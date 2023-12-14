US Navy whistle-blower who exposed spike in pilot heart-related conditions post-vaccination has been placed under investigation

An active-duty officer, Navy Health Administrator and Medical Recruiter in the US Navy Medical Service Corps blew the whistle and revealed data indicating a significant rise in heart-related issues among military pilots following covid injections. Two weeks later he was placed under investigation.

According to the data from the Pentagon’s Defence Medical Epidemiology Database (“DMED”) presented by Lieutenant Ted Macie, there has been a dramatic increase in various heart-related ailments among fixed-wing and helicopter pilots in 2022.

The figures show dramatic increases in hypertensive disease (36%), ischemic heart disease (69%), pulmonary heart disease (62%), heart failure (973%), other forms of heart disease (63%) and cardiomyopathy (152%) compared to the pre-2022 five-year average.

These increases are on top of the astounding increases in 2021 that were exposed by attorney Thomas Renz during a panel discussion titled ‘Covid-19: A Second Opinion‘ held in Washington D.C. on 24 January 2022, hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson.

This is why reinstatement, back pay and an apology aren’t enough, Lt. Macie said in his video posted on 27 November 2023. Lt. Macie was referring to a tweet posted by his wife. In her tweet, Mara Macie said:

“Thousands of service members were treated with ‘disrespect’ and fired because of ‘tyranny’ … There is a complete lack of trust in the military “leadership” among those who were not only involuntarily separated, but also those who walked away (including just shy of retirement), those who fought from within but were flagged for promotion, those who didn’t want to take the shot but were coerced … Accountability is the only answer. Every single voice of servicemembers who suffered because of these ILLEGAL mandates should be heard before Congress.”

Two days after posting his video, Lt. Macie was contacted by his Commanding Officer who ordered him to remove his video from social media. Two days after that, on 1 December, Mara posted a video on Twitter saying that he had been denied access to his computer at work.

After joining @EmeraldRobinson on The Absolute Truth, the DoD blocks access to Lt @ted_macie's work computer according to the Whistleblower's wife @MaraMacie. pic.twitter.com/McU5GXsg5a — The Absolute Truth with @EmeraldRobinson (@AbsoluteWithE) December 2, 2023

On 10 December, Lt. Macie’s Commanding officer informed him that an investigation had been opened. “One would expect that this investigation is into the unsettling DMED data,” Mara said.

