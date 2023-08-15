AHPRA made a complaint to themselves under the pseudonym “John Smith” about a GP prescribing ivermectin to treat covid

A Sydney-based general practitioner (“GP”) is facing charges for prescribing ivermectin to treat covid. A dubious claim was made to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (“AHPRA”) about the GP. When the GP investigated who had made the complaint, it appears as if AHPRA had made the complaint themselves under the name “John Smith.”

AHPRA had obtained the prescription information that formed the basis of the dubious complaint, as well as other prescriptions, directly from the pharmacy where the GP had left the prescriptions to be fulfilled. These prescriptions were made out before the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) banned the use of ivermectin to treat covid, as announced on 10 September 2021.

Australian Doctor Receives Bizarre Complaint

The following is a copy of a tweet posted by Dr. My-Le Trinh a doctor in Sydney, Australia, who graduated from the University of Sydney in 1991. She has been a general practitioner for 27 years. On 27 October 2021, she was suspended from practice because she prescribed an off-label drug containing ivermectin in treating a patient with covid. Her tribunal begins on Friday 18 August 2023.

Background: With 27 years of experience as a GP, I have never had a complaint made against me. I co-own the practice for 10 years before selling it on, but I have continued to work in the practice. In total, I have worked there for 22 years. Additionally, I have devoted over 12 years to volunteering in impoverished areas of Cambodia, offering medical care to those in need.

Two complaints were made against me on the same day, within hours of each other through the same AHPRA portal system. In New South Wales, it’s uncommon to have complaints from via the AHPRA portal.

The John Smith Complaint

The complaint, filed under the name “John Smith,” has an email address that bounced back, a landline number that was disconnected, and no address. Furthermore, neither the Medical Council nor the HCCC [New South Wales Health Care Complaints Commission] were willing to confirm whether John Smith is a real person or not. The following were the allegations:

“This physician is promoting and writing prescriptions for ivermectin for community groups online for inappropriate clinical use of ivermectin and doxycycline and azithromycin. We called the medical centre to confirm and they confirmed the doctor is anti-vaccine and promotes other alternative unaccepted methods of treating/preventing covid. We have attached a friend’s prescription for ivermectin, said friend does not suffer from worms, its principal use as prescribed by the doctor is for preventing covid. We know of at least 3 cases where the doctor has done that and we have evidence of such. Due to patient confidentiality, we reserve the right to omit patient details. Cases where the doctor has done that and we have evidence of such. Due to patient confidentiality, we reserve the right to omit patient details.”

The complaint came with a redacted ivermectin script, fortunately, the Medicare number was accidentally left unredacted. Upon closer examination, I discovered that the script belonged to a family member for whom I had prescribed the medication. It turned out that I had taken the script to the chemist, but due to the unavailability of supplies, I had to leave it there with the assurance that it would be ready the following week. However, shortly after, the TGA banned ivermectin.

Upon receiving the complaint, I promptly visited the chemist to inquire about the script. The chemist informed me that AHPRA had requested all ivermectin scripts to be handed over, and an AHPRA agent had indeed collected the script.

Despite challenging the validity of this complaint, the HCCC disregarded all of my concerns. The HCCC then obtained the medical records of the 4 patients that were prescribed ivermectin that “ John Smith” miraculously knew about.

Patient files were obtained through the medical centre without consent. Additionally, they also accessed my husband’s medical records without any justification.

After the files were reviewed by their expert witness, they demanded that I respond to all of their accusations. Subsequently, they concluded that I was practising significantly below the standard and “practising below, below standard.”

In their concluding letter, they stated that they would refer me to the director of proceedings and that if the “complainant” was not satisfied, then they had to refer me to the Tribunal for prosecution. When I questioned why the word “complainant” was singular, as I had two complainants, they quietly removed the file number of “John Smith” from the letter of referral to the tribunal. However, they still listed the four patients that had arisen from the John Smith investigation, although my husband’s name was removed.

Questions:

AHPRA, are you John Smith? Is it lawful for the HCCC or medical council to knowingly investigate a falsified complaint? Is the HCCC obligated to refer the John Smith complaint and AHPRA to ICAC [Independent Commission Against Corruption] for an investigation? Did the HCCC knowingly use a falsified complaint to justify an investigation of an innocent doctor in order to prosecute her all because of a political agenda?

Excess deaths in Peru declined 14 times when Ivermectin was used; increased 13 times when access was restricted

“This paper was suppressed for two years! How many lives would have been saved if it had been published promptly?” Meryl Dorey wrote.

Imagine if this paper had been released in 2020. Imagine if the media had reported on it. Imagine if governments worldwide had made their decisions about early treatment based on the best available research rather than what was best for big pHarma and their own back pockets. Excess deaths in Peru declined 14X when Ivermectin was used-increased 13X when access was restricted. Crimes against humanity! Meryl Dorey. 13 August 2023

The paper Dorey is referring to was published in Cureus on 8 August 2023. The researchers set out to evaluate the possible ivermectin (“IVM”) treatment effects by analysing excess deaths, as determined from Peruvian national health data, by state for ages ≥60 in Peru’s 25 states.

“In Peru, an opportunity to track the efficacy of IVM with a close consideration of confounding factors was provided through data for excess deaths as correlated with IVM use in 2020, under semi-autonomous policies in its 25 states,” the authors wrote.

The researchers noted a significant effect on excess deaths related to the use of ivermectin:

During four months of IVM use in 2020, before a new president of Peru restricted its use, there was a 14-fold reduction in nationwide excess deaths and then a 13-fold increase in the two months following the restriction of IVM use. Chamie J J, Hibberd J A, Scheim D E (August 08, 2023) COVID-19 Excess Deaths in Peru’s 25 States in 2020: Nationwide Trends, Confounding Factors, and Correlations With the Extent of Ivermectin Treatment by State. Cureus 15(8): e43168. doi:10.7759/cureus.43168

Featured image: Ivermectin: Australian regulator bans drug as Covid treatment after sharp rise in prescriptions, The Guardian, 10 September 2021