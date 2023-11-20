Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Fertility rates are dropping dramatically, we are on an extinction curve

Fertility rates in both men and women are dropping dramatically for many unknown reasons, Dr. Andrew Wakefield told Mike Adams, host of Health Ranger Report, last year shortly before the release of his latest film.

“Sperm counts are plummeting, infertility in women in general is so much worse particularly, apparently, in the face of the HPV vaccine, for example, and the covid vaccine. So, we have known causes of infertility, deliberately by the hand of man, and then all these other causes. And we now have a situation where the natality, the birth rate, in all countries is exceeded by the death rate. In other words, we are on an extinction curve,” he told Adams.

“My betting,” Dr. Wakefield said, “is that vaccines play, along with other environmental toxins, a very large part.”

The edited video clip above is taken from THIS interview. The clip begins at timestamp 16:52.

In the early 1990s, Dr. Wakefield began to study a possible link between the measles virus and bowel disease. At a 1998 press conference, Dr. Wakefield suggested the MMR vaccines be separated into their component parts until further safety studies were done. It set off a media firestorm. Years later, the persecution of Dr. Wakefield began in earnest. He was punished for his temerity to caution the public about vaccine risks and to urge them to use their own judgment. Dr. Wakefield was punished for upholding vaccination choice.

Dr. Wakefield has since turned his talents to filmmaking. Until last year, he had released three films: ‘Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe’ (2016); ‘Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth’ (2019); and, ‘1986: The Act’ (2020). He has also authored a book titled ‘Callous Disregard: Autism and Vaccines: The Truth Behind a Tragedy’.

Shortly after his interview with Mike Adams, Dr. Wakefield released his fourth film: ‘Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda’. The film was made in collaboration with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. It tells the chilling tale of African women whose fertility was tragically stripped away through an experimental tetanus vaccination programme. The film details the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) intentions to produce an anti-fertility vaccine in response to perceived overpopulation, and how such vaccines have been used – without people’s knowledge or consent – since the mid-’90s.

Although the film focuses on WHO’s tetanus vaccination programme in Kenya, it is not the only country whose women have fallen victim to the anti-fertility vaccine. In October of 1994, Comite Pro Vida de Mexico (“CPVM”) was suspicious of a WHO tetanus vaccine campaign that called for repeated vaccinations but only for women of child-bearing years. CPVM acquired several vials of the anti-tetanus shots administered and found human chorionic gonadotropin (“HCG”) in some of them. The pro-life group Human Life International found out that similar campaigns targeting women aged 15-45 had occurred in the Philippines, and aged 12-49 in Nicaragua.

Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda describes how the anti-fertility vaccine works, the history of its development and how its use in unsuspecting Kenyan women was discovered.

When a woman is pregnant, her baby produces HCG through the placenta. It’s the first signal that tells the woman she’s pregnant. It tells the ovaries to produce a second hormone called progesterone that then maintains the pregnancy.

If you create antibodies against HCG, the minute the new baby forming in the woman’s womb starts producing HCG, it is destroyed like it was bacteria or viruses, so that the signal is completely lost, and therefore, the ovaries do not produce progesterone. So, if you have high enough levels of anti-HCG antibodies, then the woman would become sterile.

How a woman develops antibodies to HCG, effectively, an autoimmune disease where the body is attacking itself is a question that was asked and answered by vaccine developers seeking to create an antifertility vaccine on behalf of the World Health Organization, starting in the early 1970s. This research and development program was undertaken in response to perceived overpopulation.

WHO, through its task force on vaccines for fertility regulation has been supporting research on a synthetic vaccine against the HCG molecule. To immunise a woman against getting pregnant or abort a successful pregnancy, scientists discovered that physically combining the beta subunit of HCG with the tetanus toxoid used in the routine tetanus vaccine was the most effective approach.

Not only did the woman develop antibodies against tetanus, she also produced antibodies against HCG, including that produced by her own body. But, despite support from Kenya’s leaders and what were described as elite groups, the antifertility program faced challenges. Women’s groups were concerned about the potential for abuse because women in the vaccine trials had already been sterilized without their knowledge or consent.

The Catholic Women’s League of the Philippines had won a court order halting a UNICEF antifertility program specifically using tetanus vaccine laced with HCG. By the time of the order, 3 million women had already been vaccinated, but by 1995, for those in favour of fertility control in Kenya, the time for action was long overdue. The World Health Organisation (“WHO”) brought in a tetanus campaign saying they wanted to eradicate neonatal tetanus.

Tetanus injections were already being given to all the pregnant women who attended antenatal clinics to prevent neonatal tetanus. But WHO said they also want to give them outside pregnancy. The question is why?

In 1995, WHO planned a tetanus vaccine campaign in Kenyan women of childbearing age. That same year, at a conference in Houston, Texas in 1995, Dr. Stephen K. Karanja had learned of anti-fertility campaigns in other countries under the guise of tetanus vaccination programmes and became immediately suspicious of the tetanus campaign in his own country, Kenya.

Dr. Karanja prevailed upon the leaders of the Catholic church, a very large healthcare provider, to demand that the campaign vaccines be tested for HCG. On this occasion, the government shared their concerns. Without explanation, the WHO apparently abandoned its campaign.

19 years later, however, WHO was back, this time with the Kenyan government’s blessing. A neonatal tetanus program was started in October of that year. The Catholic Church decided to take the testing of vaccines for HCG into its own hands. The vaccines that were tested were collected from the field during the time of the March 2014 campaign.

Three independent accredited laboratories tested samples from vials of the WHO tetanus vaccine being used in March 2014 and found HCG where none should be present. In October 2014, six additional vials were obtained by Catholic doctors and were tested in six accredited laboratories. HCG was found in half the samples. All the tests showed that the vaccine used in Kenya in March and October 2014 was laced with serum Beta HCG.

The story made headlines around the world. In an effort to limit the fallout, the government stepped in. It was then agreed that there would be a joint committee of experts to test the vaccines, so there were three people from the government and three people appointed by the Catholic bishops.

Dr. Nicholas Muraguri, the government’s director of medical services, contracted AgriQ Quest to undertake an analysis of the vaccines. Some of the vaccines were contaminated with beta HCG. But Dr. Muraguri, on behalf of the government, wrote to AgriQ Quest demanding that they alter the results to reflect that the vaccines were safe to be administered. AgriQ Quest refused. The government went on the attack.

WHO was extremely angry, and you do not, you do not, repeat, you do not confront WHO in Africa, the narrator in the movie said.

The altercation forced WHO and UNICEF to respond, accusing the Catholic church of peddling misinformation. Without any scientific evidence, the government publicly denounced the Catholic Church’s concerns as baseless pronouncements.

For Drs. Karanja and Wahome Ngare, the backlash had just begun.

Dr. Karanja, who also became a vociferous opponent of covid injections died in April 2021. The notorious disseminator of propaganda, misinformation and disinformation, the BBC, claimed that he had “succumbed to the [covid] virus, weeks after saying the jabs were totally unnecessary.”

As stated in the film, the late Dr. Karanja had a message for the rest of the world: “When they’re through with Africa, they’re coming for you. Keep your children ready. They will come for them, and they’ll come for you.”

You can watch the movie for free and read the transcript after signing up by entering your email address HERE or you can watch the film below.

Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda, 29 June 2022 (29 mins)

