for adverse health effects, such as inflammation, organ damage, or even cancer, demands comprehensive safety assessments.
b) Unintended Consequences: The intricate behaviour of nanobots raises questions about their potential unintended consequences within biological systems. The ability to self-replicate, mutate, or malfunction may lead to unforeseen outcomes and pose a threat to human health and the environment.
c) Ethical Implications: The use of nanobots for surveillance or control purposes raises significant ethical concerns. The invasion of privacy, the potential for manipulation, and loss of individual autonomy underscore the need for careful regulation and safeguards.
Entities Interested in Nanobots and Graphene:
Several entities, including both public and private organizations, are exploring the applications of nanobots and graphene. Including Pfizer and Moderna.
However, it is crucial to critically evaluate the intentions and potential risks associated with these endeavours.
Here are some notable entities:
a) Research Institutions: Academic and research institutions worldwide are studying the potential applications of nanobots and graphene, aiming to unlock their full potential. However, ethical considerations and responsible research practices should be paramount in these pursuits.
b) Pharmaceutical Companies: Some pharmaceutical companies are investigating the use of nanobots for targeted drug delivery and personalized medicine. It is essential to monitor their activities and ensure rigorous safety testing to mitigate potential harm.
c) Military and Defense: Governments and military establishments have shown interest in nanobots for various applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and potentially even warfare. The development of such technologies must be accompanied by comprehensive ethical and legal frameworks.
Conclusion
Nanobots and graphene are revolutionary technologies that hold immense potential for various applications. However, it is crucial to approach them with caution and a critical mindset.
The potential risks and dangers associated with these technologies cannot be ignored, and it is essential to prioritize safety, ethical considerations, and responsible development.
As critical thinkers, it is our duty to remain informed and vigilant about the potential dark side of nanotechnology. By questioning the intentions of entities involved, demanding transparency, and advocating for comprehensive safety assessments, we can ensure that the deployment of nanobots and graphene is aligned with the well-being of humanity and the preservation of our environment.
See sources below
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
WE URGENTLY NEED YOUR HELP…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Sources:
- Pramanik, A., Laha, D., & Roy, S. (2020). Graphene Oxide for Targeted Drug Delivery in Cancer Therapy. Drug Delivery Letters, 10(1), 11-24.
- Liu, Y., Chen, Z., & Cheng, R. (2018). Graphene-based nanomaterials and their potential in advanced drug delivery and cancer therapy. Journal of Controlled Release, 286, 64-73.
- Seoane-Viaño, I., & Ruiz-Sánchez, A. J. (2020). Ethical considerations on the use of nanotechnology in environmental protection. Frontiers in Environmental Science, 8, 161.
- Peltier, R., & Kondow, A. (2019). A Review of Privacy and Security Issues in the Internet of Things (IoT). Security and Communication Networks, 2019, 1973925.
- Kostarelos, K. (2017). The long and short of carbon nanotube toxicity. Nature Biomedical Engineering, 1, 0016.
- European Commission. (2011). Risk assessment of products of nanotechnologies. Retrieved from https://ec.europa.eu/environment/archives/nanotech/pdf/nano_3rd_report.pdf
Categories: Breaking News, The Expose Blog, World News
I have seen absolutely no evidence that anyone has developed any nanobots in the way this site has described them in the past. This article is a lot of fancy words that say nothing. We are not capable of making self-replicating nanobots.
I wouldn’t be so sure!
And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now NOTHING will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do. Genesis 11:6.
This was before the LORD scattered the people abroad, now they are all coming back together through the UN, WEF, WHO and the rest of the so-called satanic globalist groups-more than you can shake a stick at!
https://jahtruth.net/
Dr. Noack on How Graphene Hydroxine NANO-RAZORS Destroy the Vaccinated (Updated II)
December 7, 2021 Algora Blog 10 Comments
Spread the Word via Bluecat Media
Dr. Andreas Noack is Number One expert in Germany on graphene nano structures.
