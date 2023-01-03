In recent years mumps outbreaks have occurred in MMR-vaccinated teenagers and young adults

In recent years, even before the covid crisis, there were intensifying calls for universal vaccination with no allowances for medical or religious exemptions. Dr. Peter McCullough writes that it’s, therefore, reasonable to look at other “compelling” and essentially “forced” vaccines and see what is really going on in the world.

In this article, Dr. McCullough highlights a mumps outbreak in Portugal in 2019-2020 and that those cases mostly occurred among those who had been fully vaccinated with measles, mumps and rubella (“MMR”). In other words, a component of the MMR vaccine has been shown to fail in documented outbreaks.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Peter McCullough

The covid vaccine debacle has generated a worldwide hysteria over vaccines. Many doctors including myself considered vaccines in the background of traditional allopathic medicine and never put them up on a biotechnology pedestal.

In recent years preceding the covid crisis, there were intensifying calls for universal vaccination with no allowances for medical or religious exemptions. It was almost as if the vaccines had become so compelling, so safe and effective, that no child could escape the Centre for Disease Control (“CDC”) childhood vaccine schedule, which by the way, includes the EUA mRNA covid vaccines with no clinical outcomes or long-term safety data. With that context, it’s reasonable to look at other “compelling” and essentially “forced” vaccines and see what is really going on in the world.

Dr. Perez Duque, Directorate-General of Health, Lisbon, Portugal, reported on a mumps outbreak in 2019-2020 and disappointingly, cases occurred among the fully vaccinated with MMR.

Her team provided conjecture on why this is occurring while the hard reality is that the mumps component of the MMR vaccine is fallible. The CDC discloses this on the mumps vaccine:

“Two doses of MMR vaccine are 88% (range 32% to 95%) effective at preventing mumps. Mumps outbreaks can still occur in highly vaccinated U.S. communities, particularly in settings where people have close, prolonged contact, such as universities and close-knit communities. During an outbreak, public health authorities may recommend an additional dose of MMR for people who belong to groups at increased risk for mumps. An additional dose can help improve protection against mumps disease and related complications.”

So, it’s clear from this CDC language that vaccination is for self-protection and not for benefit of others. There is no claim that MMR blocks transmission of mumps. Nothing about the Lisbon report and the CDC recommendations indicate the partially effective mumps component of MMR should be mandatory. These and other sources of vaccine failure data are supporting the growing vaccine choice community among parents who reject mandates and hold the freedom to choose what vaccines and when for their children.

Sources:

About the Author

Dr. Peter A. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company. He is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America, with over 1,000 publications and 660 citations in the National Library of Medicine

Dr. McCullough has written dozens of peer-reviewed publications on covid and has commented extensively on the medical response to the covid crisis. Together with John Leaker, Dr. McCullough publishes articles on the Substack page titled ‘Courageous Discourse’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.