“You Have the UK’s Full Support” – Coffey To The UN General Assembly

“The UK applauds the Secretary-General’s work to use Our Common Agenda to bring coherence to both the future of multilateralism and achieving the SDGs, claimed Thérèse Coffey at the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the Summit of the Future on 21st September 2023 at the United Nations General Assembly 78th Session held in New York. Did she even consider asking the people of the UK about such far-reaching, detrimental policies? asks UKCITIZEN.

Thérèse Coffey is the Member of Parliament for Suffolk Coastal, who was once reported as singing “Time of My Life’ hours before cutting Universal Credit for millions of people,” “Coffey ended the £20-a-week Universal Credit payment uplift that had been a lifeline for millions of people, in what is the biggest welfare cut since the Second World War,”

Additionally, during the UKs “cost of living crisis and widespread shortage of some fruits and vegetables – which has seen supermarkets introduce rationing” Environment Minister, Therese Coffey suggested that “people struggling to afford their soaring food bills could consider working more hours.” Labour MP Rachael Maskell could be heard saying “That’s appalling”(source)

Coffey was also “booed by farmers for trying to explain away food shortages” while in her role as Environment Secretary during the National Farmers’ Union Conference at the ICC and “ended up in a tense clash with the president of the National Farmers’ Union, Minette Batters, over the decline in egg production we saw in 2022.” (source)

Batters, "Front page of every newspaper, salad shortages, Asda rationing."



Coffey, "We can't control the weather in Spain." pic.twitter.com/McaaPwYu0P — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 22, 2023

When in the role of Health Minister, Coffey was confronted about her own lifestyle because of a famous photo of her smoking and drinking but said: ‘My focus is on how we deliver for patients and I appreciate I may not be the role model’. (source)

That she is not, this is one individual who has a limited ability to accurately assess the prevailing atmosphere in a given situation and, as a result, has a history of not effectively representing the interests of the general UK population, but is clearly only interested in serving her masters.

Simon McDonald, former top civil servant at the Foreign Office: “The final straw for me was watching Therese Coffey, she was clearly feeling the strain of having to trot out lines that she had been instructed to use. And they were lies”#StateOfChaos pic.twitter.com/NwcK3Eqeit — David (@Zero_4) September 25, 2023

The UK’s Commitment?

Yet she has been the representative that was enabled to speak for the rest of the UK on such an important issue as our commitment to the Summit of the Future (September 2024). The UN describes the Summit of the Future as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance, reaffirm existing commitments including to the Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Charter, and move towards a reinvigorated multilateral system” (source).

In a situation where the citizens of the UK are divided over policies that appear to be in line with Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, it’s questionable why a purported representative would wholeheartedly pledge the full support of the UK.

UK Citizens.Org who say they are “for the people, by the people,” asks the questions that we all really need answers to –

But were the people of the UK ever asked about such far-reaching, detrimental policies?”

Are we not a sovereign nation?”

Is it possible for sovereignty to exist alongside the multilateralism that Thérèse Coffey promotes, and claims offers the only answer to global problems?”

Has the United Nations really “served the world well”?

UK citizens’ advice to us all is “write to your MP and local councillors and ask them what they think the future looks like for the UK and DO NOT BE FOOLED by Rishi Sunak’s apparent reversal on Net Zero!

The Thérèse Coffey SpeechTranscript.

“Excellencies, thank you for this opportunity to set out the United Kingdom’s vision for the Summit of the Future. I will make three broad comments:

First, multilateralism matters more now than ever. It is the only path we have through existential global crises and the challenges arising from this time of rapid and unparalleled economic, demographic, technological and social change.

But the multilateralism we have is far from perfect. We need to be honest about the need to reform and re-invigorate a system that has served the world well so it is more inclusive, more responsive and more effective.

Second, we must stay laser-focused on transforming people’s lives by achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. 7 years ago, we all committed to delivering Agenda 2030 and the SDGs. At the mid-point, as we have acknowledged this week, we know that collectively we have not done enough.

We know we are off track and recognise the need for change.

It’s time to turn our collective ambition into bolder and more urgent action. We must re-commit, re-form and accelerate our efforts to end extreme poverty, protect our planet, and ensure that every person can thrive.

And finally, the UK applauds the Secretary-General’s work to use Our Common Agenda to bring coherence to both the future of multilateralism and achieving the SDGs.

As we agreed in the Declaration commemorating the UN’s 75th anniversary, now is the time to address challenges and gaps in global governance for the sake of present and future generations. Culminating in the 2024 Summit of the Future, we support Our Common Agenda as the vehicle that provides the opportunity to get this right.

But we will only achieve this by working together. Together we can re-invigorate the multilateral system to be responsive, inclusive and effective. Together, we can turbocharge action to deliver Agenda 2030 and the SDGs and we know this will take courage, conviction and most of all compromise from all Member States.

“You have the UK’s full support as we work towards next year’s summit.

Thank you”

Coffey has the right to lead her life as she sees fit, and that is unquestionable. However, her limited understanding of critical subjects relevant to her position and her challenges in making informed choices should not grant the UK’s “wholehearted endorsement” to any organisation seeking to diminish our sovereignty, thereby restricting our country’s capacity to autonomously make decisions and safeguard our own interests.

The video below shows the uncomfortable, scripted Coffey. I can’t help but wonder if, after her speech endorsing Klaus Schwab’s WEF agendas, she had another karaoke session, a rendition of “Stand by your Man” would have been an apt song of choice for her.