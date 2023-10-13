“Died Suddenly” reports have increased by 82% and 1,400 athletes have died since the rollout of covid injections

Tragically, since the mass covid injection campaign began to the end of September, 2,003 athletes have had serious health issues post-vaccination. Of those, 1,400 have died.

It’s not only athletes that are dying suddenly. In 2023, there has been an 82% increase compared to 2020 in online news content citing “died suddenly.”

Athletes With Serious Health Issues or Have Died Post-Vaccination

In July, we reported that 1,884 athletes were recorded as having serious health issues post-vaccination. Sadly, 1,310 had died. This was according to the latest reports of athletes recorded in Good Sciencing’s list at the time.

Good Sciencing is continuously updating its list and tragically, the number keeps rising. From the rollout of the mass covid injection campaigns to the end of September 2023, Good Sciencing had recorded 2,003 athlete cardiac arrests or serious issues. The total includes 1,400 who have died. Many of these heart issues and deaths happen shortly after the person has received a covid injection.

Good Sciencing relies on the public to make reports to them and what they discover during research. Almost all of those on their list have been reported in the media. “There are many countries or states with large populations, that have almost no reports in our list. That probably means events are not being reported to us,” Good Sciencing said.

While many of the serious conditions suffered by athletes related to their heart, Good Sciencing noted: “In 2022 and 2023, reports of the number of new cancers increased. In some places, some doctors reported 5 times more cancers than in 2020/21 and many of those are detected and immediately labelled stage 4. We leave it to others to draw conclusions from this, but there have been many newly-discovered cancer deaths around the world, often described as ‘died after a short illness’.”

Below is the list of athletes who suffered a serious condition or died in September 2023:

Read the full list of athletes categorised as vaccine-related (2,003), no documentation found yet (5), may or may not be vaccine-related (50) and not vaccine-related (30) HERE.

Sudden Deaths are Increasing Generally

Data Analyst: “We Have a Crisis Underway”: Heart attacks, cancers, and non-covid-related deaths have ravaged young people over the past two and a half years. Unfortunately, the situation is only getting worse.

Ed Dowd Drops Devastating Report on Cardiovascular Deaths in the UK: People under 45 are “dying suddenly” – and the numbers are only getting worse.

The Summer of Dying Suddenly While Sleeping – while fully covid-19 mRNA vaccinated. Are these deaths actually accelerating? 50 summer cases of sudden adult death syndrome (“SADS”) during sleep, as documented by Dr. William Makis.

82% Rise in Died Suddenly Reports

On Monday, News Uncut reported that there has been an 82% rise in online news content citing “died suddenly.”

According to an analysis by Mark Crispin Miller, in the final months of 2020, the year of the pandemic, there were on average 4,346 online news articles in English language media using this phrase. In the first eight months of 2023, two years after imposing covid injections on populations of the world, this number has risen to 7,910 news articles a month on average. That is an 82% rise.

Propaganda expert Professor Mark Crispin Miller’s Substack ‘News from the Underground’ has been chronicling these tragic cases for a little over a year. His team of volunteers diligently searches news articles and obituaries. Although they are missing information for some countries (such as Israel) and dig a little deeper for others (such as Canada) they have logged 30.5k reports from 128 countries in the first seven months of 2023.

Most prolific countries logged from a list of 128 countries. Source: News from the Underground

Below is a list of Crispin Miller’s articles in memory of those who “died suddenly” during the week of 25 September to 2 October in: