UKHSA nudges festival-goers to get MMR vaccines

UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) is pushing for festival-goers to get two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (“MMR”) vaccine. “We’re seeing outbreaks of measles. Check you’ve had 2 doses of the #MMR vaccine for the full protection,” UKHSA tweeted yesterday.

However, Dr, Clare Craig pointed out that currently the number of measles cases is half of those for the same week in 2019. Considering the risk of harm from vaccines, we need to weigh the pros and cons and ask ourselves which health risks we’re willing to take to protect ourselves against any given disease.

As Dr. Clare Craig pointed out, UKHSA data shows measles is at half the levels pre-covid and shared the image below.

Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?

Earlier this year Dr. Peter McCollough highlighted a mumps outbreak in Portugal in 2019-2020 and that those cases mostly occurred among those who had been fully vaccinated with measles, mumps and rubella (“MMR”).

In his book titled ‘How to End the Autism Epidemic’, J.B. Handley spends an entire chapter tackling the mainstream notion that the science on vaccines is “settled;” that the studies have been done and no harm could be found. “It’s simply a lie,” he told Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Three independent studies released in 2020 compared the overall health of vaccinated, with any vaccine, and unvaccinated people.

Hear the Silence, a warning about MMR vaccines

Yesterday we published an article on an interview with Dr. Brian Hooker. There were large sections of the interview we didn’t include in our article, including a mention of the work done by Dr. Andrew Wakefield on treatments for some of the effects of autism. Dr. Hooker said:

The biomedical approach [ ] looks at what’s going on with the whole child. And many, if not most children with autism have other complaints, particularly gastrointestinal issues. This was actually put forward by Dr. Andrew Wakefield in the 1990s. And one of the things that he did that was very important was look at these gastrointestinal issues that were very unique in children with autism. People tend to associate Dr. Wakefield with his questioning the MMR vaccine, but perhaps one of his greatest contributions was the autism–gastrointestinal connection. Forum Conversation: Dr. Brian Hooker, Report from Planet Earth, 21 May 2023

In the early 1990s, Dr. Wakefield began to study a possible link between the measles virus and bowel disease. At a 1998 press conference, Dr. Wakefield suggested the MMR vaccines be separated into their component parts until further safety studies were done. It set off a media firestorm, with large numbers of parents raising uncomfortable questions about the safety of the “triple jab” and requesting single measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

In the midst of the controversy, in August 1998, the British government took an extraordinary step. It made separate measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine components unavailable, thereby forcing the hand of concerned parents.

Years later, the persecution of Dr. Wakefield began with the British General Medical Council (“GMC”) prosecuting him in a highly publicised, multi-year, multi-million-dollar regulatory court while the press, and specifically reporter Brian Deer, tried Dr. Wakefield in the court of public opinion. The court found no evidence of Dr. Wakefield’s guilt. So, what was this high-profile prosecution really about?

He was punished for his temerity to caution the public about vaccine risks and to urge them to use their own judgment. Dr. Wakefield was punished for upholding vaccination choice.

The GMC destroyed Dr. Wakefield’s professional reputation and livelihood, and The Lancet and other publications confiscated his professional accomplishment through retraction. The GMC colluded with The Lancet, the media, the British Department of Health, the pharmaceutical industry, and even with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Justice, to discredit Dr. Wakefield.

Before long, the world will likely recognise that it was Dr. Wakefield, not his detractors, who stood up for the practice of medicine and the pursuit of science. Dr. Wakefield remains an unbowed dissident in the face of a repressive medical and scientific establishment, Mary Holland wrote in 2019.

In 2013, three controversial television films suppressed as part of the continued persecution of Andrew Wakefield became available to watch on YouTube. The drama ‘Hear the Silence’ starring Hugh Bonneville as Andrew Wakefield and Juliet Stevenson as a mother trying to find the truth about what happened to her child was seen once on British television in December 2003 and then disappeared. Two months later the allegations of Brian Deer began to appear in the media. It was posted on the web by Science Israel in the original English with Hebrew subtitles.

When it was first screened the British radical investigative journalist, Paul Foot, wrote in The Guardian:

Last week’s Channel Five programme Hear the Silence about the MMR controversy was one of the best dramas I have seen. It was not just a moving true story, beautifully acted. It was also a shocking indictment of the medical establishment. A group of parents were confronted with the fear that their children had become autistic after having the triple vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. A responsible authority should surely take such fears seriously and deploy the full extent of scientific research to testing the fears, if only to allay them. The reaction of the authorities was exactly the opposite. The one senior doctor who took the parents seriously, Andrew Wakefield, had his research stopped and was effectively banished to the US. Despite his record as an often published scientist, he was widely smeared. Legal aid for the parents to sue the government was cut off. On the programme, the two sides confronted each other. On the parents’ side there was anguished concern, backed by sober science from Wakefield. On the other was outraged impatience, led by two slightly fanatical GPs, including Evan Harris, the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West. He insisted there was no link between autism and MMR, and loudly failed to prove that this was so. Instead, he went some way to proving the time-honoured medical principle that doctors know everything, and patients nothing. When Blair doesn’t care about terror, Paul Foot, The Guardian, 24 December 2003

Very sadly, a few months later Foot died and our children were not only ruthlessly abandoned by The Guardian newspaper but by Private Eye, the journal with which Foot was also closely associated, wrote Age of Autism.

Hear The Silence (2003) Dr Andrew Wakefield’s Drama

If you are unable to view the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on Bitchute HERE or YouTube HERE.