Covid-19 and Vaccination Horrors

Health services around the world are now devoted to vaccination programmes. Neither doctors nor nurses seem to give a damn about evidence or their ethical responsibilities to their patients.
The evidence proving that the covid-19 jab is useless and unsafe is overwhelming. Even governments now admit that the jab won’t prevent you from getting covid-19 or spreading it if you do get it. And the figures for the disease itself have been distorted and fiddled. I’ve proved conclusively that covid-19, the re-branded flu, has not killed more people than the ordinary flu. Not surprisingly, no one will debate the figures with me because the official statistics prove my point emphatically.
I know that establishment figures will never debate – because all the facts are on my side and they will lose – but we have to tell people, and keep telling people, that the authorities refuse to debate because their refusal proves that they are lying and deceiving and that they know they are lying and deceiving.
It has been proved beyond question that the short-term risks for those accepting the covid-19 jabs are horrific – worse than the risks associated with any traditional, mass-market vaccine that’s ever been made.
It was known in late 2020, two years ago, that the covid-19 jabs would cause heart trouble, strokes, neurological problems, myocarditis and pericarditis. My 300-plus videos have been removed from YouTube and were for months removed from BrandNewTube but most of them – the ones we could find – are now on http://www.vernoncoleman.org. And all the transcripts – even for the missing videos – are also on the site. So, you can check everything I’ve said since February 2020. Transcripts are also available in two books ‘Covid-19: The Greatest Fraud in History’ and ‘Covid-19: Exposing Lies’.
[Note: The site vernoncoleman.org has been removed from the internet. You can find some of Dr. Coleman’s videos on Onevsp, formerly BrandNewTube. The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine holds archived resources that were on the vernoncoleman.org website although not the videos themselves. However, it is possible to read the transcripts shown below each video image where one was uploaded.]
The jab-induced deaths we’re already seeing are going to get worse and include heart attacks, myocarditis, blood clots and, of course, massive immune system problems.
How many of those who were jabbed will die of colds, flu and so on?
The authorities will claim the deaths are caused by new and more virulent infections. They’ll ignore the evidence. The death rate is rising, partly because of the lockdowns and partly because there is no effective health care now in many countries – particularly the UK – but most of the sudden deaths will be caused by the covid-19 jabs.
I believe the vaxxed will be extremely vulnerable to new variations of the flu. They will constantly be encouraged to accept new jabs, new booster jabs and so on. The ignorant, the fearful and the susceptible will become pincushions, the drug companies will make untold billions in profits and the medical profession will be paid huge fees to give the jabs.
More and more women who have been jabbed and do get pregnant will have miscarriages or give birth to under-developed babies. Or the babies will have serious heart problems. Many babies will doubtless be lost mid-term or born dead. Medical history is littered with examples of drugs which everyone said were safe but which turned out to be not so safe. Thalidomide is just one of many drugs in that history.
And what will happen when those babies grow up? Will they be completely infertile? What other problems will they develop? The mRNA jab is an entirely new type of product. No one can tell you exactly what is going to happen. No one can tell you what will happen in five, ten or fifteen years. We have to wait and see. And before anyone sneers, let me remind you that there have been drugs which have affected the children of women who took them.
The drug diethylstilboestrol (“DES”) is a manufactured version of oestrogen. It was given to pregnant women to prevent miscarriages. It was thought to be safe though it was useless for this. In 1971, it was found that the drug caused cancer and doctors in America stopped prescribing it. Doctors in Europe carried on for another seven years.
But there’s a twist. It later became clear that the daughters of women who took DES while they were pregnant were at increased risk of developing several types of cancer. I wrote about this in my book ‘Paper Doctors’ in 1977 – and European doctors then stopped prescribing it for pregnant women. It took 40 years for the cancers to become apparent.
The cancer risk for the vaxxed cannot be underestimated. No one knows what will happen.
