50 misinformation, disinformation and outright covid lies told by the Australian government and regulators

When it was confirmed that governments around the world released covid-19 “vaccines” which were made in a different way to clinical trial “vaccines” and that the commercial batches were contaminated with toxic DNA and endotoxins, Dr. Phillip Altman added it to his growing list of misinformation, disinformation and lies the public have been told.

By Dr. Phillip Altman

Did people get injected with a “vaccine” which was never subjected to safety testing in any clinical trial?

The British government and all drug regulators know about endotoxins. They are among the most toxic group of biochemicals known. Endotoxin contamination in an injection is very dangerous and might kill people immediately following injection.

My Substack of 5 October explained this in detail. Read more HERE.

This must be part of any serious investigation into the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and our Australian health bureaucrats who either did not know, did not understand or covered up. This is serious.

I’VE REACHED 50!

Not 50 years old……you silly thing. I mean my list of misinformation, disinformation and lies has now reached 50. See below:

1. Failure to recognise that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is of laboratory origin.

2. Implementation of cruel lockdowns without any scientific evidence of usefulness.

3. Declare experimental gene-based mRNA injections as “safe and effective” when this was not supported by the available evidence. The 95% efficacy claim was false. The covid “vaccines” have been reported to cause more death and injury than any drug in history.

4. Failure of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) to properly evaluate the covid injections for quality, safety and efficacy. The TGA said the covid “vaccines” were properly assessed and proven to be safe.

5. Failure to stop senseless vaccine mandates when there was never any evidence that the injections would stop transmission.

6. Falsely claiming the covid injections would keep you from getting covid, getting seriously ill or going to the hospital. The hospital statistics show this is false.

7. Falsely claiming masks prevent transmission or infection. There is no credible evidence that masks prevent transmission or acquisition of air-borne viral infection.

8. Falsely claiming it was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

9. Ramping up public fear to force people into getting “vaccinated.”

10. Denying early treatment which could have saved thousands of lives. Such advice has never been given in medicine for any serious infection.

11. Orchestrating and supporting outrageous epidemiologic claims of expected deaths (150,000 predicted by the Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity sponsored by Bill and Melinda Gates).

12. Failure to properly assess thousands of vaccine-related deaths reported in adverse drug event reporting systems including the Database of Adverse Event Notifications (“DAEN”).

13. Courts failing to consider the scientific facts regarding covid and the lack of safety and efficacy of covid injections.

14. Contributing to the media censorship of any scientist or doctor who criticised the government narrative of “vaccine” safety and efficacy.

15. Permitting the Australian Professional Health Regulation Agency (“APHRA”) to suspend the registration of any health practitioner who disagreed with the government covid management policy.

16. Preventing proper and full informed consent given to patients by doctors prior to covid injections – patients were not fully advised of the risks.

17. Falsely stating it was safe to use covid injections for babies, children and pregnant women when there was no credible data to support such use.

18. Falsely inflating “covid case” numbers and deaths using an inappropriate test (“PCR”) to justify population-wide covid injections.

19. Failure to recognise or investigate natural immunity in relation to vaccine policy.

20. Falsely claiming there was no clinical evidence to support ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of covid-19.

21. Destroying millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine and blocking the prescribing of ivermectin for covid-19.

22. Manipulating Australian Bureau of Statistics mortality data and Excess Death data using data analysis which effectively minimises the impact of All-Cause Mortality following covid “vaccine” rollout.

23. Permitting and facilitating plans for a World Health Organisation (“WHO”) takeover of future Australian government pandemic health policy by unelected, unaccountable and unelected bureaucrats connected to the vaccine industry and apex predators of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”).

24. Maintaining total secrecy surrounding the contracted arrangements with vaccine manufacturers and spending hundreds of billions of dollars needlessly on unscientific and unsound covid pandemic policies.

25. Brutally suppressing peaceful demonstrations using rubber bullets and physical force never before witnessed in Australia.

26. Proceeding to build pharmaceutical plants to produce “vaccines” using the mRNA platform without any long-term safety data and with the full knowledge these injections have produced the highest reported incidence of death and serious adverse events of any vaccine in history.

