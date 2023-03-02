Member of Parliament asks the UK Government about the use of midazolam during the pandemic

Independent Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen has asked the UK Government about the use of midazolam and morphine on elderly patients during the “pandemic.”

On Sunday, Mr. Bridgen posted the audio below on his Facebook page with the caption:

“This is why I am asking the Government questions about NG163 and the use of midazolam and morphine on elderly patients in care homes and hospitals during the covid-19 pandemic. We will get to the truth on this matter.”

Andrew Bridgen MP on Facebook, 26 February 2023 (audio, 3 mins)

NG163 gave GPs and other medical professionals the green light to use powerful drugs such as morphine sulphate, midazolam and levomepromazine in end-of-life situations arising from covid.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE”) issued NICE rapid guideline NG163 on 3 April 2020, which has since been deleted from their website. Fortunately you can still find it on Wayback Machine and you can read a pdf copy HERE.

Further reading:

On Tuesday, Maajid Nawaz spoke to Mr. Bridgen and medical researcher Stuart Wilkie about incredibly serious allegations made by victims’ families that the British state under Health Secretary Matt Hancock authorised a policy of involuntary mass-euthanasia of the elderly in care homes and hospitals using death row drug midazolam and morphine, under the cover of ‘with covid‘ deaths.

Maajid Nawaz: Warrior Creed with Stuart Wilkie & Andrew Bridgen MP, 28 February 2023 (81 mins)

The following show notes that accompany the video above were originally published by Radical Media on Substack HERE.

Background

The Liverpool “Care” Pathway (“LCP”) was an NHS end-of-life care death protocol that UK care facilities implemented to kill off elderly patients once they were deemed no longer worth saving. No, this statement is not even controversial anymore. The LCP was banned after the fact.

Further reading: ‘Arrogance’ of doctors STILL using banned death pathway because ‘they think they know what’s best for patients’, Daily Mail, 16 December 2015

This has precedent. In the Gosport War Memorial Hospital, it is even the subject of a prolonged criminal investigation.

Further reading: Gosport War Memorial Hospital staff to be interviewed under caution over hundreds of deaths, Sky News, 28 September 2022

Watch: On Midazolam & End of Life “Care” Pathways, Radical with Maajid Nawaz, 14 August 2022 (90 mins)

Radical Media reports 27 January from Portsmouth News:

Protocol of Death: NG163

In 2020, old and banned end-of-life care death protocols were replaced by a new protocol labelled NG163.

This is it: Covid-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community, NICE guideline [NG163], National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, updated 13 October 2020

So, what is NG163?

Readers may be surprised to know that it is in fact the same as the Liverpool “Care” Pathway, using the same drugs Midazolam and morphine, while the only thing that was banned was the name.

Watch: On Christmas for Our Special In-Studio Live Interview with Neil Oliver, Radical with Maajid Nawaz, 25 December 2022 (106 mins). Excerpt on Twitter HERE (2 mins)

The Palliative Care Professor Who Warned Us

The fact that this new end-of-life care death protocol NG163 was in need of “review” was raised by one of the UK’s most senior palliative care professors, Sam Ahmadzai in the British Medical Journal at the time.

Here is that letter to editors from 2020: Managing Covid-19 symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community: summary of NICE guidelines, British Medical Journal, 20 April 2020

Nothing was done.

And MPs who voted for this new protocol were not informed of any concerns. Instead, the policy was rolled out and implemented at speed during a time when health authorities were pushed to rush everything through in the name of the public health “emergency”.

The Dawning

What occurred after that point is the subject of multiple victim family testimonies provided [in Radical Media’s Substack article] for all to hear.

In essence – and shockingly – the UK state seems to have sanitised the administration of mass death of the elderly in care facilities.

In the Warrior Creed special from 28 February 2023, Maajid Nawaz also spoke to medical researcher Stuart Wilkie. Mr. Wilkie stated that doctors were given around one minute to place anyone they evaluated as being between 6-9 on the below clinical frailty scale onto the NG163 end-of-life care death pathway.

We know that this is hard to process. But process it you must. Just as Andrew Bridgen MP has now done. This is why he has raised questions to Parliament about these serious allegations.

I have been supplied with lots of evidence from people who believe their relatives died due to the medical interventions brought in as a result of the Covid 19 ‘pandemic’. More questions for Matt Hancock to answer.https://t.co/Ab0ouiepUV — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) February 14, 2023

Watch: Euthanasia in the pandemic? Dr. John Campbell, 13 February 2023 (8 mins)

The video that Andrew Bridgen MP posted above is by medical lecturer Dr. John Campbell. It is titled: Euthanasia in the pandemic?

Dr. Campbell has himself recently processed the very same concerns, questioning the now known and incredibly worrying UK excess death rate.

Watch: International concern, excess deaths, Dr. John Campbell, 11 February 2023 (13 mins)

In fact, former Radical Show guest and early whistle-blower Dr. Sam White (who won his case against the General Medical Council after they censored him over his covid dissent) has also processed it.

Question: “Was the amount of MIDAZOLAM ordered by the government during Covid out of the ordinary? Was it extraordinary?”



Dr Sam White: “Yeah, it was..” pic.twitter.com/AFCenbJAz1 — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) July 5, 2022

As has former global Head for Respiratory Illnesses at Pfizer, the whistle-blowing Dr. Mike Yeadon, when he spoke to us on The Radical Show podcast episode 22.

Former global Head for Respiratory Illnesses at Pfizer (with a phd expertise in morphine) Dr Mike Yeadon for @TheRadicalShow with @MaajidNawaz:



"I am convinced that over 100,000 people were killed by government protocols of Midazolam and Morphine"pic.twitter.com/5T88qjxAxy — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) March 1, 2023

Watch: On Happy New Year with David Icke, Radical with Maajid Nawaz, 1 January 2023 (86 mins). Excerpt on Twitter HERE (2 mins)

In the US, a similar policy was rolled out using the drug Remdesivir.

We Are Coming.@AlexStein99 to @TuckerCarlson:

“My Mother DIED one year ago today and she died in my arms from the PROTOCOLS in the HOSPITAL, given REMDESIVIR without my authority."



US uses Remdesivir, UK uses Midazolam. Different drug, same outcome: pic.twitter.com/2sQtLkBdNY https://t.co/NMvZDX442x — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) October 28, 2022

This Will Not Just Go Away

The above allegations are incredibly serious.

If proven in a court of law they would become perhaps the most shocking and most heinous Crime Against Humanity since WWII. This is why Andrew Bridgen MP has put questions before Parliament about this issue. Radical Media will update you just as soon as this story develops.

All that remains is to inform you that the UK Health Secretary at the time, Matt Hancock, is now campaigning to legalise euthanasia.

No, this is not a joke.

Yes, this is true.

Further reading: Matt Hancock ‘plans series of serious documentaries’ on assisted dying and dyslexia after he stands down from role as MP at next election, Daily Mail, 11 December 2022