His house was raided last year while he was live streaming. The cops broke down his door and arrested him.
Alternative site:
More information about Dr. Andreas Noack mysterious death as related by his wife.
Video transcript of English subtitles (quoting Dr. Noack):
“There is a professor Dr. Pablo Campra from the University of Almeira who studied the vaccines for the presence of graphene oxide using Micro-Roman Spectroscopy. It is the study of frequencies. There are frequency bands, two of those bands are important.
They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.
I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.
These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.
It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.
If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.
This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.
If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.
As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.
The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?
Now they want to force vaccinate children from the age of 5.
This guy is Dr. Szekeres, president of the Austrian medical board… [see video]
“Off-label” means the vaccination is not approved. Yet they inject it already.
You can only call this a death shot at this point.
[Dr. Szekeres speaks]
A pediatrician? Do you think a pediatrician understands what graphene oxide is? There is another interview where he says he thinks it is “good” from a medical standpoint to vaccinate the population by force. An important concept in science is disputation. A scientific debate. The basis of medicine or pharmaceutics is chemistry. This doctor has no idea about chemistry.
Completely new substances unknown to nature are brought in (with the vaccines). Everyone is talking about the messenger RNA which has complex effects. The theory of mRNA is complex. But every chemist understands what this (the graphene hydroxide) does.
You see the mRNA story is possibly a diversion.
I cannot imagine anyone will be able to give me, as a carbon specialist, a proper explanation why these carbon razor blades are in the vaccine.
This is war.
They distract us with the messenger RNA. But people cannot collapse that quickly from that, right after the injection. Something else is going on. And this effect should be studied.
He claims to be a specialist. Apparently the Austrian doctors don’t have a smarter guy than this one [pointing to Dr. Szekeres]. He is a doctor who doesn’t understand chemistry, or is he a criminal, or he is a mass murderer?
After the Spanish doctor’s study it is official that nanoscale graphen (hydr)oxide is in the vaccine. So it is clear that razor blades are injected. So he [Dr. Szekeres] is probably incompetent. If you want to inject a whole population by force, you have to do your homework extremely carefully. Because if there is something wrong in the injection you will kill the whole population of a country. You have to weigh the risk. How dangerous is corona? How dangerous is the injection?
This guy wonders whether people should be tied up before being injected. And he’s the top doctor. Are the doctors in Austria so incompetent that they don’t understand the basic chemistry medicine is based on?
Then they should surrender their license!
Any doctor in Austria, who, after this information is now public, continues to inject this, is a murderer.
I am not some guy in the carbon field. I doctored in this area. I worked for the world’s biggest carbon manufacturer. In the area of new carbon products, I was the only expert in Europe. I’m pretty much the only European who visited other experts in Pittsburgh.
After this I started my own activated carbon company. I resinified paper and turned it into activated carbon membranes. You could cut your hands with this charred paper. It was extremely sharp. I have a good idea of what the graphene hydroxide does.
It is Russian roulette.
Do you hit the vein or not?
Does it stay in the muscle? Then it is less toxic.
But if you hit a vein, and the batches contain different amounts of GHO, then you have to know you are cutting people from the inside. And it is a highly intelligent poison. Because a normal toxicologist who works with Petri dishes, cannot find it, because it doesn’t move. Toxocologists just don’t expect any nonoscale razors.
But I can say as a chemist that we are absolutely certain that graphene hydroxide is in there. These are nanoscale razor blades. Now they want to inject children with these nano-sized razors.
I want Dr. Szekeres to explain what these razor blades are doing in these injections. And he needs to explain this to his boss Mr. Schallenberg (Austrian Chancellor), too. He’s probably a consultant for the Austrian prime minister Mr. Schallenberg.
Mr. Schallenberg, who is a lawyer, is responsible for choosing the right consultants. If he imposes this vaccine mandate on all of Austria he HAS to select the right consultants. He’s a lawyer, he doesn’t know medicine. But it’s his job to select competent consultants. And he is responsible if he selects incompetent consultants.