27. Failure to explain or investigate the cause of the non-covid unexpected Excess Deaths following the covid “vaccine” rollouts (estimated at 30,000).

28. Failure to conduct a proper risk/benefit assessment of lockdowns, vaccine mandates or covid “vaccination” OR to enquire why other countries had much fewer “cases” and deaths despite having much smaller health care budgets.

29. Failure of the TGA to report ongoing cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the covid “vaccines.”

30. Failure to properly assess the ongoing safety and efficacy of modified covid “vaccines” in light of worldwide reports of serious adverse events and death. Vaccine manufacturers and drug regulators were overwhelmed with the number of adverse event reports and there is probably a huge backlog of reports to be assessed.

31. Failure to report hospital covid vaccination status of covid patients in ICU and dying “with” or “due to” covid.

32. Failure to adequately explain 9 child deaths post-vaccination reported to the Drug Adverse Event Notification (“DAEN”) scheme.

33. Failure to investigate and report on multiple international reports of problems of covid “vaccine” quality control (high death rate following certain batches).

34. Failure to disclose to the public the vested interests of so-called “health experts,” expert committees and institutions providing public advice.

35. The TGA falsely claimed there is no evidence that covid “vaccines” might interfere with your own DNA or have intergenerational adverse effects.

36. The government knows and did not warn that the covid “vaccines” do not stay at the site of injection but travel throughout the body and the mRNA in the injections produce Spike Protein which has been shown to be directly responsible for the observed heart attacks, stroke, neurological diseases etc.

37. The government made no distinction between the minimal to near zero risk of covid-19 in the young vs the risk to the elderly and exposed millions of younger Australians to needless gene-based mRNA injections which may have longer-term adverse effects.

38. The Australian government divided society and demonised those who wisely chose not to receive the covid injections by promoting the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” concept.

39. Despite unprecedented numbers of vaccine injured, compensation has been rare and minimal. Our government protects the vaccine manufacturers with full indemnity – amazing.

40. The effect of the covid injections on fertility and miscarriages has been widely reported worldwide yet our TGA has not raised any concern.

41. Failure to admit mistakes and harm or to even investigate ways to improve future policies and strategies by conducting a Royal Commission.

42. We were not told that judges, parliamentarians and their staff were exempt from vaccine mandates.

43. The TGA have not responded to repeated worldwide observations and reports that the batches of covid-19 “vaccines” were not made in the same way as the clinical trial batches. The commercial batches were made using fermentation techniques using E. coli bacteria resulting in contamination of the vaccine vials with toxic DNA material which can potentially reverse transcribe into your DNA.

44. Cheating in clinical trial data management and analysis (e.g., counting people who died suddenly and unexpectedly within 2 weeks after injection as “unvaccinated.”

45. Approval for use of remdesivir despite lack of safety and efficacy data and failure to give appropriate warnings about kidney toxicity to covid patients.

46. Discontinued reporting of the vaccination status of seriously ill covid-19 patients in hospital (unvaccinated vs vaccinated). The vast majority of covid-19 patients are fully vaccinated and boosted.

47. Failure by the Australian Government to investigate more than 30,000 non-covid unexplained deaths following the rollout of the covid-19 “vaccines.”

48. Failure to properly compensate the vaccine injured and those who have died due to covid-19 vaccination.

49. The Victorian State government and other State governments sometimes inflate the number of “unvaccinated covid-19 deaths” by including many vaccinated people whose vaccination status is either unknown or would later be confirmed.

50. The governments around the world released covid-19 “vaccines” which were made in a different way to clinical trial “vaccines.” The commercial batches were contaminated with toxic DNA and endotoxins which could cause sudden death and serious side effects and governments knew this.

About the Author

Phillip Altman, PhD, is a retired Pharmacologist with more than 40 years of experience in clinical medical research and pharmaceutical drug regulatory affairs in Australia. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy with honours from Sydney University, followed by his Masters and then a PhD in drug development. He publishes articles on a Substack page which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

Featured image: Australia’s Huge Covid Lies Finally Exposed, Principia Scientific, 23 February 2023