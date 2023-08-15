[…] Bill Gates’ newspaper, The Guardian, sees scientific fraud but can’t see journalistic fraud […]

Last week The Guardian published an article describing how “there’s far more scientific fraud than anyone wants to admit.” The same Guardian that is funded by Bill Gates and for three years has attacked anyone who questioned Big Pharma and has disseminated false claims about the so-called disinformation dozen.

David Marks has responded to The Guardian’s article by saying: “There’s far more journalistic fraud than anyone wants to admit.”

By David Marks

My eyes widened when I saw a recent headline, ‘There’s far more scientific fraud than anyone wants to admit’. The topic was not unknown to me nor did I doubt the premise; my surprise was due to its appearance in The Guardian, the self-congratulatory flagship of vaccine promotion and bearer of the shield against those who dare to question the deities of science.

Over the course of three years, Guardian editors enthusiastically attacked anyone who doubted the pharmaceutical industry’s insistence that we should just trust them.

This is the very same Guardian newspaper that disseminated false claims about the so-called disinformation dozen, in an attempt to shut down those who raised concerns about how medical science decided to battle a flu virus. The research organisation that generated this report is now being sued specifically because of its use of questionable data to make sweeping claims; a challenge Guardian editors must staunchly defend against to protect their own behaviour and interests.

The destructive compromises made by news media during the covid fiasco are well-documented for those who care to look beyond the propaganda. Yet this recent piece on questionable research practices has been published by The Guardian without any reference to their own twisted pharmaceutical pabulum produced over the last three years. How could they read this essay without an iota of self-introspection?

The dramatic title of the piece destroys the foundation of every single Guardian editorial proclamation during the pandemic. Those who submitted opinion pieces to The Guardian suggesting that the pharmaceutical industry may not be worthy of blind trust were ignored, while new experimental mRNA vaccines continue to be applauded with gushing admiration.

As a bellwether of mainstream news media, in its high and mighty fashion, The Guardian continuously repeated the misinformation that covid vaccines were effective in stopping infection, applauded government mandates, and belittled other treatment methodologies. This was done in lockstep with the dogmatic scientific pronouncements from the very same fraudulently inclined sources described so eloquently in the article they just published.

Guardian editors continue to push repeated vaccination, even though, along with the rest of the press, they had to eat their own words with an admission that vaccines “may not prevent infection and transmission.” And like their brethren in this charade, Guardian writers slipped easily into using the standard rhetoric, claiming: “they are still protecting most people from severe illness.“

It takes more than a blind eye to allow an acute pattern of misleading publishing. This most recent opinion piece on scientific fraud is an indication of chronic self-deception. Consider these words within the article about the motivation and consequences of scientists who lie:

These researchers are required – sometimes in stark terms – to publish papers in order to earn and keep jobs or to be promoted. The governments of some countries have even offered cash bonuses for publishing in certain journals. Any surprise, then, that some scientists cheat? And these are not merely academic matters. Particularly when it comes to medical research, fakery hurts real people. There’s far more scientific fraud than anyone wants to admit, The Guardian, 9 August 2023

Fakery and the damage done are at the heart of the matter; particularly the injury to real people who trust The Guardian. Readers incorrectly assume that medical news coverage and editorial pronouncements have been thoroughly and sceptically checked independently – when we now can read in The Guardian – that some scientists cheat.

Why does a news source so willingly repeat the “fakery”? It is essentially due to the same highly infectious disease that has compromised medical and scientific research.

The financial stability and salaries of all Guardian employees are dependent on donations from some of the most well-endowed foundations and individuals in the world, directly connected to the pharmaceutical industry.

Well before the pandemic, The Guardian had set up a non-profit structure to support its journalism. Although haughty claims of self-criticism and independence from financers are made, these words pale in the shadow of editorial policy during the pandemic.

There is no hiding that the Gates Foundation gave The Guardian a major donation to cover health coverage from 2020 through 2022. The Guardian doesn’t see this as a conflict of interest, although they must notice that the Gates Foundation reminds those paying attention, of their generosity on its website, implying the consequences of failure to follow the prescribed narrative:

Source: Misleading Publishing And Chronic Self-Deception, David Marks,

10 August 2023

Yes, this is nearly three and a half million dollars given to The Guardian during the same 36 months of news coverage that spanned the pandemic.

This benevolent gift is directly tied to a covert but firm, arm-twist of a news-gathering organisation. And in the same time frame, the Gates Foundation was supporting Big Pharma’s development of mRNA covid vaccines to the tune of two billion dollars.

This game, where The Guardian was a mere pawn, was engineered by a consortium of the world’s richest individuals and corporations. These nefarious sources of funds and power are private entities that want to ensure their billions keep growing. At the same time supplying the financial needs of news sources like The Guardian, they strong-arm governments to sway policy and opinion in their favour.

The Guardian’s editorial hypocrisy and conflicting interests are not new to journalism, although the degree is unprecedented.

Private capital tends to become concentrated in few hands, resulting in an oligarchy of private capital the enormous power of which cannot be effectively checked even by a democratically organized political society. Moreover, under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information including the press, radio, and education. It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights. ~ Albert Einstein, 1949

What we can do is recognise and reveal the compromised and manipulative sources of news that continue to commit fraud at a level that no one wants to admit.

About the Author

David Marks is an investigative journalist and veteran documentary filmmaker. He has produced a number of films for PBS and the BBC, including Nazi Gold, dispelling the myth that Switzerland was neutral in WWII. His book ‘The Way’ is an interpretation of the Chinese classic, the Tao Te Ching, available at LaoTzu-TheWay.org. He publishes articles on his Substack page titled ‘Report from Planet Earth’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.