There are already early signs of problems with doctors reporting an increase in cancers among patients who have been jabbed. Some of the cancers are new and some are cancers which have come back after being dormant for some time.
Will the vaxxed be a threat to those around them? Well, yes, I fear they will. They will carry some infections without showing symptoms or signs and so I suspect they’ll spread those infections. I reported a long time ago on the theory that immunosuppressed individuals could provide a reservoir in which viruses might more easily mutate.
And will the vaxxed be vulnerable if they mix with the unvaxxed? Well, again, yes I fear they will. The immune systems of the vaxxed have been changed forever. Just how vulnerable they will be is a big mystery.
The problem is that the authorities will not be honest about any of this. They claim that covid-19 deaths among the vaxxed are caused by new variations and whenever they can they will, of course, blame the wise ones who have refused to allow themselves to be jabbed with the most deadly, toxic brew ever invented and promoted to billions by governments, drug companies and the medical establishment.
And, of course, they blame all the side effects of the vaccine on a fake designer disease which they call “long covid” and which they are using to help destroy economies. (The ordinary, old-fashioned flu can cause post-viral fatigue but this was never previously regarded as a major concern.)
And will the jabs have any effect on the brains of the vaxxed? Well, I’d be surprised if they didn’t. Anything which seems to affect the circulatory system and the immune system seems likely to affect the brain in some way. Apart from major bleeds, what is going to happen to the intelligence of the jabbed? I’ve dealt with this hazard at some length and the evidence is on my websites.
All the rules about testing and trialling new drugs have been ignored. Everything has been rushed – for absolutely no good reason.
In one of my videos, I counted ten ways in which the giving of the covid-19 jab is unscientific. Those doctors who are involved in this massive, uncontrolled, global experiment should be struck off the medical register and put in jail for life. Instead, they are being rewarded with huge amounts of money and much praise.
No mainstream journalist dares to question what is being done – even though there is clearly very little science to this experiment and what little science exists is being ignored. Their cowardice is unprecedented.
Despite all this, and despite the clear evidence that the mRNA covid-19 jabs didn’t do what they were supposed to do, and are causing a global torrent of death and injury (largely blamed on anything and everything else), drug companies are now busy manufacturing a whole range of new mRNA products – including a variety of new vaccines and drugs for the treatment of cancer.
The failure of the covid-19 jabs does not seem to have slowed down the medical establishment’s enthusiasm for these untested products which will, I fear, soon be offered widely to billions of gullible and trusting people.
Meanwhile, those of us who question this fraud and who question the complete lack of science behind what is happening, are demonised and attacked.
The savage, cruel silencing and demonisation of the medical truth-tellers is all the evidence we need that the alleged covid-19 pandemic is the greatest fraud in history. It has been inspired, maintained and promoted, without mercy, by the most evil people the world has ever seen. And the medical establishment must now include itself as part of the conspiracy of evil threatening our present and our future.
Parents who allow their children to be used in this experiment should be charged with child abuse. Politicians and journalists who blindly promote mass vaccination programmes are ignorant, bigoted and dangerous.
We need a moratorium on vaccination which is, I believe, doing infinitely more harm than good.
But I’ll settle for a national, live debate on the subject.
They won’t dare do that, of course. I know that.
They won’t dare, because they’ll lose the debate. Instead of debating, the cowards and the liars will just continue to lie and spread abuse.
And that should tell you everything you need to know. It’s all about money. Drug companies are making billions out of vaccines. Doctors are making millions out of giving vaccinations.
The climate change industry is a commercial scam – just like AIDS – and there are huge numbers of people making big money out of it.
The billions being demanded in reparation payments will be siphoned off by climate change crooks and pressure groups.
The above is taken from the book `They want your money and your life’ by Vernon Coleman which is available to buy via the bookshop at http://www.vernoncoleman.com
This is how The Powers that Be operate with their lying propaganda:
In Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the Shrew’s newly wedded husband tells her that the moon is full even when the sun is shining. And that an old man coming down the road is a beautiful young maiden. She is forced to agree with everything he says, even though it’s patently wrong, as part of her training and conditioning.
