Bill Gates is suddenly changing his tune and appears to be abandoning the “climate doom” Narrative just as more people see through the climate change façade and realize how their lives are being exploited by globalism.

“Gates, author of “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” spent the last decade warning audiences that the world is overpopulated and subject to impending climate doom. In order to save the planet, Bill Gates says we must achieve “zero net carbon emissions by the year 2050.

Meanwhile, Gates continues to traverse the world in his private jets, spewing more carbon emissions in one year than the average person does in their entire lifetime,” says Lance D Johnson from NewsTarget who authored the following article.

Bill Gates Suddenly Abandons Climate Doom Narrative as Populations Push Back Against Globalism

As more people see through the climate change façade and realize how their lives are being exploited by globalism, Bill Gates is suddenly changing his tune on the climate doom narrative. During a live speaking event at the Times Center in New York, Gates made a sudden U-turn on his climate doom narrative. He said, “No temperate country is going to become uninhabitable.”

Gate’s latest comments are in stark contrast to the public comments he made just two years ago when his book on climate doom was first published. In a 2021 Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace, Bill Gates said, “The migration that we saw out of Syria for their civil war, which was somewhat weather dependent, we’re going to have 10 times as much migration because the equatorial areas will become unlivable.”

Now he suddenly believes the opposite is true, and it’s easy to see why he is softening his stance.

The fear-driven, end-of-the-world climate change doom narrative is no longer working on the masses, and Gates knows that people see through the manipulation and exploitation, so he is adapting his message.

In his most recent public speech, Gates said, “If you try to do climate brute force, you will get people who say, ‘I like climate but I don’t want to bear that cost and reduce my standard of living.’” In other words, Gates knows his climate investments are helping to destroy the standard of living for millions worldwide.

The poor and working class are being looted by Bill Gates’ climate change policies

The poor and working class are the ones who are most impacted by the globalists’ net zero climate change policies and the Green New Deal energy rationing and money laundering that is taking place globally.

The United Nation’s central planning of agriculture and energy production has stifled both, driving up the cost of food and energy and reducing the standard of living for many.

Now, populations are pushing back against socialism, green new deals, and the “ESG” (environment, social, and governance) schemes that have infiltrated corporations and governments around the world. These policies have slowed economic growth, increased energy costs, and wasted billions of taxpayer dollars.

Fossil fuels still represent approximately 80 percent of U.S. energy production and consumption, so the Biden regime’s attempts to shut pipelines and drilling down has only hurt the poor and working class who depend on affordable energy prices just to get by.

In the U.S., the $27 billion “National Climate Bank,” created by Biden’s green new deal, has only led to waste, fraud, abuse and outright socialism. Government central planners (like climate czar John Kerry) are entitled to pick the winners and losers in the economy, stifling market innovation and upending countless jobs and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, all this self-destruction of American energy and innovation is making the U.S. more vulnerable to foreign nations like Russia. Russia, not beholden to the UN’s climate change hysteria and population controls, is gaining leverage over the U.S. and Europe with their robust, diversified energy production and transport systems.

For these reasons alone, Bill Gates and the green new deal-pushing globalists are out of touch with reality. Not only are they making it harder for the average person to eat, commute to work, and cool/heat their homes, but their delusional policies are also breaking down the sovereignty of nations, making populations more vulnerable and the world less safe in the process.

source Lance D, Johnson at Newtarget.