Open Letter to all UK MPs standing down at the next general election: You have a duty to ask probing questions

Perseus’ Nick Hunt, HART Group’s Dr. Clare Craig, Thinking Coalition’s Venetia Taylor and UK Medical Freedom’s Dr. Elizabeth Evans have penned an open letter to the more than 70 Members of the UK Parliament (“MPs”) who have decided to step down at the next general election, a date for which has yet to be announced.

“As you come towards the end of what, for some of you, have been decades of public service, your overriding responsibility is to set aside party divisions and to focus on the people who elected you,” the four wrote in a letter co-signed by more than 100 health professionals and academics.

The House of Commons is made up of 650 MPs. The three parties with the most seats are: 352 Conservative, 197 Labour and 44 Scottish National Party (“SNP”).

As of 9 October 2023, some 75 MPs have announced they will not stand again at the next general election. These include 48 Conservative MPs, 14 Labour, 8 SNP, 3 Independent, 1 Green and 1 Paid Cymru who intend to stand down so far.

Among the 75 MPs are Chris Grayling, Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock, Sajid Javid, Ben Wallace, Harriet Harman, Margaret Hodge, Ian Blackford, Bill Cash, William Wragg and Robin Walker. You can see a full list HERE.

Below is an open letter to these MPs who, while they are MPs, have a duty to the public whom they serve. You can find a Word version of this letter HERE if your MP is on the outgoing list and you wish to send a copy to him/her.

Dear Colleague,

We understand that you and 70 other MPs are standing down at the next election. We believe this puts you all, as a group, in a unique position to ask probing questions of the government and the opposition front benches, questions that may have been in your mind to ask but which were put to one side in an effort to pull together during the pandemic. As you come towards the end of what, for some of you, have been decades of public service, your overriding responsibility is to set aside party divisions and to focus on the people who elected you.

You will all have constituents who have suffered in numerous ways from the management of the pandemic, whether adults whose mental health or financial stability or access to health care was impacted, or children whose schooling was disrupted. Whether you know them or not, you will also all have constituents who have suffered serious adverse events from the covid-19 vaccines, yet very few MPs have attended debates on this matter. Only last month, Yasmin Qureshi led a debate on the plight of women whose unborn babies were damaged by a hormone pregnancy test in use in the 1960s and who are still seeking recognition. The plight of the covid-vaccine-injured is following the same slow pathway.

Most seriously, there has been significant excess mortality across all age groups in 2022 and 2023 in the UK; these are predominantly non-covid deaths. There are serious grounds for thinking that at least a proportion of these deaths are related to the vaccine rollout, but the government and its advisors are reluctant to even consider this possibility. Excess covid deaths during the first year or two of any pandemic are to be expected, thereafter excess deaths would usually disappear and the cumulative line flatten since weaker and more vulnerable people have already died prematurely during the pandemic year(s). But this did not happen and excess deaths have continued throughout 2022 and 2023, as clearly shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Cumulative Excess mortality all age groups, Jan 2015 to May 2023 (ONS data)

The size of this surge in deaths particularly in younger age groups is shown in the Figure 2, with excess deaths occurring for all age groups 0-65 for every month since June 2022.

Figure 2. Heat map showing distribution of excess non-covid deaths by age group (data from Office for Health Improvement & Disparities)

The causes need urgent and transparent investigation – are they delayed effects of covid infections, covid vaccines, lockdowns or indeed some altogether different explanation? Without a root cause analysis, we cannot begin to find ways to reverse this trend.

As you move into your final year as an MP, we implore you to look with an open mind at all these issues and consider whether you can add your support to the so far small band of MPs from across the political spectrum who are trying to improve public safety. An Adjournment Debate on the excess deaths has been secured for Friday 20th October and we urge you to attend.

Mr Nick Hunt, Dr Clare Craig, Venetia Taylor, Dr Elizabeth Evans

8 October 2023

You can see a full list of signatories HERE.