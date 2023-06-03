[…] Tributes pour in from across the world for German pathologist Professor Arne Burkhardt […]

With the unexpected passing of Professor Arne Burkhardt, the world has lost a beacon of truth. Several people who knew Prof. Arne Burkhardt reported he had died yesterday evening and since then the tributes have been pouring in from across the world from lawyers to doctors to conference organisers to independent media outlets.

Prof. Burkhardt and the work he had done, whether we knew him personally or not, whether we realise it or not, has touched all our lives. For this, we will forever be grateful to him. He was a force for good and he will be sorely missed.

Swiss lawyer Philipp Kruse wrote: “On the unexpected death of the pathologist Prof. Em. Arne Burkhardt, who has rendered outstanding services in solving one of the greatest crimes against humanity, who has also been of great help to my team in connection with our criminal complaint against Swissmedic and is incredibly valuable pro bono for the survivors of deceased vaccination victims, provided extensive expertise, and to whom I personally owe a huge debt of gratitude. We will keep him an honourable, grateful memory and we will complete his work!.”

German lawyer Dr. Brigitte Röhrig wrote: “With deep dismay, I heard of the sudden death of Prof. Emeritus Arne Burkhardt. His death is an immense human and professional loss. I am grateful that I was able to accompany him in part of his struggle for the truth. His documented expertise will continue to provide valuable services in clarifying the damage caused by gene-based injections even after his death. May his soul rest in peace.”

French lawyer Alexandra Henrion-Caude tweeted: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of my German colleague, Professor Arne Burkhardt. We owe him the visualisation of some of the misdeeds of vaccines through his countless histological analyses, in particular of thrombosis and “self-attacks” at the level of the spleen, or his alerts at the level of the testicles and ovary, of the heart… My thoughts and my condolences go this evening to his family but also to his colleagues and friends, and in particular to Sucharit Bhakdi and our entire group of Doctors for Covid Ethics.”

UK Column informed their audience on Friday during their news programme:

UK Column Extracts: The Sad Passing of Pathologist Professor Arne Burkhardt 2 June 2023, uploaded 3 June 2023 (3 mins)

Swedish Läkaruppropet (The Doctors Appeal) tweeted: “One of the greatest heroes of the discovery of the deadly covid-19 vaccine, German pathology professor Arne Burkhardt, has died. We had the great privilege of hearing this humble man lecture at our conference in January. He is greatly missed.”

Italian independent news outlet Lvogruppo paid homage to Prof. Burkchart by tweeting his testimony at the recent International Covid Summit III held in the European Parliament.

Professor Arne Burkhardt’s testimony at the International Covid Summit, European Parliament, 3 May 2023 (14 mins)

American-Hungarian journalist Taylor Hudak tweeted: “Prof. Arne Burkhardt was a brilliant scientist driven by doing “what was right.” He worked tirelessly to provide grieving families with more answers regarding the unexpected and sudden death of their loved ones. I am blessed that our lives crossed paths.”

Dr. John B. tweeted: “Sad news about Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt who passed away yesterday. His important work and courage in speaking out must not be forgotten! His work urgently needs to be continued by others.”

German Professor Dr. Stefan Homburg tweeted: “I met my dear colleague Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt personally two years ago in Passau. As a pathologist who did not look away but sought the truth, he has rendered great service to mankind. As you say goodbye, watch the video.” (The video is in German so we have not included it here.)

German Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg tweeted: “RIP Arne Burkhardt. Today I got the sad news that our pathology hero Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt has sadly passed away. His great work has brought groundbreaking insights. We are eternally grateful to him for his valuable work!”

Australian Dr. Paul Oosterhuis tweeted: “The passing of Prof Arne Burkhardt is a truly sad loss for medicine. Among pathologists, he was as rare as a star in the midday sky, seeking the truth when the vast majority of the profession stayed dumb and silent.”

German blogger Uwe Alschner tweeted: “With a heavy heart this goes out to honour the great soul & kind heart of Professor Arne Burkhardt who sadly passed away today. He spoke truth to the Bundestag’s Health Committee about the toxic experimental injections which violate the Nuremberg Code”

You can find more information on the pathological findings of Professor Burkhardt HERE.

Pathologist Prof. Burkhardt addresses Bundestag Committee for Health, 29 June 2022 (8 mins)

Bright Light News tweeted: “A true humanitarian and lover of truth and freedom.”

Dr. Thomas Binder tweeted: “I will always keep Prof. em. Arne Burkhardt in my memories.”

I will always keep Prof. em. Arne Burkhardt (1944-2023) in my memories as one of the dearest, most intelligent, humblest, and most courageous people I had the privilege to know.



German independent media outlet Stattzeitung wrote: “Arne Burkhardt always helped us with our research with his immense specialist knowledge. We will always remember his friendliness and helpfulness.”

Medical and Scientist for Health, Freedom and Democracy ("MWGFD"), a German association of scientists and medical professionals, wrote: