Netherlands’ Land Grab: What is driving the Dutch nation to attack itself and destroy the bedrock of its society?

Despite an outcry by Dutch farmers, the European Commission (“EC”) has approved two Dutch plans to buy out livestock farmers. The plans to reduce nitrogen emissions in European Union (“EU”) designated areas of vulnerable nature have sparked heated debate and widespread protests by farmers.

The Dutch ruling coalition wants to cut emissions of, predominantly, nitrogen oxide and ammonia, by 50% nationwide by 2030. It was not immediately clear how much of that target could be met using the EU-approved funds. Some 3,000 farms are expected to be eligible.

The Dutch government proposed two plans worth a combined 1.47 billion euros (or £1.30 billion) to reduce nitrogen emissions and meet EU environmental targets. The EC says the measures will contribute to the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the European Green Deal. The scheme is directed towards livestock farmers.

Under the plans, farmers will be offered financial compensation to stop farming. However, the deal isn’t a “willing buyer willing seller” deal, the term farmers are being threatened with is “compulsory farm buyouts.” As reported by The Telegraph at the end of March, “Brussels has warned furious Dutch farmers that compulsory farm buyouts are the only way for the Netherlands to meet its EU climate targets.” And Eva Vlaardingerbroek wrote in The Spectator, Dutch farmers will be forced to either sell their land to the state now or face expropriation later.

This is how they do it: they put a knife to the farmers’ throats. They make sure they don’t get their licenses renewed, they’re plaguing them with new rules & restrictions every day and then offer them a bride, knowing many will take it out of pure desperation. It’s all so vile. — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 2, 2023

The scheme has been earmarked to run until February 2028 but EU approval only lasts as long as Dutch farmers agree to an absolute closure of their operations and farmers are banned from starting farms both within the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe.

The Netherlands is SEIZING 3000 farms to meet new climate goals.



Farmers are BANNED from starting new farms elsewhere in Europe.



I interviewed this young Dutch farmer who will loose the family farm.



Please RETWEET to share his story🙏pic.twitter.com/lL4FBtk6WI — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) May 4, 2023

According to data from Statistics Netherlands, as of 2021, there were approximately 52,000 livestock farms in the Netherlands. Last year, Dutch agricultural exports were worth 122.3 billion euros. These farms together held around 97 million livestock animals, including cattle, pigs, poultry, and sheep.

If the destruction of Holland’s farming industry is carried out in the way the government plans, there will also be consequences for the world’s food supply. Even though the nation is small, the Netherlands is one of the world’s largest agricultural producers, second only to the United States as a food producer and agricultural exporter.

“The attack on farmers is part of a larger conflict between the authoritarian green agenda being pushed by our government and the silent majority paying for it all, but whose opinion is never asked,” Vlaardingerbroek wrote.

“Our overlords in Brussels … just gave the Dutch government the green light to go ahead and offer 3,000 farmers, and that’s the farmers they want to expropriate, 120% of the market value for their farms … [They’re] offering these farmers a bribe, that’s what I would call it,” Vlaardingerbroek told former GB News presenter Mark Steyn.

Mark Steyn: European Union is trampling on Dutch farmers, 3 May 2023 (2 mins)

So why is the Netherlands marching towards a green suicide?

European Commission Prioritises Compulsory Buy-Outs

According to The European Conservative, there has been previous media speculation as to the covert role played by the EU in lobbying for the emission cuts, with Commission officials exposed as having lobbied for the forced buyout of farmers behind closed doors.

According to the documents viewed by NOS and research platform Follow the Money, senior EC official Diederik Samson advised the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture to prioritise forced buyouts of farms to break the backs of protestors in November 2022.

Compulsory buy-out of farmers is politically sensitive in The Hague. NOS reported that “in the policy initiated by [Dutch] nitrogen minister [Christianne] Van der Wal, compulsory buy-out is only seen as the very last option. But according to the European Commission, compulsory buyout is the recipe for getting out of the crisis.” Samsom conveyed the position of the European Commission last November in a conversation with top Dutch officials.

Officially, the EC does not dictate how the Netherlands achieves its nitrogen targets. Although Brussels checks whether Member States comply with all European rules, it is largely up to the countries to determine for themselves how they meet the EU objectives but the EC can give advice on how to do so.

European Green New Deal

On 11 December 2019 the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented the European Green Deal. In December 2020, all 27 EU Member States endorsed Fit-for-55; targets for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. On 14 July 2021, the EC presented the first proposals of its Fit-for-55.

