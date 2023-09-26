DTP vaccines may kill more children than they save

Earlier this month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a conversation with Leah Wilson from Stand for Health Freedom. He told Wilson that the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) has lost its way and it has now become an instrument of China, the Davos billionaires club, the pharmaceutical industry and Big Ag, the big agriculture industry.

He then highlighted the DTP vaccination programme: “The last big study done on the DTP vaccines showed that … girls who take the DTP vaccine – which is the most widely administered vaccine in the world because of the WHO – girls who take it are 10 times more likely to die in the next six months than children who don’t take it.”

Stand for Health Freedom: Conversations that Unite with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 17 September 2023 (4 mins)

You can watch the full interview from which the clip above was taken HERE.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

DTP is an acronym for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. DTaP and Tdap are both combination vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. The lowercase “d” and “p” indicate smaller concentrations of diphtheria toxoids and pertussis antigens, and “a” in “ap/aP” indicates that the pertussis toxoids are acellular.

According to Wikipedia, in 2016, the CDC reported that 80.4% of children in the US have received four or more DTaP vaccinations by 2 years of life. Vaccination rates for children aged 13–17 with one or more Tdap shots was 90.2% in 2019. Only 43.6% of adults (older than 18) have received a Tdap shot in the last 10 years. The CDC aims to increase vaccination rate among 2-year-olds from 80.4% to 90.0%.

In the United Kingdom, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and polio) is called the “3-in-1 teenage booster” and is given by the NHS to all teenagers aged 14. The hexavalent vaccine is given to infants and “provides the first stage of protection” against diphtheria, tetanus, and polio, as well as pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B.

In France, DTP refers to a diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccine. It is mandatory and given at 2 months (first dose) and 4 months (second dose) with a booster at 11 months. Subsequent boosters are recommended at ages 6, 11–13, 25, 45, 65, and then every ten years.

In the Netherlands, pertussis is known as kinkhoest and DKTP refers to the DTaP-IPV combination vaccine against diphtheria, kinkhoest, tetanus and polio. DTP is given as part of the National Immunisation Programme.

According to World Bank data, in 2021 81% of children aged 12 to 23 months worldwide had been injected with a DTP vaccine.

In 2019, Dr. Mery Nass wrote the article below about the DTP vaccine study Kennedy mentioned in his interview. There was actually a series of studies conducted over 40 years in Guinea-Bissau which were sponsored by the Danish government. All of the studies showed that DTP-vaccinated babies had much higher overall deaths than unvaccinated children. One study found, as Kennedy stated, that vaccinated girls had 10 times the mortality rate of unvaccinated girls.

By Dr. Meryl Nass, 5 March 2019

The following blog post is about something so unbelievable and so terrible it kept me awake most of last night. Here it is: ‘All currently available evidence suggests that DTP vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus or pertussis’. A highly respected group of Danish researchers say this after studying the results of vaccinations for many years.



This group of Danish physicians and scientists has been studying vaccines in a centre in Guinea Bissau, Africa (and sometimes in other places) since 1979. Their work is widely published and has not been subject to significant criticism of any kind.



What they have found, in a series of different studies going back 15 years, is that vaccinating young infants with DTP increases the likelihood of early death from 2 to 10 times expected. Different numbers came up in different studies, but each study found at least a doubling of mortality related to DTP.

The researchers have looked at this in a variety of ways but kept getting the same answer: that DTP is associated with significantly increased death rates. They propose that the reason may be that the vaccine makes babies more susceptible to other infections (other than diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) than they would be otherwise.



The researchers are so convinced of this effect that they asked WHO to study it further and change the international program to vaccinate with DTP. The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts did not dispute their data and agreed that randomised trials of DPT needed to be done. But then a decision was made not to do such trials.



I have previously blogged on Peter Aaby’s group’s finding of a negative effect on mortality of the DTP vaccine. HERE and below, are the group’s 2017 findings. They have additionally found that live polio vaccines, in contrast to killed DPT vaccines, reduce childhood mortality rates, but not nearly so strongly as the DPT seems to increase them.

(Please excuse the confusing jargon and abbreviations, which are explained below.)

