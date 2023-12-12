Former Hedge Fund Manager Exposes a Scheme by Central Bankers – The Greatest Crime Ever Contemplated.

“The Great Taking,” a new documentary initially aired on Childrens Health Defense (CHD.TV), where former hedge fund manager David Webb takes the audience step by step through his forensic investigation into the legal, financial and regulatory changes that have set up “the greatest crime ever contemplated … the planned confiscation of everyone’s global securities assets.” David Webb, author of a book by the same title, exposes the “scheme by central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits and property financed with debt.”

Watch: ‘The Great Taking’ Documentary Exposes ‘The Greatest Crime Ever Contemplated’

Originally published by Childrens Health Defense

In “The Great Taking” documentary now airing on CHD.TV, former hedge fund manager David Webb takes the audience step by step through his forensic investigation into the legal, financial and regulatory changes that have set up “the greatest crime ever contemplated … the planned confiscation of everyone’s global securities assets.”

“Legal certainty has been established that the collateral can be taken immediately and without judicial review, by entities described in court documents as ‘the protected class,’” Webb says in the film. “Even sophisticated professional investors, who were assured that their securities are ‘segregated,’ will not be protected.”

‘Collapse Is Certain’



You’ve seen the signs. Are we barrelling toward another Great Depression?



“Once you enter this phase, collapse is certain, and that’s what was happening leading into World War I,” explained David Webb, author of the book and movie “The Great Taking.”… pic.twitter.com/DmjDQjYmkj — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) December 4, 2023

In a CHD.TV interview Saturday with Children’s Heath Defense (CHD) President and CEO Mary Holland, Webb said he has been studying global financial systems and warning of a coming “Great Taking” financial collapse for more than 20 years. His decades of hedge fund experience gave him insight into money flows and systemic risks that he believes foreshadow an orchestrated crash.

Webb spent years researching historical precedents like Great Depression-era bank closures and gold confiscation to help him understand the “playbook used by powerful banking interests during times of financial turmoil.”

He first noticed that money velocity rates showed how excessive money creation drives unstable economic bubbles. The mainstream news coverage during the 1990s Asian financial crisis aftermath did not fully explain the odd market movements he was seeing.

Digging deeper, Webb realized “the scale of the money creation during this period was very high.” He found Federal Reserve Board activity generating over 1% of gross domestic product worth of new money in one week — “an order magnitude bigger” than annual growth rates, he said.

The massive liquidity influx was not going into the real economy, Webb said, but into “destructive things … wars… various operations that are about control.”

Webb compared the state of the economy just before World War I to today’s hyper-financialized economy, saying both are about “looting” in the late phase of economic bubbles, just prior to a crash.

Webb also witnessed a decade-long campaign to change commercial banking statutes and ownership definitions, state by state, that set the stage for revoking investor property rights during defaults.

“The underpinning of the entire securities infrastructure in the U.S. is the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, and this is the entity that was first formed to dematerialize all securities in the U.S.,” Webb said.

Webb told Holland a career CIA operative with “absolutely no background and banking or finance” was involved in this project and was later made the superintendent of banks in New York state by Nelson Rockefeller.

“It’s very clear that this was a CIA project,” he said.

The Lehman Brothers failure during the 2008 financial crisis was “teed up” to cement new precedents allowing elite creditors to seize client assets during financial busts, Webb told Holland.

The Lehman collapse involved using client assets secured through derivatives and securitized bonds as collateral, which creditors then seized.

“The bankruptcy judge said that J.P. Morgan was under ‘safe harbor’ and could take the client assets” and, as one of the largest banks, it was “certainly a member of the ‘protected class,’” Webb said. “And those words are used in the decision.”

In Webb’s view, sophisticated financial instruments promote interconnectedness and complexity in global financial markets in order to multiply collateral flows while hiding systemic risks and property rights issues.

In Webb’s assessment, creating centralized pools of assets sets up the system for secured creditors to instantly seize collateral. If widespread insolvency hits, as Webb predicts will be triggered, the “protected class” of big banks and funds will take all they can while everyday investors get “only a pro-rata share of what is left.”

“The main takeaway is that this will affect everyone everywhere, globally, all the way to the top of the system,” Webb told Holland. “This has the potential to unite people to wind this down.”

In the film, Webb said, “Central banking should be a public utility. The very idea that it

should be controlled by private interests, that is the source of all the problems for humanity.”

“The Great Taking” was produced by Webb and executive produced by Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav.

Webb has turned his efforts into a nonprofit project that aims to share this information worldwide. Both the documentary and the downloadable book are available for free on his website.

Documentary below can also be viewed on the CHD.TV

Source – Childrens Health Defense