As a chemist, I vouch for the fact that these are nanoscale razor blades.”
continued from 13:01 –>
You can make braking pads from carbon structures that last forever. This material has zero biological degradability. It stays in the body forever. Even if people don’t drop dead immediately, it cuts up the blood vessels little by little.
It destroys the heart. All the heart attacks. All the strokes. As a doctor, you have to ask, where is this coming from?
If you understand that razors are being injected, it is clear why all the cardiovascular diseases appear. The heart is cut up. The brain is cut up. Blood vessels are cut up.
These graphene structures (aka monolayer carbon or monolayer graphite) are so stable. Every chemist knows this. They are not degradable. The structure is 50 nm long and 0.1 nm thick. Of course it is a razor.Every chemist knows it is.
The epithel cells are extremely smooth for a good reason, but become rough when cut up like this and things stick to it. By now every idiot can inject this. And when they hit a vein…
Soon pharmacists will be allowed to inject too.
Yes, to me, this is Russian roulette.
Here’s a Petri dish. A normal toxicologist tests using a Petri dish. The material is declared an “experimental vaccine” for a reason. They don’t know what will happen. Every vaccinated subject has to sign that they take full responsibility. It will take 50 years until the contracts with Pfizer will be published.
What is in these contracts? Why 50 years?
In Germany or Austria, there is nobody with my expertise. The leading German carbon specialist Dr. Harmut von Kienle was my mentor for one year. I wrote my thesis in this field. I started my company in this field and won a business plan competition in Wolfsburg. I won DM 175,000 (€87,500) in the competition. I received venture capital to the tune of 6 million DM (€3 million). I had 10 developers to develop these new carbon products. I know what I am talking about.
Any chemist in the chat is invited to refute me or give another opinion.
Yes, please. That would be interesting.
You are all invited. Tell me I’m wrong.
Sir Karl Popper explained the fundamentals of science. Hypothesis – refutation. Popper said that it is better to kill theories than to kill humans. The whole population is supposed to be injected. Exactly like Karl Popper says, if you continue to ride this murderous theory, you have to be extremely careful. They are the first to impose a vaccine mandate.
They are killing the whole Austrian nation.
Mr. Schallenberg is responsible for this. He needs the right consultants.
We had an Austrian once who brought suffering and death over Europe. I am appealing to you to share this video in all channels. Mr Scallenberg needs thousands or hundreds of thousands of letters. He must know that this is a razor, this is a means to kill. And if he knows this and continues, he is a mass murderer.
He will walk in Hitler’s footsteps. This has to come out now. I am ready to talk to anyone about this material.
As a chemist, I say these are razor blades.
And I notice how little doctors know about chemistry. But they are doing chemistry in the body. In small children. In pregnant women. And now you doctors know what you are doing. And if you continue to inject, you are murderers.
Go out, type this out, give it to your doctor, give it to your politicians. And if you continue, I promise you, no court in the world will save you. What you are doing is mass murder.
Austria has the responsibility. They started the vaccine mandate. And you, Mr. Schallenberg, need the best consultants. And if you are not able to select the best consultants, you are incompetent and need to resign.
Same with the health minister.
How competent are you?
You are ready to force-inject the whole Austrian people with razor blades that are not biologically degradable.
Share the video. Write it down. Put it on a USB stick and send it to politicians and doctors. And make it clear to them: if they continue this, they are murderers.
Talk by Dr. Andreas Noack
Translated by Stefan Reich (info@botcompany.de)
Nov 25th 2021
Please note there are unconfirmed reports that Dr. Noack was attacked and murdered since the publication of the video above. We sincerely hope this is not true, and when we have more info on this we will post it here.
Campra paper – DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355979001_DETECTION_OF_GRAPHENE_IN_COVID19_VACCINES
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/12/07/dr-noack-on-how-graphene-hydroxine-nano-razors-destroy-the-vaccinated
“Voluntary Extermination” you volunteered for the synthetic mRNA vaccines – right?
[…] The Exposé […]