Dictator Dan Departs

Victorians are gearing up for a major celebration scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, as they mark the resignation of Premier Dan Andrews, who, if there had been a WEF competition for the harshest despot during the “Covid” era, would have likely been a top contender.

As a result of this he has not been a popular figure and now due to his resignation there is to be a celebration organised by the Melbourne Freedom Rally, who are thrilled at the news and advise that the event is set to be a “significant gathering at the steps of Victorian Parliament House, where locals will come together to mark the end of Andrews’ long reign as Premier.”

Although, the Mail reports that “Andrews’ announcement of his resignation came as a shock to many when he held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that he would step down from his position starting at 5pm on the 27th.” clearly many others feel they have waited far too long for this day.

As the longest-serving Labor Premier in Victoria’s history, his departure is a historic moment for the state and has been welcomed by many who protested Andrews’ harsh rule during the brutal Covid-19 lockdowns.

Back in December 2021 “swarms of protesters” took to Melbourne’s streets demonstrating against vaccine mandates and chanting “sack Dan Andrews” which he well deserved if we remind ourselves of the shocking heavy hand that Andrews used on his own people during the plandemic.

The Mad Dictator

Although, Andrews had at one time blamed ‘creeping complacency’ in Aussie attitudes “that the virus has been able to ruthlessly exploit.” Arguably, he put an end to this perceived “complacency” by exerting despotic control over Victorians and the world watched on in horror.

The Crazz Files reported two years ago “As violent and rogue militarized thugs roam Melbourne city streets looking for unarmed civilians to bash, shoot, arrest and terrify, the psychotic entities serving the Andrews communist regime continue their unrelenting and hateful attack against the people.”

Andrews Violated s114 of the Australian Constitution

“This mad dictator has violated s114 of the Australian Constitution by raising a MILITARY force to deploy against the citizens of Victoria that oppose his dictatorial policies; the world’s longest lockdown and violations of human rights by forced injections of an experimental agent which has zero long term safety data.”

“Our forefathers wrote the Constitution to protect Australians from men of the ilk of Dan Andrews. Section 114 prevents states from raising military forces – what we are witnessing on the streets of Melbourne, is not a police force, but military force attacking unarmed citizens with a complete disproportionate use of force.“

Oh and Lest We Forget, the now-viral video below showing a young person being choked for the crime of not wearing a facemask was under Andrews watch and police guidance.

Despot Dan

James MacPherson wrote a piece in the Australian Spectator, which perhaps encompasses the state of the nation under Andrew’s rule during the plandemic times.

MacPherson continued, in the excerpt below. (although I was going to stop at the one excerpt, I think you will agree, this is too good).

“No jab, no job” has been good — to a point — but it does not go far enough. The legislation before parliament, modelled on best practice from China and New Zealand (but I repeat myself) rightly asserts “no obey, no exist”.

You can be sure that the Beloved Leader’s opponents will go on Sky News to cry about human rights violations and the death of democracy and other figments of their culture war-obsessed imaginations. In doing so they will only serve to prove their feeble mindedness and show that they do not have what it takes to lead the Glorious State of Victoria.

They will complain loudly that Daniel Andrews can already restrict citizens’ movements, ban gatherings, shut down businesses, cancel weddings, close churches and rope off playgrounds in the event of a pandemic. They will foolishly insist that he should not have power to destroy people’s lives without even a single case of a specific disease, as the new legislation proposes.

They do not understand that only when Despot Dan can decide to shut down the entire state on a whim will he have the power required to keep Victorians drained and dispirited so that he can tweet that he’s their daddy and that he’s bloody proud of them.

We are safe because Dan is strong. This legislation makes him stronger than ever, which means Victorians are safer than ever. I urge the Victorian Parliament to pass the Public Health and Wellbeing bill without delay. Long may Dan stand over us. (source).

Good Riddance

Well, not anymore, he will be depart from office in a few hours, but has made sure that he will be comfortable after he does. Andrews who already owns a $1million property in his electorate of Mulgrave had secured himself a 3.5 percent pay rise in his final months in office, which lifted his annual salary to $481,190 – up more than $16,000 from 2022.

He will also reap the benefits of a historic pension scheme for MPs elected before 2004, which could see him awarded millions upon retirement. (source).

It is a tad worrying when reading that Andrews reflected on his decision, and said: “This is not an easy decision because, as much as we have achieved together, there is so much more to do.”source)

What else is there to do and who will be taking over from Despot Dan to do it!?

As Victorians eagerly await this transition, speculation about his successor, possibly Jacinta Allen, is already brewing within the Labor Party. Well, that remains to be seen, but in the meantime, let’s be grateful that Dan the Dictator Andrews has gone.