4.3. Comparison with Previous Studies of DTP and OPV



There is only one other study of the introduction of DTP. In rural Guinea-Bissau, DTP (±OPV) was associated with 2-fold higher mortality (Aaby et al., 2004a). All studies that documented vaccination status and followed children prospectively indicate that DTP has negative effects; a meta-analysis of the eight studies found 2-fold higher mortality for DTP-vaccinated compared with DTP-unvaccinated, mostly BCG-vaccinated controls (Aaby et al., 2016) (Appendix A).



The negative effect of DTP was much worse in this natural experiment than has been reported in previous studies of DTP. This is presumably due to the “unvaccinated” control children in previous studies having been a frail subgroup too frail to get vaccinated. Previous studies have not been able to compare DTP-vaccinated children with “normal” controls. Hence, most previous studies have probably underestimated the negative effect of DTP.



The potentially differential effects of DTP and OPV have only been examined in few studies. However, we have recently been able to document marked beneficial NSEs of OPV. In an RCT, OPV at birth (OPV0) reduced infant mortality by 32% (0–57%) before the children received campaign-OPV (Lund et al., 2015). In Bissau, campaign-OPV reduced the mortality rate by 19% (5–32%) (submitted). When DTP was missing for several months in Bissau, we showed that the all-cause case-fatality at the paediatric ward was 3-fold lower if the children had OPV-only as their most recent vaccination rather than the recommended combination of DTP and OPV (Aaby et al., 2004b). Thus, OPV may have modified the negative effect of DTP.



This pattern was also seen when DTP was first introduced in the rural areas of Guinea-Bissau in 1984 (Aaby et al., 2004a). OPV was not used the first year and the HR for DTP versus unvaccinated was 5.00 (0.63–39.7). In the period from 1985 to 1987, when DTP and OPV were nearly always administered together, the MRR was 1.90 (0.91– 3.97). In the present study, the hazard ratio was 10.0 (2.61–38.6) for DTP-only but 3.52 (0.96–12.9) for children who received DTP and OPV simultaneously (Table 3). Based on these two studies of the introduction of DTP, the HR compared with DTP-unvaccinated children was significantly different for children who had received DTP-only (HR = 8.14 (2.63–15.2)) and for children who received both DTP and OPV (HR = 2.21 (1.16–4.19)) (test of interaction, p = 0.049). Hence, simultaneous administration of DTP and OPV may have alleviated the negative nonspecific effect of DTP.



5. Conclusions



DTP was associated with 5-fold higher mortality than being unvaccinated. No prospective study has shown beneficial survival effects of DTP. Unfortunately, DTP is the most widely used vaccine, and the proportion who receives DTP3 is used globally as an indicator of the performance of national vaccination programs.



It should be of concern that the effect of routine vaccinations on all-cause mortality was not tested in randomised trials. All currently available evidence suggests that DTP vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus or pertussis.



Though a vaccine protects children against the target disease it may simultaneously increase susceptibility to unrelated infections.



The recently published SAGE review called for randomised trials of DTP (Higgins et al., 2014). However, at the same time, the IVIR-AC committee to which SAGE delegated the follow-up studies of the NSEs of vaccines has indicated that it will not be possible to examine the effect of DTP in an unbiased way. If that decision by IVIR-AC remains unchallenged, the present study may remain the closest we will ever come to an RCT of the NSEs of DTP. [Emphasis added.] The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment, EBioMedicine, 2017

Key to Abbreviations:

BCG: tuberculosis vaccine

HR: hazard ratio: how much more likely an event is in one situation than in another being compared

IVIR-AC: Immunisation and Vaccines-Related Implementation Research Advisory Committee of the World Health Organisation

MRR: mean reciprocal rank: see en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mean_reciprocal_rank

NSE: non-specific effect: a result of a vaccine which is not specifically related to what the vaccine is supposed to be doing

OPV: Oral polio vaccine

RCT: randomised controlled trials

About the Author

Dr. Meryl Nass is a physician and researcher who proved the world’s largest anthrax epidemic was due to biological warfare. She revealed the dangers of the anthrax vaccine. Her license was suspended for prescribing covid medications and “misinformation.”

She has been disentangling covid disinformation since 2020 and regularly writes articles on her Substack page titled ‘Meryl’s COVID Newsletter’. Dr. Nass is also the founder of ‘Door to Freedom’, a website that was created to help us get back our rights and freedoms by collecting lots of relevant information about the changes in our world, in one place.