Dutch goals within the EU, Government of the Netherlands

On 29 July 2021 the European Climate Law came into force, writing into law the goal set out in the European Green Deal for Europe’s “economy and society” to become “climate-neutral” by 2050 and the immediate targets of Fit-for-55.

“Climate-neutral” sounds like marketing mumbo jumbo. In yet more marketing mumbo jumbo, one of the selling points for the European Green Deal is that it is “our lifeline out of the covid-19 pandemic,” the EC states. The statement itself is curious. But the timing is also curious. Von der Leyen presented the European Green Deal on 11 December 2019. Three months later, to the day, on 11 March 2020 the “covid pandemic” was declared. How fortunate it is for Europeans that von der Leyen thought to put the Green Deal in place just in case a pandemic occurred, or, alternatively, how fortunate for the European Green Deal that the “covid pandemic” happened.

The Farm to Fork Strategy is at the heart of the European Green Deal as is the global biodiversity framework, under the United Nations’ Convention on Biological Diversity. The EU’s “contribution” to the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted at COP15, was the ‘EU’s Biodiversity Strategy for 2030’.

The EU’s Strategy centres on establishing a larger EU-wide network of protected areas on land and at sea by enlarging existing Natura 2000 areas. To this end, in June 2022 the EC proposed a new Nature Restoration Law. This new law proposes that 30% of the EU’s land and sea areas are “legally protected” by 2030.

The European Parliament and the Council have also insisted on stepping up efforts to restore ecosystems, as expressed in the Council conclusions of December 2019 and a European Parliament resolution in January 2020. The Parliament resolution called on the Commission to ‘move away from voluntary commitments and to propose an ambitious and inclusive Strategy that sets legally (and, consequently, enforceable) binding targets for the EU and its Member States’. In its resolution of 9 June 2021, the European Parliament strongly welcomed the Commission’s commitment to draw up a legislative proposal on nature restoration, including on binding restoration targets. Restoring ecosystems is also high on the international agenda. The 2050 vision under the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (the Sustainable Development Goals) and the UN Decade for Restoration19 all call for protecting and restoring ecosystems. Restoration will also be necessary for the EU to meet its commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Paris Agreement. [pg. 3] (10) The EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 sets out a commitment to legally protect a minimum of 30 % of the land, including inland waters, and 30 % of the sea in the Union, of which at least one third should be under strict protection [pg. 16] [Emphasis our own.] Proposal for a Nature Restoration Law, European Commission, June 2022

Although the Nature Restoration Law is clearly describing the 30 by 30 plan, by referring “restoring ecosystems” as “also high on the international agenda” it implies the EU is implementing their own well considered law rather than lifting it from the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals “(SDGs”). This is misleading.

To prove the Nature Restoration Law is writing SDGs into European law we’ve noted what is stated in the document the proposed law cites for protected areas:

[The ‘EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 – Bringing nature back into our lives’] sets the objective of establishing a truly coherent Trans-European Nature Network, to legally protect at least 30% of the land, including inland waters, and 30% of the sea in the EU, of which at least one third (10% of land and 10% of sea) to be under strict protection. These targets have been welcomed by the EU Council of Ministers in its October 2020 conclusions. [Their emphasis] These EU targets are coherent with the global targets proposed to the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and with the objectives of the Bern Convention. [pg. 1] … strictly protected areas are defined as follows: “Strictly protected areas are fully and legally protected areas designated to conserve and/or restore the integrity of biodiversity-rich natural areas with their underlying ecological structure and supporting natural environmental processes. Natural processes are therefore left essentially undisturbed from human pressures … [pg. 19] [Emphasis our own.] Criteria and guidance for protected areas designations, Commission Staff Working Document, January 2022

These same aims can be traced back to the 1992 Wildlands Project which was the master plan for both Agenda 21 and the Convention on Biological Diversity. All of the goals set by Agenda 21 were reasserted in Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Goals. And now they are being enforced through the European Climate Law and will be reinforced in the Nature Restoration Law.

The Dutch government’s land grab is a consequence of the Netherlands being dictated to by the European Commission. The European Commission is being dictated to by the United Nations. And the United Nations is controlled by oligarchs.

In short, the Netherlands is committing green suicide according to diktats from oligarchs. The same oligarchs which control the World Economic Forum and many other non-governmental organisations. These organisations and institutions do what is good for the oligarchs, only the oligarchs, and the oligarchs are not good.

