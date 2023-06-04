The ultimate goal of the Globalists is to create a singleton

The ultimate goal of Agenda 2030 is to create a “singleton,” Dr. Jacob Nordangård said. A singleton is a world order in which there is a single decision-making agency at the highest level.

“Once formed, a future singleton might be perpetually stable. This could happen if surveillance, mind control, and other security technologies develop in such a way as to enable a singleton to effectively prevent the emergence of internal challenges.” – Nick Bostrom, What is a Singleton? (2005)

“I don’t think they will succeed because they don’t work from truth, they work from lies. And truth always wins in the end,” Dr. Nordangård said.

At a conference held in Norway, Dr. Nordangård spoke about the idea to create an order to manage global challenges – a “digital world brain.” Dr. Nordangård explained how this has become a part of the United Nations’ efforts to upgrade the multi-lateral system in what they refer to as “Our Common Agenda.” This grand project has the risk of developing into a global technocratic dictatorship.

Sweden’s Jacob Nordangård has a PhD in Technology and Social Change from Linköping University. He has researched, studied and written about the complexity of world politics, world governance, and problem and solution creation. He writes and publishes articles on his website HERE. He has also written five books about the global agenda and powerplay. His latest book is titled ‘The Digital World Brain’.

At the Spotlight Conference – held on 15 April in Stavanger, Norway, and organised by Children’s Health Defense Europe and Binders Initiative – Dr. Nordangård gave a presentation titled ‘Shapers of the Future Agenda: The Digital World Brain’. Independent production company Oracle Films were on hand to film his presentation. For the latest productions from Oracle Films, you can follow them on Twitter HERE and on Rumble HERE.

In his talk, Dr. Nordangård focused on the futuristic ideas to create a perfectly managed world system – with the use of digitisation and anticipatory governance – and how it manifests in the United Nations’ Our Common Agenda. “This can, as predicted by Zbigniew Brzezinski in 1970, result in a global technocratic dictatorship,” Dr. Nordangård said.

Who has shaped this agenda? Futurists.

Futurists are not merely content with describing or forecasting the future, Dr. Nordangård explained. “They desire an active role in world transformation.” Thomas Malthus – who once said: “We have to do something about population. We have to control population because if population grows too much, we won’t have enough food to eat” – is a “big prophet” among futurists, Dr. Nordangård said. Another common trait of futurists is the “religion of technology.” They believe technology can solve anything and everything. David F. Nobel, who thought technology was the “saviour,” wrote a book about the “religion of technology.”

Science fiction writer H.G. Wells has been called the first futurist and had a big vision for the world. Wells published a collection of his essays in a book titled ‘World Brain’ which was about a perfect ideal society, a utopia, run with management techniques and how this new world should be created through an open conspiracy.

Wells’ friend Julian Huxley, founder of UNESCO, also had visions of a future society run by scientists. Huxley was an internationalist, and a eugenicist who coined the term “transhumanist.” Transhumanism is the merging of man with machine which Huxley referred to as “evolutionary humanism.” The ideas of Wells and Huxley were taken on board by Professor Oliver Reiser who wrote a book titled ‘The World Sensorium’ about a world federation run by scientists. “That’s what he called the world brain, the world sensorium’,” Dr. Nordangård said. Reiser then outlined a plan for this world in the book ‘Cosmic Humanism and World Unity’. In this book, they stated what they wanted to achieve in their “utopia.”

They called this project “Solomon’s Temple.” They were not referring to a physical temple, as in Jerusalem, by rather a “temple in the sky,” a satellite system with science running everything and the United Nations as the world’s government.

The World Future Society was founded in 1966 and incorporated the ideas of Huxley, Reiser et al. It was founded with the aim of playing a part in developing and co-creating this new system for a future world. In his presentation, Dr. Nordangård named some of the well-known people that were/are part of the World Future Society. For example, English author Arthur C. Clarke and American computer scientist Ray Kurzweil, who was personally hired by Larry Page to work on Google’s new projects.

The futurists work at institutions such as the Stanford Research Institute (“SRI”) and Rand Corporation, think tanks that have military connections. “The military has always been futurists,” Dr. Nordangård said.

The most important think tank for the Malthusian doomsday ideology is The Club of Rome founded in 1968. “These doomsday prophets have had an enormous influence on the agenda about what happens if you don’t adjust the system and to create a world federation, or a world management, to keep humans and the planet in check,” Dr. Nordangård said.

The agenda was introduced to the international arena at the Stockholm Conference in 1972 by Maurice Strong, who was also a member of the World Future Society and the Club of Rome. One of the major results of the Stockholm conference was the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (“UNEP”).

In 1975, the World Future Society had a meeting in Washington to discuss how they could influence opinion to create the society they envisioned. In a book published by the World Future Society in the same year titled ‘The Next 25 Years: Crisis & Opportunity’ W. Warren Wager stated: “There is no better time to implement radical changes than after a worldwide catastrophe.”

In 1977, the Club of Rome published a report ‘Goals of Mankind’ written by Ervin Laszio, who was also a member of the World Future Society. In his report, Laszio stated that through computer modelling they found that “the resultant ideal sustainable population is more than 500 million but less than a billion.” This statement has been repeated many times.

In 1987, The Brundtland Report, also known as Our Common Future, was published by the World Commission on Environment and Development (“WCED”), chaired by Gro Harlem Brundtland, the former Norwegian Prime Minister. The Brundtland Report is the futuristic agenda, said Dr. Nordangård. “That’s the scientific agenda, that’s how to create this future technocracy.” The Brundtland Report led to the 1992 UNEP Rio Earth Summit’s Agenda 21.

The futurists developed scenarios for how the world could evolve in the future. In 1995, the Stockholm Environment Institute and Tellus Institute convened the Global Scenario Group to examine the prospects for the world in the 21st century. A 2002 report titled ‘Great Transition Initiative’ detailed six global scenarios and advised on how to transition the world to their chosen scenario.

The goal of the Great Transition Initiative was a reconstituted world order and the creation of a world government. The Rockefeller Foundation and the United Nations were behind this report, Dr. Nordangård said. He then briefly explained the six scenarios contained in the report and the techniques they planned to use to change the world. Techniques to transform the world included, for example, global citizen movements and triggers such as an “unprecedented pandemic.” The ‘New Sustainability Paradigm’ scenario was chosen and the Great Transition Initiative was launched in 2003.

In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation produced the now infamous ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development’ report.

Dr. Nordangård then went on to explain “the common agenda” which we haven’t gone into detail in our text here. But as a teaser, he begins this section of his presentation: “Because of the bad feelings we had from these doomsday scenarios … we had to paint it in a better way,” he said. And that’s how we got to Agenda 2030’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. “It looks very good if you look on the surface, but not very good if you look inside.”

Because – the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), the Fourth Industrial Revolution, WEF/UN partnership, a Planetary Emergency Plan, The Great Reset, Our Common Agenda, a Pact for the Future, Declaration for Future Generations, AI for Good Global Summit, Global Digital Compact for global digital interdependence, ID2020 for digital identity, Space4SDGs global satellite monitoring, Data for Climate Action futures lab, DestinE for a digital replica of our planet, a Global Health Threats Council, Global Commons Alliance and more – is what is inside.

“It’s all about technology … and the scientific management of our planet,” Dr. Nordangård said. Ultimately, they want to create a singleton. “I don’t think they will succeed because they don’t work from truth. They work from lies. And truth always wins in the end.”

Oracle Films: Jacob Dr. Nordangård | Shapers of the Future Agenda | The Digital World Brain, uploaded 5 May 2023 (40 mins)

If you are unable to view the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on Bitchute HERE.