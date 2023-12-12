Scotland’s wind turbines secretly use generators powered by “fossil fuels”

In February, Scotland’s power sector was criticised after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistle-blower who said the “environmentally friendly” windmills were only turning thanks to hydrocarbon fuels, commonly referred to as fossil fuels.
When the revelation came to light it fuelled environmental, health and safety concerns, especially since the diesel-generated turbines were running for up to six hours a day.
ScottishPower said the company was forced to hook up 71 windmills to the fossil fuel supply after a fault on its grid. The move was an attempt to keep the turbines warm and working during the cold month of December.
South Scotland Labour Member of the Scottish Parliament (“MSP”) Colin Smyth said regardless of the reasons, using diesel to de-ice faulty turbines is “environmental madness.”
The Scottish National Party (“SNP”) and the Green Party were held responsible for the damning incident. The two parties’ “dishonesty” over Scotland’s renewable potential had previously come under fire; they used data they knew to be inaccurate. Ministers were slated for incorrectly stating that Scotland possessed 25 per cent of Europe’s wind energy potential.
On top of this not being true, the revelation in February found that 60 turbines at Arecleoch Wind Farm in South Ayrshire and 11 at the nearby Glen App Wind Farm were connected to six huge diesel generators.
Last month, the Scottish Energy and Climate Change Directorate (“ECCD”) responded to a Freedom of Information Act request (“FoI”) asking how many wind farms use diesel generators as backup and how many do not.
The response read: “The Scottish Government does not specifically gather information on whether wind farms use diesel generators as backup.”
ECCD directed the FoI requester to the Energy Consents website to view Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) reports submitted by applicants that indicate whether hydrocarbon-powered generators will be used at the wind farm.
“For example, we are aware that Whitelee Windfarm does have permission to use diesel generators located on the Ardochrig site as backup,” ECCD said. Supplying THIS link as evidence.
Following the link given, we were able to find a reference to “reserve diesel generators” in an application document titled ‘Supporting Statement providing further detail relating to the Development’. “The backup diesel generators will very seldom be used on Site,” the document claims.
Unable to deny that diesel generators had been used to power the wind turbines at Arecleoch and Glen App wind farms, ECCD added: “We are also aware from recent official level engagement with ScottishPower Renewables that Arecleoch and Glen App wind farms use diesel generators as a backup.”
We searched on the Energy Consents website for “Arecleoch” and the EIA submitted by ScottishPower as the ECCD had suggested. It is not one document. ScottishPower Renewables submitted 203 documents in its application for more than 20 onshore wind projects. Which of those documents mentions that diesel generators will be used as a backup would take a very determined person many hours to find. As many of the application documents cover all 20 projects, it could be that diesel generators used as a backup apply to all of ScottishPower’s wind farms.
Featured image: The Glen App wind farm in South Ayrshire. Source: Daily Record
its time we face the uncomfortable truth that authority has not got a clue what it is doing and waken up to the need to be responsible for our own lives. My dog would be a better leader than any on offer today. Because he would do nothing at all and so all insanity would come to an immediate end.
https://vigilante.tv/w/p78EWsfEc36jzhitqjeLNd
Its a lack of basic education so black can more easily be white and the basic laws of science overturned.in basic physics I was taught for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction This might be thought of as inertia, a restistance to any change, a negative feed back giving stability in all cases.
As a body increases in temperature, the engine transferring energy by radiation. increases, a self stabilisation mechanism that is fundamental in understanding.
The authorities ( at least at the very highest, hidden, level) DO know what they’re doing.They want to control everything in our lives. The “best ” way to do that is to impoverish the masses ( higher energy prices) divide us ( allow immigration of epic proportions all over the western world, to make resources and services increasingly scarce) and terrorise us ( more pandemics in the pipeline).Once we are dutifully obeying even ridiculous commandments, the elites can control every aspect of our lives and line their own pockets. The military/ industrial complex is the enemy of everyone, except themselves and their billionaire shareholders.
For that some need to go to prison indefinitely.