(In the play, unlike the present situation, the conditioning is done “out of love for her”, to make her into a decent wife).
PS but the techniques of conditioning are the same.
PS This comment is re: “the authorities refuse to debate because their refusal proves that they are lying and deceiving and that they know they are lying and deceiving”.
I can personally confirm the dangers of these jabs. I have a severe autoimmune disease which attacks the nervous system. Fourteen years ago I was in a wheelchair. Pain off the scale, daily for years. Nothing could touch the pain and many of the drugs I was prescribed to help only worsened my condition, including Valium, which took three years to withdraw and was a horror of its own. Took me seven years to come back to a standard of health where I could participate in daily life. The illness itself never went away, but became much more manageable, I went from a wheelchair to walking 80 miles a week. I walked everywhere, never journeyed in a car. I was in relatively stable condition until two years ago. Part of my own protocol to deal with my autoimmune condition was to take vitamin C infusions. I went to a clinic and the doctor doing the infusion told me she had just had her Pfizer booster for Covid that morning. I had never heard of shedding at the time. I got Covid four days later, which was a severe case and lasted five weeks. My wife and son also got it. Following Covid I was seriously fatigued and suffering blinding very localised headaches. That continued for a year, and then in January this year my autoimmune condition came back in all its horrors of over a decade ago and I am once again in a wheelchair suffering incredible daily pain. It’s so obvious to anyone so inflicted what this safe and effective medical intervention actually is. The problem is not the authority pushing it per se, although they are obviously the root of the problem. The problem is in the following of authority which has obvious intentions against the interests of the lives of the people it is so obviously feigning to serve. Doctors, nurses, scientists, those working in media, I could go on and on. Those of us who understand what is taking place today need put down the shock of the realisation of it and do what we can to enlighten those who need enlightened. These are it seems the days journeying towards the stated aims of the Georgia Guide Stones. Thats around 13 out of 14 members of the human race dead, and soon, if the stones were accurate in their telling of the elitist desired human population. It seems incredible to this man that so many in so many places of authority have agreed to this obviously psychotic plan. Is it just a case of mechanically following the nodding head of those more powerful than your own life position? Is it fear? Is it desire? What in a man’s mind is so wrong that he can think he has the superior ground to decide upon the ending of the lives of others? Do they not see that a world coming out of such madness is a continuity of the madness of the world which needs to end if life is ever to be secure for anyone? Those merely following authority need awakened to the fact they are in the inevitable firing line, if the Guide Stone numbers are accurate. Unless we, as human beings, can awaken our own responsibility for our own lives and necessarily question authority, even at personal risk to our own occupations and lifestyles, and in the end, even our lives themselves, then this is never going away. Chances are, we all will go away before this, unless we begin to do so.
More fear mongering and fear porn from (the lovable) Dr Vernon Coleman, saying that he “fears” and “suspects” that the vaxxed will be a danger to the unvaxxed, by spreading “infections” caused by the compromised immune systems of the brainwashed fascistic vaxxed idiots now in the limelight.
Terrain Theory demonstrates that 99% of disease is caused by our bodies detoxing from poisons or malnutrition, and the other 1% from putrid organic material such as bad eggs, foecal matter, rotten meat and injections (including mosquitoes).
Vernon should watch the latest mind-blowing video in which Maria Zeee (with three “e” s) discusses with Dr David Nixon and Karl C the amazing nanotechnology seen in rainwater, urine and blood of BOTH vaxxed and unvaxxed: “alien” self-assembling structures that can “feed” off Wi-Fi and demonic creations of the evil cabal whom we must terminate without prejudice as our duty as the non-brainwashed.
This synthetic biology is the real threat and not “infections”.
Anyone talking about viruses and variants spreading disease should be locked up on charges of disinformation, including governments and MSM especially.